Elon Musk’s plan to colonize Mars requires exploding nuclear missiles above the Martian polar ice caps to release carbon dioxide and water into the “air” in hopes it forms an atmosphere. I go through a detailed examination of Musk’s plan to “Terraform” Mars, which is shown in this video.

Journalist George Webb with the Nevada Test Site in the distance behind him.

I have spent the last five days near the Nevada Test Site in Las Vegas talking about the last place we explored a lot of nuclear weapons - the Nevada Test Site. I propose in the video above that terraforming the Nevada Test Site makes much more sense than terraforming Mars.

The Atomic Energy Commission first started exploding nuclear weapons at the Nevada Test site in 1951. Here is the ChatGPT citation.

The first agency to explode nuclear weapons at the Nevada Test Site was the United States Atomic Energy Commission (AEC). The AEC conducted its first series of nuclear tests, known as Operation Ranger, at the site in January and February of 1951. These tests were the first nuclear detonations on the continental United States since the Trinity test in 1945 and marked the beginning of regular atomic testing at the Nevada Test Site.

There is no doubt that sending ICBMs to Mars to blow up over the Martian polar ice caps can be done. It would set in motion a huge ecological experiment that could only be replicated on Earth by doing the same here.

But my point is the Atomic Energy Commission, followed up soon after Sputnik by DARPA and the RAND Corporation, has already conducted 928 nuclear explosions in the Nevada desert, both above ground and below ground.

Asking ChatGPT - how many above-ground and below-ground explosions were done at the Nevada test site?

Between 1951 and 1992, the United States conducted 928 nuclear tests at the Nevada Test Site (now known as the Nevada National Security Site). Of these tests:

100 were above-ground (atmospheric) tests conducted between 1951 and 1962.

828 were underground tests conducted from 1951 until the cessation of nuclear testing in 1992.

These tests were part of various operations to develop and refine atomic weapons technology during the Cold War era.

Wouldn’t the natural follow-up to these 928 nuclear explosions on Earth be exploring how to repurpose the best land that has been contaminated with nuclear radiation rather than conducting nuclear experiments on another planet that is at its closest, 33 million miles away?

For instance, wouldn’t Small, Modular Reactors (SMRs) be the natural follow-on to nuclear explosion test sites?

Four Electrons and CEO Scott Perez have a plan to TerraForm the Nevada desert with SMRs for instance, with robotic AI farming in a system of ecopyramids.

I interviewed the Chief Science Officer at Stoke Space of Kent, Washington, and he informed me near Space was much more valuable, with Helium 3 supply on the moon potentially being worth trillions and relatively closer at 250,000 miles away rather than 33 million with Mars.

There already have been far worse nuclear explosions, over 100 in the atmosphere, than any atomic meltdown that could possibly occur. There are no communities that would be threatened, and the Nevada Test Site is already “zoned” for nuclear use.

The power produced at the Nevada Test Site could also power massive AI data centers, which are stressing the nation’s power grid and threatening brownouts and blackouts in summer months. Supercomputers and AI are two natural byproducts of the nuclear age and DARPA, so AI server farms in the desert seem like a natural follow-on.

I agree the “terraforming” of Mars’ polar ice caps would be the most spectacular fireworks display ever. Still, it seems like the technology to do this was developed in the 1960s with the Apollo missions and with the Voyager and Mariner satellite missions to Mars. Here is the ChatGPT answer.

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, no Apollo, Voyager, or Mariner missions were involved in plans or activities related to exploding Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) over Mars' polar ice caps. Here's a breakdown of these missions:

Apollo Missions: Objective : Focused on human exploration of the Moon.

Activities : Conducted manned lunar landings, scientific experiments, and returned lunar samples to Earth.

Relevance to Mars: No direct involvement with Mars or its polar regions. Voyager Missions: Objective : Explore the outer planets—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Activities : Provided detailed images and data on these planets and their moons.

Relevance to Mars: Did not study Mars or contribute data related to Martian polar ice caps. Mariner Missions: Objective : Explore inner planets, including Mars, Venus, and Mercury.

Activities Related to Mars : Mariner 4 (1964) : First successful flyby of Mars, providing close-up images of its surface. Mariner 6 and 7 (1969) : Conducted flybys, capturing images and data on Martian atmosphere and surface. Mariner 9 (1971) : First spacecraft to orbit another planet, mapping 100% of Mars' surface and studying its moons and polar regions.

Relevance to Mars' Polar Ice Caps: Collected data that increased understanding of Mars' geography, including its polar ice caps.

I have written extensively on how Henry Crown of General Dynamics cornered the market in the ICBM business by creating General Atomics and installing an ex-FBI sniper named IB Hale as its CEO. I have also written about how Henry Crown and his lawyer, Sidney Korshak, had extensive connections to the Chicago Mob.

Wouldn’t Elon Musk’s terraforming plan for Mars be a good way for the Chicago Mob to dump its stockpile of obsolete General Atomics atomic weapons for 100x to 10,000 times their real value? Musk needs no technical innovations to bomb the Martian polar ice caps. That technology has been around since the 1960s.

Even more delicious is the fact that General Atomics CEO, Insall Bailey Hale, got Lee Harvey Oswald his first Top Secret job in Dallas, Texas at Jaggars-Stovall U-2 Photo Interpretation Center, and his wife got him the job at the Texas School Book Depository. The Chicago Mob, with Sam Giancana and Johnny Roselli, were involved with the CIA in the plot to kill Castro with Operation Mongoose, which could have been repurposed to kill JFK. And JFK’s murder prompted the move to General Dynamics jets and General Atomics ICBMs dominating the Department of Defense procurements immediately after JFK’s death.

Is the Mission to Mars really just a way for General Atomics to clear obsolete ICBM inventory with “Mars Terraforming” at 1000x market value? Or should the money be put into the dividends of the Cold War, like power generation, supercomputers, and AI, on the very site where the atomic explosions took place in the first place?

To read about IB Hale using his sons to compromise President Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy with various sexual lures, you can read this post.

Interestingly, US State Department Officer Ken Hale threatened to “Waco” and “Jonestown” my entire family, and he was born in Dallas in the early 1960s at the same time Robert Allen Hale was fathering fiteen children, some reputedly with his oldest daughters.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Allen_Hale