I can’t begin to imagine the pain of Suchir Balaji’s parents after raising such an incredible young man as Suchir Balaji, only to have his life taken from him as he was about to take advantage of his world-class knowledge of AI to create a new Silicon Valley startup.

Suchir Balaji, the star witness in possibly as many as four high-profile lawsuits over the future of artificial intelligence, was now crawling in his blood in a death struggle only one week after being named in the first Open AI lawsuit.

Balaji had done the massive complex pre-training of Open AI’s blockbuster ChatGPT4 chatbot, and Open AI was enjoying market dominance over Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot and well as Jeff Bezos and Amazon with their Anthropic Claude chatbot. This 26-year-old man had been on the key team to do the all-important “pre-training” of ChatGPT, which meant the difference between stunningly detailed expert answers to user prompts and sometimes laughable answers that other chatbots produced.

We have run these pictures of blood spatter for expert analysis through ChatGPT4 and Grok, and we received surprisingly expert analysis from both AI chatbots that I posted in my last substack on the topic.

Before I had access to the apartment, I had photos from Suchir’s parents, which I analyzed. The live videos I shot of the crime scene validated the renderings I had done from the photo, both verifying that Suchir Balaji had most likely been struck from behind and then forced to his knees before he was executed by being shot in the forehead.

Suchir crawled through three pools of blood coming from an entry wound in his forehead. His head and shoulders made it out of the bathroom doorway, but then he stopped there, bleeding to death.

The normally fastidious Suchir had his apartment ransacked in an apparent furious search for a missing backup storage device he was making. The backup device may have been prepared as evidence for the New York Times lawsuit against Open AI. Suchir had a meeting scheduled in the coming with the New York Times legal team and a meeting scheduled with the Associated Press.

Suchir’s last meal was still on the table at 6:13PM after having a cheery conversation with his father at 7:15 on the night of November 22nd. Suchir would be dead in the next twelve hours, although the exact time of his death is not known because no neighbors reported hearing a shot from the Glock 9mm gun.

In this high-angle video, Suchir’s nose appears to have hit the sink, and he may have bled from the nose straight down before he was forced to sit down in the bathroom. He was clipping his fingernails, and all his drawers in the bathroom have been searched.

The blood path starts at the sink in front of Suchir’s body, with the blood dripping straight down on the floor in front of the sink. He also loses an earbud in front of the sink here.

Suchir then closes the floss pick in his mouth, knocking over a small stainless steel garbage can as he falls to his left and turns around.

I tried to have ChatGPT render this scene, and this approximation is close to the color of the tile and the size of the blood pools, but not accurate. There is no substitute for the video I had to publish so people would know this is a murder.

The knocked-over trash can appears to have been where the floss pick is now, indicating he may have knocked the can when falling. I could not see blood on the trash can.

Nothing about this scene agrees with the idea of suicide. No suicide note, the ransacking of the apartment, the theft of only the backup device and not the laptop or phone, and many other inconsistencies.

We are continuing our investigation here in San Francisco, looking at geofencing the cellphones coming in and out of Suchir’s building around the time of the murder. Check back here for additions to this story. I am at the Substack limit with the video here. I will be presenting this case tonight near where Suchir went to High School in Silicon Valley.

I will have updates about media appearances on India CNN and India Today to get more coverage of this critical murder story of the AI Whistleblower, Suchir Balaji.