New rules issued by the Department of Defense on September 27th, 2024, allow for “Permissible Assistance” to permit DoD snipers to fire on Red Hats.

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/524001p.pdf#page=12

The American Slaughter Pen series I have been writing predicted this “DoD snipers firing on Red Hats” authority being given, and our researchers have unearthed the stealth announcement in DoD archives.

Elon Musk’s Grok AI tool deliberately misspells “Permissible Assistance,” so the consuming public doesn’t mistake it for a real news story or movie. Still, the Permissible Assistance clause is alive and well in the September 27th, 2024 Directive.

Was Thomas Crooks being groomed for the “Permissible Assistance” Program to shoot Red Hats on J6, 2025, and just redirected as Matt Dimmick, NATO Ukraine sniper recruiter and top advisor to Joe Biden, saw a target of opportunity with Trump on J13 in Butler, PA?

For eight years, my partner Task Force and I have covered General Stanley McChrystal's (and General Mattis) ’s) MAVNI Program - Military Assistance Vitally Needed In Case Of Insurrection, including snipers and bioagents.

I acknowledge the conspiratorial nature of a program to use the US Military on the people of the United States, but hasn’t that already come to pass in Butler, PA? Hasn’t the Military Live Exercise with CoronaVirus already happened? Hasn’t J6 already happened?

My partner Task Force and I have talked about both the sniper program and the bioagents program to counter peaceful protests. The “Permissible Assistance” Program just seems like a euphemistic renaming of MAVNI.

I have covered in several Substacks how Peter Strzok and Alexander Vindman now have a movie out on video on demand called “War Game.” This docudrama exactly justifies this use of deadly force on peaceful protestors on J6, 2025.

Our American Slaughter Pen series predicting the “slaughter pen” situation with Thomas Crooks firing down on Red Hats and Trump was a mass formation psychosis foreshadowing of future Red Hat Rallies, especially if Donald Trump wins the election.

When I covered the latest rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, I noticed that this slaughter pen fish bowl arrangement had been accentuated with far more visible sniper teams.

I have warned people about the CIA’s covert force of Black Hats with special access to the rooftops at AGR as the one to watch in future Red Hat rallies.

I have recommended to all MAGA supporters who wear Red Hats to switch to the Elon Musk Black Dark MAGA just in case snipers have been given instructions only to shoot Red Hats. You may remember I issued a similar warning about Orange Hats before January 6th.

You may also remember I caught the Orange Hats of starting a false flag attack on J6, 2021. In this American Slaughter Pen series, I have predicted that J6, 2025 will not be so courteous with sniper deadly force being used en masse.

I was even accused of being the leader of the Orange Hats because our team was so close to the action of where the false flag operation started.

You may also remember that I identified Joe Biggs in the gray plaid Carhart shirt as the key General Stanley McChrystal DIA and FBI Informant a year before the false flag of J6 occurred.

I have the same J6 feeling about this J6, 2025, as I had in 2021 with this new DoD 5240 directive. I recommend that all MAGA folks switch to Dark MAGA hats for all future Trump events. I am not saying the CIA and McChrystal are using Black Hats like Orange Hat on J6, 2021. But to be on the safe side, go with Elon Musk’s Dark MAGA Black Hat.

If the Feds are using Black Hats this J6 and at the Inauguration, this massive Black Hat wave will cause confusion amongst the snipers and reduce the body count. Again, I believe Elon Musk is sincere in his support of Trump, and I don’t believe he is infiltrating the Trump Campaign. But I do believe the CIA and McChrystal will exploit this hat color difference to protect their operatives on J6, 2025.

I am at the Substack email limit here, but I will return here for more on J6, 2025.

You may also remember Wendy Martinez, who was a whistleblower for a Military Live Exercise called CoronaVirus, being stabbed in the throat a few blocks away from the South Korean Embassy in Washington, DC. Martinez worked with McChrystal and Associates and Harry Harris, the Ambassador to Korea, before the “outbreak” of CoronaVirus.