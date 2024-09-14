January 6th, 2025 has already been declared an emergency by the Department if Homeland Security, green-lighting the use of deadly force against any protestors who show up.

I was reporting live at January 6th, 2021, and I saw snipers making preparations to fire on the crowd after Ashley Babbitt was shot.

We I first wrote about the “American Slaughter Pen” of January 6th, 2021, the mainstream media wonks shouted “conspiracy theorist”.

Butler, PA proved how right we were. Not just for going after Trump, but for going after innocent bystanders as well.

Of course, with a “lone gunman” which I call a “honed gunman”. Now, the “lone gunman” has turned into an army of snipers with authorization to open fire on Trump Rallies.

It just worked out that an Antifa member was right their in a small vestibule to film the murder which went live almost immediately on CNN. The situation seemed pre-wired to green-light the use of deadly force because the only early heading was “Shooting At the Capitol”.

This preauthorization for the use of deadly force by the US Military against the citizens of the United States has never occurred before in US history.m - until now with the movie “War Game”.

But this isn’t hypothetical anymore, portraying the decision to authorize US troops to fire on Unites States citizens in advance. It’s real.

That means advanced placement of explosives for “area denial”, and pre-planned slaughter pen alleys and bloody angles that have’t been seen since Gettysburg.

Our hallowed symbols of Constitutional government might soon be more known for the Covil War battlefield nicknames like “The Sunken Road” and the “Devil’s Den”.

The producers of “War Game” have added another five cities in the United States now including Peter Strzok’s Columbus, Ohio to the initial limited release in New York, Chicago, and Montana, the home stae of the former Democratic Governor who plays the President in the film.

The press has already clamored around how this film predicts the reality of January 6th, 2025, so the New York, and Los Angeles press have been pre-primed with headlines like “Insurrections Murder Police” even though no Capitol Police died at January 6th, 2021.

The pre-programming for a nightmarish slaughter pen is presaged again and again in the movie, and the “President” is made to appear as the most reasonable man in the world for the moment. Pre-positioned explosives and key “slaughter points” in real life don’t seem so reasonable.

I went to Washington, Pennsylvania on my recent trip of two weeks near Butler, PA and Pittsburgh, PA where George Washington lead the first use of military force against Americans in the Whiskey Rebellion.

At the Butler, Pennsylvania rally, Americans became much more acclimated to the presence of multiple sniper teams much closer to them in political rallies.

Now those sniper teams have been green-lighted to fire on protestors in advance on January 6th, 2025. This is exactly the storyline of Peter Strzok and Alex Vindman new movie, “War Game”.

I have been in Southern California where Peter Strzok is shopping for a Video on Demand deal for “War Game” like Netflix. Netflix picking up “War Game” will tremendously increase its viewership because it will be no additional cost to viewers.

I was at Hulu in Santa Monica early today, and I also had a meeting with Warner Brothers Discovery Channel.

I have written a counter-narrative script with “American Slaughter Pen” predicting how DHS will pre-position Claymore mines and pre-plan “bloody angles” and “slaughter pens”.

Pre-authorization of force includes not only green-lighting of snipers, but also pre-planted explosive to “shape the battlefield”. These weapons kill indiscriminately - women and children are not spared. These “force multipliers” were developed by RAND Corporation also in Santa Monica for the Vietnam War, so their appearance on American soil seems to the way of all DARPA “innovations”.

Film maker and creative consultant Peter Duke, who lives close to Santa Monica and RAND, recommends staying away from DC this January 6th and consider going to your State Capitol instead.

We have covered how Sniper Recruiter Paul Whelan has brought foreign snipers into the US through various US State Department diplomatic visas.

This diplomatic loophole may have already been used for allowing two Iranian hitmen in the United States kill Donald Trump.

The two Iranian hitmen allowed into the country this March are still on the loose according to the FBI.

I warned of a false flag on January 5th by 4th Psychological Operations out of Ft Bragg on J6, and unfortunately I was right. I hope Inam not right again for this coming J6.

Do we really think Peter Strzok would have a problem green-lighting snipers on Deplorables? Just watch “War Game”.

NATO Allied Supreme Commander bombed schools and hospitals in Belgrade, Serbia for 78 days, killing thousands of women and children. He is one of the “wise men” in the movie.

https://abc7.com/post/russia-free-evan-gershkovich-paul-whelan-major-multi-country-prisoner-swap/15131791/

Biden and Harris didn’t fish Paul Whelan out of a Russian prison by trading a prolific Russian arms dealer for their health.

Whelan markets AK-47s for Legend in Florida, and Arsenal in Las Vegas.

The architect of Columbine was brought home for a reason.

All sorts of options are being “war gamed” right now.