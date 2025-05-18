How depressed would a successful, 40-year-old, female oncologist have to be to shoot her own baby, then shoot herself?

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a 40-year-old oncologist, shot her child, then killed herself last week in New York. These shocking suicides of top cancer doctors seem to coincide with the exponential growth in cancers across the board after the previous four rounds of vaccinations.

George Webb’s article opens with the startling August 2023 murder-suicide of New York oncologist Dr. Krystal Cascetta, using it as a springboard to claim an “epidemic” of suicides among cancer specialists.

Source NIH - https://cancercontrol.cancer.gov/ocs/statistics#

Webb argues that the surge in cancers and doctors’ despair coincided with successive rounds of mass vaccination, proposing, with presenting conflicting evidence, that some COVID-era vaccines were “contaminated with killer HeLa cells” or mechanisms that inhibit the P53 gene to brake cancer. Webb points to the rise in Stage 4 cancers in general as his proof point.

Webb also points to the rise in Ovarian cancer to support his “HeLa cell” component claim for accelerating cancer.

Webb points out that for three decades, top cancer scientists all over the world unknowing spread HeLa cells, causing cancers with vaccines. Webb points to Michael Gold’s book, “Conspiracy of Cells”, as proof of this claim.

https://www.amazon.com/Conspiracy-Cells-Immortal-Legacy-Medical/dp/0887060994

Webb also points out that a bad actor named Jordan Walker, with access to the Pfizer vaccine, aspired to assist the “evil Big Pharma companies” with “Directed Evolution”.

Interestingly, Jordan Walker, who was not a doctor at the time, was rewarded by writing the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper that made Remdesivir a standard worldwide in hospitals and clinics. Such worldwide influence suggests intelligence agency state sponsorship of Jordan Walker. Walker may have knowingly or unknowingly contaminated Pfizer vaccines with HeLa cells.

Webb shows how all the immortal cell lines in science had a genetic marker for G6PA found only in people of African descent.

Since Henrietta Lack was of African American descent, the numerous various cells lines that scientists thought were different were actually HeLa cells from Henrietta Lacks, and these scientists missed this cross-contamination for decades.

Thousands of scientific studies had been done with these cross-contaminated cells, and the same laboratories had produced vaccines for thirty years, including the polio vaccine given to twenty-five million children.

Dr. Stanley Gartler, who identified the cross-contamination of G6PD-A in 1966, says there are a large number of cross-contaminations with the HeLa cells to this day.

The Wall Street Journal has even weighed in on the cancer research contamination question, stating that cancer research was contaminated for decades and is still contaminated in many cases.

https://archive.ph/ADsBz

Webb criticizes vaccine scientist Dr. Robert Malone and other physicians for not acknowledging this possible contamination. Webb labels their silence a violation of their Hippocratic Oath, and instead accuses them of a “Hypocrite’s Oath”. Webb also promises forthcoming posts on “early-intervention cancer ablation and cryo-destruction” to protect readers from tumors and metastatic growths under 2.5 centimeters.

As proof of institutional negligence, he cites whistle-blower physicians at Fort Belvoir’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), references DARPA’s DOMANE counter-measure program, potentially spotting cancer research in areas where domestic terrorism is predicted.

Webb recounts the 2021 front-yard murders of Army Colonels Brenda (“Melissa”) and Edward McDaniel, linking their deaths to his own “Point Loma Charrette” and to medical screening for the 2019 Wuhan Military World Games. Webb also cites Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, recounting that he is seeing never-before-seen cancers in children on the Tucker Carlson livestreams.

