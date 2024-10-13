Yesterday, we introduced you to the new DoD Directive of “Permissible Assistance,” which also allows US Special Forces to assist US domestic law enforcement with lethal force “causing death and serious bodily injury”.

The key question is, what limits are there to permissible assistance in terms of military weapons being used against peacefully assembled protestors? I interviewed several people who were overcome by noxious fumes from bioagents deployed on January 6th. Does “Permissible Assistance” now allow for deadly bioagents to be deployed?

With the release of Peter Strzok and Alexander Vindman’s “War Game” docudrama on September 27th, 2024, the same day as the issuance of the “Permissible Assistance” DoD Directive, it seems the movie speaks for what is allowable—deadly force.

We were in Burbank two weeks before “War Game” dropped on video on demand, wondering if Peter Strzok and his CIA were talking to John Malone and David Zaslav at Warner Brothers Discovery in Burbank, California. Less than a month later, Elon Musk launched the RoboCop CyberCab, sporting bulletproof wheels, at Warner Brothers in Burbank.

We covered Zaslav on July 11th in Sun Valley, Idaho, with other media moguls like Barry Diller and Bob Eiger and their “AI against Trump” strategy for the fall election. Peter Strzok’s “War Game,” which authorized the use of force against Trump’s Red Hat Deplorables, was undoubtedly discussed.

Now, the CIA Strzok “War Game” documentary seems to be struggling to find a major video streaming platform for distribution, relying solely on video-on-demand services. The irony of two failed Trump Assassinations and then asking for permission at a Joint Chiefs meeting may be pushed the edge of hypocrisy to far.

However, the attempted Assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, two days later, seemed to be more pressing at the time. We have reported Hollywood and tech moguls like David Zaslav, Bob Eiger, Barry Diller, and Mark Zuckerberg are surviving off redirected money from the Ukraine War to develop AI tools to control media, stifle free speech, and propagate false narratives.

Journalist George Webb in Ketchum, Idaho, at the Hollywood and Tech Moguls “Get Trump With AI” Summit in early July 2024, just before the Trump Assassination attempts.

But AI warfare and the Assassination alternatives seem to have failed. Directly using US Special Forces against Deplorables seems to be the default now with “Permissible Assistance.”

AI Warfare on Trump, held out as such a promising alternative just a few days before the Assassination in Butler, PA, now seems like last month’s newspapers littering the sniper rooftops.

Having celebrated my 64th birthday here in a Toledo, Ohio hotel room, I thought how lucky I was compared to my former research partner Task Force, who warned us all of a “Permissible Assistance” program called Operation Blackjack and MAVNI that reported using everything from bioagents to snipers to subjugate Deplorables.

I wrote about this use of military bioagents to be used on the American People, as told to me by Journalist Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, in “Rock Island Virus” and “Bavari 9/11”. Task Force dies the day Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI, August 13th, 2018.

Our research network's research on Sina Bavari allowed our Potomac Group to call out CoronaVirus as a military Live Exercise in March 2020, at the very outbreak of the pandemic.

My legal collaborator, Brian Lloyd, who had whistleblower connections to Ft. Belvoir, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the bioagents planned for Deplorables, is also dead. Brian planned to join our Potomac Group in March 2020 but became very ill before he could attend. Brian also warned that the Coronavirus might be a military Live Exercise. But I am still alive to tell the story and plan to do just that.

We will continue this “Permissible Assistance” series through the November 5th Election date.

I am still being presented evidence by the research community that show no magazine for Crooks being found at his location, indicating a different shooter.