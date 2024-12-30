The AI Whistleblowers’ suspicious death of Suchir Balaji keeps getting more unbelievable. First, I want to say I have placed the blood spatter photographs of the Suchir Balaja murder scene in escrow with Mario Nawfal, Ian Carroll, Ian Miles Chong, Kristen Ruby, James Li, and Peter Duke in case of my untimely, suspicious death. I am very happy and engaged in this critical work, and I have no thoughts of suicide whatsoever.

I have analyzed the photo with both Grok and ChatGPT 01, and both AI blood spatter analysis outputs describe a sitting victim in the middle of his bathroom being shot between the eyes at a 30% downward angle. The bullet does not touch the brain.

Since the bullet does not go all the way through the spine and exit, there is only one place blood can flow from: the forehead of Suchir Balaji. Balaji then creates three successive pools of blood as he tries to crawl out the door of the bathroom.

He is a sample conversation with one of the escrow holders of the blood crawl photos.

Since Suchir Balaji can only be bleeding from his forehead, he creates the first pool of blood as he crawls to the bathroom door. You can clearly see him create a disjointed second pool of blood as he continues his blood crawl. Expert analysis at this point suggests he was struck with a blunt force object on the back of the head.

After creating the second disjointed pool of blood with his forehead wound, Suchir smears the first pool of blood with his left knee as he crawls.

We do have struggling grasps in blood at both sides of the bathroom doorway, first with the first hand and then with the left, which is less successful. A second blow to the head is possible at the moment of the left-hand grasp.

This immobilizes Suchir’s head wound just beyond the door transom, where a large pool of dark red blood pools in the largest final pool, where he presumably bleeds to death. These statements are supported by documentary pictures currently in the possession of Mario Nawfal, Ian Carroll, Kristin Ruby, James Li, Ian Miles Chong, and Peter Duke. Ian Miles Chong is a friend of Elon Musk, and we have asked Ian Miles to forward these pictures to Elon Musk. Elon Musk tweeted out twice about the murder yesterday. I have also asked the other internet investigators to help me engage a blood spatter expert to come to the apartment to analyze the blood patterns.

We now find from the mother of the deceased AI expert who trained ChatGPT-4 that the San Francisco Police Department kept the laptop and the backup drive of the deceased! If Suchir Balaji’s death was a suicide, why keep his laptop and his backup device?

Our three-generation team of South African citizen journalists (Grandmother, mother, and granddaughter), who I have dubbed the Mad Women Artists Of Johannesburg for their avant-grade artwork, had a long meeting and interview yesterday with Suchir Balaji’s parents.

The SFPD confiscated the laptop, which Suchir left open and running when he left for his hiking trip, apparently conducting a backup while hiking to Catalina Island in the Los Angeles area. Suchir Balaji’s family was denied the return of the laptop to the family after Suchir’s death. Elon Musk has tweeted about the case three times, including retweeting Suchir’s mother yesterday.

The SFPD also commandeered the backup drive that Suchir was making. Given the other metadata in this case, this seems like an outright murder to prevent Suchir Open AI evidence from being presented in the four Open AI lawsuits currently underway for copyright violations.

If the SFPD had not already declared Suchir Balaji’s death a suicide after fourteen minutes of deliberation, keeping Suchir’s laptop may have been understandable to read his email to see who might have entrapped him or met him at his apartment where he died suspiciously. Why should Suchir’s backup device be kept?

The red arrow indicates the possible route of the attacker who hit Suchir in the back of the head in the bathroom. The red circle indicates a possible blind the attacker could have used to lay in wait.

This denies the family the photographs and documents that Suchir had on his laptop that could provide valuable information for four Open AI lawsuits.

Bloodstain analysis and analysis from the autopsy indicate that Suchir moved to the doorway after being struck in the head to a sitting position before being shot between the eyebrows with the bullet taking the path above.

I have provide Poornima (the mother) with the forms for requesting bodycam footage and for the police report for a wellness check for the San Francisco Police Department. I plan tobrequest these documents as well when I get there tomorrow.

I also have pictures of the apartment after the shooting took place, and here is the ChatGPT-01 analysis of the blood spatter.

1. Known Wound Path

From the diagram and description, the bullet entered between the eyebrows, traveled through or near the frontal sinus, and ultimately lodged in (or near) the dens of the C2 vertebra. That already tells us the projectile path was generally front‐to‐back, passing just above the nasal region and under the frontal lobes of the brain, ending high in the neck/spinal column.

Angle: Because the dens (odontoid process) sits near the top of C2, any bullet lodging there would likely be traveling roughly horizontally, or with only a slight downward angle. It takes a fairly “straight” shot from the front to end in that part of the spine.

2. Bloodstain Patterns

From the bathroom photo, the blood on the floor appears mostly pooled and smeared rather than in a classic “mist” spatter pattern you see from back‐spatter or high‐velocity forward spatter. A few broad observations:

Floor Pooling & Smears: You see a spread of blood on the tiles leading from the threshold into the bathroom. This often indicates bleeding (and possibly movement) after the shot, rather than a single discrete spray that would place the gun at one fixed angle in front of the victim.

No Obvious “Back‐Spatter” on Walls: In a contact or near‐contact shot to the head (particularly the frontal skull), you might get back‐spatter onto the firearm or on the surfaces behind/around the shooter. (That said, the photo is partially obscured; we cannot see the walls or mirror near the sink in enough detail to confirm whether any fine spatter is there.)

Object Knocked Over: The trash can is toppled; that could indicate either a struggle, or simply that it was knocked aside by the victim falling. It doesn’t by itself tell us the direction of fire, just that there was some disturbance in that area.

Overall, there is no single, clear “bullet‐hole in the wall” or spatter pattern that jumps out from the photo to show that a round traveled horizontally from, say, left to right or right to left. Everything suggests the shot was front to back, aligned with the victim’s face.

My initial analysis was the victim was forced to sit in the middle of the bathroom facing the interior of the bathroom. Then the victim was shot between the eyebrows and fell backward leaving a large blood pool in the transom on the bathroom doorway. The bullet did not exit the skull, suggesting a lower caliber weapon.

Perhaps Suchir was being questioned about where he was keeping his backup device because his laptop was out in the open in the apartment. I believe this angle of tilt of the head explains the bullet path through the skull. I am going to the crime scene now to get a closer look, and I should have more detailed forensics soon.

The other possibility is after Suchir was not fatally shot, Suchir could have tried to crawl out of the bathroom, collapsing near the doorway to the bathroom. Since there was only an entry wound, blood could only have flowed from the front of his head. The large volume of blood in the doorway to the bathroom entrance indicated Suchir died facedown here. Again, I am going for better forensics now.

The assailant appears to have possibly surprised Suchir in the bathroom, cutting off an escape through the doorway. It appears Suchir was forced to sit from there. I can speculate the assassin would be asking if Suchir had any additional backups anywhere, like flash drives given to various legal teams conducting discovery of evidence for Open AI lawsuits. It would be logical that once the interrogator was satisfied, Suchir would not give additional backups to anyone, and the interrogator would then become the executioner.

I can only speculate the assassin shot at a distance from Suchir’s forehead to avoid blood spatter or walking in the blood spatter of the execution. By trapping Suchir inside the bathroom, the bathroom contains the blood spatter, but it appears from the blood stains that Suchir was at least able to crawl to the transom of the bathroom door opening. The heavy dark red blood stain emanates from a bullet hole-shaped spot on the carpet where Suchir’s head must have been to drain into a blood pool at the transom of the doorway. You can see a knee smear print in the blood pool in the middle of the bathroom, indicating Suchir tried to crawl out of the bathroom.

The angle of entry of the bullet below is about 30% downward from level. This means for every foot the bullet travelled, the assailant 10.4 horizontal inches was away from the target. Assumming attacker’s gun was at a 30% angle (3-4-5 right triangle), cos is .866.