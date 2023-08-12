How depressed would a successful, 40-year-old, female oncologist have to be to shoot her own baby, then shoot herself?

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a 40-year-old oncologist, shot her child, then killed herself last week in New York. These shocking suicides for top cancer doctors seem to coincide with the exponential growth in cancers across the board after the last four rounds of vaccinations.

George Webb’s article opens with the startling August 2023 murder-suicide of New York oncologist Dr. Krystal Cascetta, using it as a springboard to claim an “epidemic” of suicides among cancer specialists.

Webb argues that the surge in cancers and doctors’ despair coincided with successive rounds of mass vaccination, proposing, with presenting conflicting evidence, that some COVID-era vaccines were “contaminated with killer HeLa cells” or mechanisms that inhibit the P53 gene to brake cancer. Webb points to the rise in Stage 4 cancers in general as his proof point.

Webb also points to the rise in Ovarian cancer to support his “HeLa cell” component claim for accelerating cancer.

Webb points out that for three decades, top cancer scientists all over the world unknowing spread HeLa cells, causing cancers with vaccines. Webb points to Michael Gold’s book, “Conspiracy of Cells”, as proof of this claim.

The incredible rise in soft tissue cancers since the polio vaccine may be a possible explanation of the cancer epidemics in developed countries, possibly through aggressive vaccination schedules.

Webb also points out that a bad actor named Jordan Walker, with access to the Pfizer vaccine, aspired to assist the “evil Big Pharma companies” with “Directed Evolution”.

Interestingly, Jordan Walker, who was not a doctor at the time, was rewarded by writing the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper that made Remdesivir a standard worldwide in hospitals and clinics. Such worldwide influence suggests intelligence agency state sponsorship of Jordan Walker. Walker may have knowingly or unknowingly contaminated Pfizer vaccines with HeLa cells.

Webb shows how all the immortal cell lines in science had a genetic marker for G6PA found only in people of African descent.

Since Henrietta Lack was of African American descent, the numerous various cells lines that scientists thought were different were actually HeLa cells from Henrietta Lacks, and these scientists missed this cross-contamination for decades.

Thousands of scientific studies had been done with these cross-contaminated cells, and the same laboratories had produced vaccines for thirty years, including the polio vaccine given to twenty-five million children.

Dr. Stanley Gartler, who identified the cross-contamination of G6PD-A in 1966, says there are a large number of cross-contaminations with the HeLa cells to this day.

The Wall Street Journal has even weighed in on the cancer research contamination question, stating cancer research was contaminated for decades and is still contaminated in many cases.

Webb criticizes vaccine scientist Dr. Robert Malone and other physicians for not acknowledging this possible contamination. Webb labels their silence a violation of their Hippocratic Oath, and instead accuses them of a “Hypocrite’s Oath”. Webb also promises forthcoming posts on “early-intervention cancer ablation and cryo-destruction” to protect readers from tumors and metastatic growths under 2.5 centimeters.

As proof of institutional negligence, he cites whistle-blower physicians at Fort Belvoir’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), references DARPA’s DOMANE counter-measure program, potentially spotting cancer research in areas where domestic terrorism is predicted.

Webb recounts the 2021 front-yard murders of Army Colonels Brenda (“Melissa”) and Edward McDaniel, linking their deaths to his own “Point Loma Charrette” and to medical screening for the 2019 Wuhan Military World Games. Webb also cites Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, recounting that he is seeing never-before-seen cancers in children on the Tucker Carlson livestreams.

People

Dr. Krystal Cascetta — A 40-year-old hematology–oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital who, on 5 Aug 2023, fatally shot her four-month-old daughter and then herself in Somers, New York. Investigators told local media they believed severe postpartum depression or psychosis was involved. Her death shocked the oncology community and was widely covered by regional and national outlets. The article treats the tragedy as emblematic of a broader, unexplained crisis among cancer doctors. CBS News

The Cancer Letter

Dr. Robert W. Malone — An American physician–biochemist known for early mRNA-vaccine patents who later became a prominent COVID-19-vaccine critic. During the pandemic he amplified claims of hidden vaccine dangers and was repeatedly cited for spreading misinformation. The article accuses him of refusing to admit that HeLa-cell contamination might explain post-vaccine cancer spikes, portraying him as complicit in a cover-up. Malone himself has publicly rejected any link between licensed vaccines and HeLa contamination. Wikipedia

Colonel Brenda (“Melissa”) McDaniel — A retired U.S. Army physician and former nurse practitioner who was shot dead outside her Springfield, VA home on 26 May 2021. Media reports identify her as Brenda L. McDaniel, but the article calls her “Melissa” while emphasizing her past role as a White House nurse for Hillary Clinton. Police arrested two young men, describing the double homicide as a targeted theft that escalated to murder. The author implies, without evidence, that the killing was retribution for whistle-blowing on DTRA activities. NBC4 WashingtonArmy Times

Colonel Edward McDaniel Jr. — Brenda’s 55-year-old husband, an active-duty Army internal-medicine physician at Fort Belvoir who was slain alongside her in the same attack. Local authorities called him a “highly decorated military doctor” who had served multiple tours overseas. The article claims he approved medical clearances for the U.S. team sent to the 2019 Wuhan Military Games, hinting that this tied him to knowledge of a pathogen release. No public investigation has linked his death to such activities. NBC4 WashingtonABC News

Hillary Rodham Clinton — Former U.S. senator, secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate. She appears only in passing: the author notes that Brenda (“Melissa”) McDaniel once served as Clinton’s personal nurse in the 1990s. That biographical detail is used to underscore the McDaniels’ high-level government connections. There is no publicly available evidence that Clinton is involved in the events discussed. Wikipedia

Organizations & programs

HeLa cell line — An immortal line of cervical-cancer cells derived in 1951 from patient Henrietta Lacks; invaluable in virology, genetics and vaccine research. HeLa’s robust growth also made it a notorious source of cell-culture contamination, a risk documented since the 1960s. The article alleges, without corroboration, that contemporary vaccines were tainted with viable HeLa cells, causing aggressive post-jab cancers. No peer-reviewed study has reported such contamination in licensed COVID-19 vaccines. Wikipedia

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) — A Department of Defense combat-support agency headquartered at Fort Belvoir that develops counter-WMD technologies. Its Chemical & Biological Technologies Department oversees research into medical countermeasures and biodefense. The author portrays DTRA as the clandestine hub that imported Nazi- and Soviet-era pathogens and allegedly runs illegal vaccine-testing programs in Veterans Affairs hospitals. Those claims are unsubstantiated in open sources or DTRA’s official mission statements. Defense Threat Reduction AgencyWikipedia

Fort Belvoir, Virginia — A large U.S. Army installation south of Washington, DC housing more than 50 defense agencies, including DTRA, NGA and Missile Defense Agency. It hosts research, logistics and medical units and served as the duty station for the McDaniels. The article frames Fort Belvoir as ground zero for whistle-blower doctors uncovering deadly vaccine programs. No independent evidence confirms that narrative. Wikipedia

DOMANE (Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against Novel Entities) — An adaptive, machine-learning-driven drug-repurposing project begun in 2019 by DTRA’s Joint Science & Technology Office. It aims to shorten the timeline for finding therapeutics against emerging biological threats by screening existing FDA-approved drugs in platform trials. The author links DOMANE to Dr. Malone and suggests it hides vaccine-contamination secrets; public briefings describe a conventional counter-pandemic toolchain. DOMANE’s published goal is rapid, ethical MCM discovery, not vaccine development. DVIDS

2019 Wuhan Military World Games (CISM World Games) — An international multi-sport event held in Wuhan, China, from 18-27 October 2019 with 9,000 athletes from 109 countries. Post-pandemic speculation arose that participants contracted early SARS-CoV-2 infections, though U.S. Defense-Department reviews found only seven athletes with non-specific respiratory symptoms and no definitive evidence of COVID-19. The article claims Colonel Edward McDaniel medically cleared the U.S. contingent and hints at a cover-up. Mainstream reporting and official documents state that no link between the Games and virus origin has been proven. download.militaryonesource.mil

Everywhere we look, it seems we have doctors only creating harm. We don’t know what is causing this latest rash of shocking doctor suicides, especially in the area of oncology. Perhaps oncologists are the first ones to uncover the fact that millions and millions of vaccines may have been contaminated with the cancerously aggressive HeLa cells?

Dr. Robert Malone, even though he has murdered no one, is probably indirectly responsible for far more death, still can’t bring himself to admit vaccines may have been contaminated with a killer Hela cells or accelerating components of those cells.

We know some things for sure. Cancers are up, and something is accelerating cancer. You can either look for a cause or stick your head in the sand.

No doctor can seem to step forward and say, from the skyrocketing cancer numbers we have now, that HeLa cell contamination was probable with the vaccines.

We have seen, over the last three and a half years, a parade of doctors that seemed to take Hypocrite’s Oath, vowing to tell no truth while they run away from the vast field of harm they created. I have written about Bob Malone’s history with the DOMANE program as just one example.

We’ve decided to reverse this trend if doctors can’t step up and tell the truth. Over the coming weeks, we will bring you the best of early intervention cancer treatment for just starters.

So if you were caught up in these hypocrite’s Deep State contamination virus vaccine game, cancering you with their faulty, fly in the ointment vaccines, you will be able to come here for help out of their death sentences. Watch for the latest in cancer therapies to survive the carnage.

In my first Substack on new topic of cancer prevention micro surgical techniques of cancer ablation, the last 3 1/2 minutes about the vital cancer ablation technology was-mysteriously muted.

I have been working with Ft. Belvoir whistleblower doctors since 2017. These are the real heroes of the medical world. Here is a short summary of my book, “Straight Outta Belvoir” about whistleblower doctors at Ft Belvoir and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

Unfortunately, a few days later to black doctors were murdered in their front who worked at Fort Belvoir a few days after we finished the Point Loma Charrette.

Colonel Melissa McDaniel was the personal nurse for Hillary Clinton house of the 90s, and Colonel Edward McDaniel did the physical examinations and approval of the 2019 Wuhan military games US athletic teams.