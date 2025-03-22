The recent JFK files did not answer who killed JFK, but they did reveal the shadowy world of CIA covert action, especially in Cuba and Vietnam. The CIA Fixer-In-Chief, James Angleton, also emerged from the shadows to reveal extensive ties to Lee Harvey Oswald, with connections going back to 1959. But the JFK Files also tangentially reference how Israel paid for the Bomb - the Vietnam heroin trade.

James Angleton’s lifelong CIA career in trying to get Israel the atomic bomb was also exposed, providing the “Bomb Motive” for the JFK killings since Kennedy stood in the way of Israel getting the bomb. After writing about this topic for eight years, it is refreshing to see such a large group of researchers collectively have this “Ah ha” moment in interpreting history. Our research group around the world lives for these “ah ha” moments. But you have to chase the receipts. How did Israel pay for the Bomb? Vietnam heroin. Kennedy not only stood in the way of the Israel Bomb, but he also stood in the way of the Vietnam War to pay for it.

You can see the desperation in the CIA over the subject of Vietnam and false flag artists like Edward Lansdale, for instance, in the JFK Files, rushing to rescue the French Connection heroin business for their Chicago Mob partners. The CIA wasn’t trying to save the Cuba sugar business in Vietnam. The Vietnam sugar was called heroin, and a full 25% of the GIs returning home after Johnson’s escalation of the Vietnam War were addicts.

Of course, the JFK Files and the Vietnam reveals just showed how much the CIA was like its mentor, Britain, its Special Operations Executive or SOE, and its global opium routes with the British East India Company three hundred years before Vietnam. Kennedy also stood in the way of the CIA and their Chicago Mob partners from rescuing the French and their lost French heroin Connection to the worldwide heroin trade. Chicago Mob liaison Johnny Roselli figures heavily in the JFK Files, but his boss, Mickey Cohen, in Los Angeles, was a huge financier of the Israel Bomb.

Was the Chicago Mob and their hitmen in Dallas that day of the Kennedy Assassination just because they had never seen a Presidential parade before? There is also a “Chicago Connection” motive for killing JFK in addition to the Israel Bomb motive. But atomic bombs don’t make themselves. Somebody has to pay for them.

https://www.amazon.com/Sidney-Korshak-Chicago-Outfits-Fixer-ebook/dp/B0DVC6JSCN/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0

Once you realize that Chicago Fixers like Sidney Korshak were using “Chicago Connection” heroin money to finance Israel’s bomb, it all starts making sense. The Chicago Mob’s connection with atomic bomb maker General Atomics and CEO IB Hale now seems to be an obvious scheme by Israel to get the bomb. CIA sniper IB Hale and his sniper son, Robert Allen Hale, figure heavily into the assassination of JFK.

https://www.amazon.com/Supermob-Korshak-Criminal-Associates-Americas/dp/1596912111/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2CG9MQ3SP12D2&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9._G4sv9zbvjorrXYUv1ySC2EkXucR0VwnEDPGzzRMQNLTCiWhrBigxYClF9WN9xFRChdRTrutuFssuAU9-Ud21mAVIohA3YHjvnDe3CgAKtxxfHcIkz7AidU2W19_KR-kBds8n5AuGm_-nR3BueBWNBJYejzSUHS5lLInyfnJjP7pGKs6_AjnDqdvBmEGP9vkizJd1v6qUu9wILXxNmOmufykC4GoBBExQjTSrZW7iWw.fhF67GCDBAQGtTTXvnAPuC6p8R2avWQ-RUwy4r1vEio&dib_tag=se&keywords=supermob&qid=1742651660&sprefix=supermob%2Caps%2C159&sr=8-1

There were about a dozen “financiers” for Israel’s Bomb in the United States, but all were connected to the Chicago Mob or the New York drug trade in some way.

I have called out this “Chicago Connection” for several years, taking over the “French Connection” in Vietnam with Chicago mobster Henry Crown and his General Dynamics mercenaries in Vietnam.

Of course, all the Chicago Mobsters involved in taking over the French Connection end up dead when they are called to testify in front of the Church Commission thirteen years later. (We attribute these murders to CIA hitman Robert Allen Hale and company from the General Dynamic and General Atomics “Security Team.”). I have written extensively on this topic of the Chicago Mob and what I call the “Chicago Bomb” along with General Atomics and IB Hale.

The Israel Bomb “ah ha” moment millions of researchers around the world have had with Angleton and Oswald is great, but now it is time to take the research to the next level to understand the real reason for the Vietnam War, namely to pay for Israel’s Bomb with the “Chicago Connection.”

For more about the General Dynamics and General Atomics assassins, see my series, “A Hale Of Bullets”.

You can read more about General Atomics CEO, IB Hale, in my series, “Echoes of Laurel Canyon”.