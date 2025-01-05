The Pulitzer Prize was once the gold standard of journalism. In the age of Woke, unfortunately it has become a symbol of Fool’s Gold - Fake News.

Probably the last ounce if credibility the Putlizer Prize had was lost when it awarded the Pulitzer Prize to the New York Times coverage of the CoronaVirus.

The NYT promoted the bat-pangolin theory incessantly and called the “lab leak” theory and the military “Live Exercise” theory conspiracy theories. Now we find documents clearly showing a military live exercise.

Four years on now, documents have emerged showing the CoronaVirus military “Live Exercise” was first practiced at the Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019, and then run again on a larger scale in the United States, Instead of the Citizen Journalists whobturned out to be correvt getting the Pulitzer Prize, they were attacked by CNN and 60 Minutes.

We have incontrovertible evidence that the same person who built the lab in Wuhan and engineered the Spike was the key beneficiary of the military Live Exercise - Stephen Bancel of BioMerieux and Moderna.

The reward for the journalist who got it right? Losing his YouTube channel with CNN goingnto the US Senate and enlisting the help of Senstor Mark Warner to write a letter to YouTube.

The Pulitzers for Fake News wasn’t limited to the New York Times. The Washington Post also won a Pulitzer Prize for showing Joe Biggs and the Proud Boys the morning of Janiary 6th marking on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Washington Post missed the story that there was no connection between Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats and Trump, and Biggs threw the bicycle gates at the Capitol long before Trump was done speaking a mile away, exonerating Trump completely.

Our news organization just happened to expose Joe Biggs as a 4th Psychological Operations operative for General Stanley McChrystal a year before Jan 6.

And the Washington Post missed Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats throwing the gates at the Capitol before Trump was done speaking a mile away, even though they we photographing Biggs that morning. What was the reward for journalist who got out the true story? Losing his Twitter channel.

Now that Elon Musk owns X/Twitter, it is time for real news journalism awards. Yes, I appreciate Elon zmusk retweets and “double bang” exclamation points from Elon Musk, but we Citizen Journalist need real awards that recognize the best in Citizen Journalism.

We broke Paul Whelan at the Clinton Foundation recruiting snipers for political assassinations which was roundly critisized even though we showed his three different Kalashnikov amories around the US and his involvment in running live exercises for the ColumbineMassacre before event.

Again, the evidence was dismissed as conspiracy theory until new evidence has emerged the Ryan Routh, who tried to kill the President with an AK-47, also maybhave recruited up to 114 snipers at Ft Bragg in North Carolina.

It is time for Elon to stop just “double banging” our stories with exclamation points and retweeting, it is time for the X Citizen Journalism Awards.