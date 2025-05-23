For the DOMANE study to look for immediate COVID cures run by Northwell Health in March of 2020, many of the decisions all read seem to have been made by the time the Northwell DARPA DOMANE study was getting off the ground.

Rick Bright of BARDA, who famously called for an “entity of excitment” to shock the virology world at the Milliken Conference of October of 2019, had already order a massive supply of Remdesivir in January of 2020.

If you can believe Rick Bright’s story, his boss Robert Kadlec has heard of Michael Callahan’s Remdisivir experiments in Wuhan by chance, so BARDA decided to stockpile Remdesivir in January 2020 before any trials had been done.

A small company that Dr. Robert Malone worked for in Florida named Alchem worked with a university in Canada to do reverse engineering on virus to recommend solutions, so that is how Malone decided to trial the Remdesiver and Famotadine combination, not from Kadlec’s repurchase of Remdesivir.

A program called DARPA ADEPT has also been running with Michael Callahan in Wuhan which had rigged bids in May and September of 2019, which turned out to be mRNA. Dr. Robert Malone claimed to be the inventor of mRNA, but denied knowing about the DARPA ADEPT trials in Wuhan.

This “molecular forecasting” was done by a company called Molecular Forecaster, founded by CEO Josh Pottel. Joshua Pottel supposedly did the x-ray crystallography that informed Dr. Robert Malone that Remdesivir and Famotadine was the perfect combination to cure CoronaVirus, not business partner Michael Callahan’s work with Remdesivir and Famotidine in Wuhan, China in the previous year.

So, who do you trust? Why wouldn’t Dr. Robert Malone cut off communications with his business partner in Wuhan as the alarm bells were ringing for a new pandemic coming from China to the United States as Malone claims? Luckily, Malone chose exactly the same combination of Remdesivir and Famotadine to test in the Northwell search for Corona cures.

There is more to the story in the last twenty five years of the intelligence agencies playing in the world of viruses and vaccines. New names and organizations will be presented.

But all the seven part series, “The Great Cancering” is out there will all the receipt. And you can start reading now.

Get ready for a spellbinding juggernaut through espionage, deceit, and treason in this story, “The Great Cancering”.

Reader notes

The reader will note that I have used a different program (Apple Pages) rather than Substack for more typographic control and to make text flow around graphics for readability. There are some screenshot artifacts at the bottom of the page screenshots that are unavoidable. As Substack endeavors for more typographic control in their product, I will switch back to their Editor.

You can see the spell checker changed some words like furin cleavage site to furring cleavage site, so you have to go back an reshoot the whole screen with this method rather than just make the correction. But the typographic control seems to add readability, so I will keep experimenting with it.