The San Francisco Police Department and Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner have quietly changed the status of the Suchir Balaji case from “Closed - Suicide” to “Open and Active Investigation.” After our researchers produced incontrovertible analysis of the video evidence I shot of the murder scene, what choice did SFPD have?

https://sfstandard.com/2025/01/08/openai-whistleblowers-death-sparks-dark-conspiracy-theories/

I have to credit the San Francisco Standard with some factual reporting here. It quoted OCME Director David Serrano-Sewell as saying that this investigation is “active and open.” But that’s where consideration the facts ended in their article and the hand puppets begin.

Somehow, the Standard ignored video after video I published of the crime scene, but instead, they turned hand puppetry into a rare art form. Instead of examining the photographic and video evidence of the Suchir Balaji murder scene I published, the Standard went on to associate me with crypto grifters I have nothing to do with. When the slightest amount of due diligence by the Standard could have helped avoid these embarrassments, they plunged headlong in conjecture into motives with zero evidence.

Rather than consider this obvious discrepancy with the autopsy for a bullet entry wound from the forehead with no exit wound, the Standard chose instead to call me a conspiracy theorist. Rather than quote from the source document of my substack with the video and photographic evidence, the Standard hid behind a request for comment while I was interviewing people at a Fire Refugee shelter near Santa Monica, California.

The Standard believes a large patch of black hair below Suchir Balaji’s door is not unusual for an autopsy, which says there was an entry wound in the forehead and no exit wound. Did Suchir have a large patch of hair growing between his eyebrows? Did Suchir grow his black hair underneath his door in his spare time? Apparently. the Standard believes in hair growing out of the bottom of doors and does not think doors growing hair is a conspiracy theory.

The Standard chose to ask me for a response when I had already left San Francisco and was covering the Pacific Palisades fire, sleeping in a fire refugee shelter near the blaze. This appears to be the new normal. Wait for the real investigators doing the work to leave town so they can’t immediately rebut your finger-puppetry journalism.

The Standard failed to state I am ONLY a journalist who produced video evidence of the crime scene, including the parents and the SFPD. The Standard produced no visual evidence of the crime scene in their report and only criticized the only journalist who did as a “conspiracy theorist.”

The Standard also did not acknowledge and ran the blood spatter analysis through two expert AI systems, including Grok and ChatGPT, that talked of the probability of signs of struggle and the victim crawling through his blood to the door for help.

The new MSM ambush journalism now appears to be to wait until the real journalists who are actually going to the crime scene to publish real video evidence go on to the next news story where the real journalists are collecting real video evidence.

That appears now to be the best time for a hit-piece ambush, almost two weeks after I started publishing videos of the Suchir Balaji murder scene.

Again, I make the call to Elon Musk for Pulitzers for X to recognize great Citizen Journalism; otherwise, I will be reading stale and lazy The Standard hit pieces for the rest of our lives.

I have repeatedly questioned how China’s Deep Seek could leapfrog five billionaires and their pet AI project over the last decade within a matter of weeks without the help of Suchir Balaja’s training drive that went missing after his murder.

https://www.deepseek.com/

Deep Seek Labs happened to be doing a Live Exercise in the Los Angeles area for wildfire management when the Pacific Palisades fire broke out on January 6th.