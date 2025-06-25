Today at the United Nations in New York, Israeli Prime Minister invoked Moses “Blessing Or A Curse” teachings to describe two visions for the Middle East - a peaceful trade corridor through Saudi Arabia, or an Iran-dominated war zone.

This is the first time Netanyahu has referred to the Saudi Arabian trade corridor in a public speech, validating the “Braverman Prophecy” trade corridor that our researchers have reported on for the last eight years.

Netanyahu juxtaposed Iran’s reign of terror on shipping lanes and pipelines, using a “Curse Map inked in black, to demonstrate the directed threat to the Saudi Arabian trade corridor, as outlined publicly four years ago with the Abraham Accords.

Netanyahu left little doubt that his obligation was to Israel's security and the achievement of this Saudi trade corridor. The subtle, unspoken message was that President Trump’s declared ceasefire would not bind Israel. Israel’s policy, unspoken in Netanyahu's speech but loud for anyone listening between the lines, is that the ceasefire will be an American ceasefire, not an Israeli ceasefire.

We believe Israel will attack nineteen sites in Iran over the next twenty-four hours that were paused by Donald Trump’s request for a ceasefire. These include three key, bioweapons development sites in Tehran outlined here.

We also believe Pakistan is moving nuclear-capable missiles and warheads into Iran under the guise of commercial airline flights. Unfortunately, Iran seems to have taken the momentary pause in the fighting to rearm to protect the faltering regime in Tehran. Scattered, spurious reports are coming in that Iran may have already violated the ceasefire.

Pakistan has had seven long years to supply Iran with nuclear capability, now confirmed by reference by former Russian President Medvedev. Netanyahu repeatedly stressed in his UN speech that a nuclear Iran would not be allowed by Israel.

Our researchers and I have written about this “Awan Minutes To Midnight” scenario where Pakistan is the key supplier of loose nukes and bios to Iran for the last eight years. Although a generous news contributor has underwritten my ticket to Israel, we will focus on journalism seminars in July and August in Michigan at our journalism school in Lambertville, Michigan. Predicting when Israel will strike the bioagents development labs and bioagent stores is too unpredictable at this point to justify the journey.

We will continue to follow this loose nuke and bios story with Awan Minutes To Midnight, as well as the coverage of the two Iranian assassins under diplomatic passports, Farahani and Ardestani, who are still on the loose in the United States.

On the positive side, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE did capture one Iranian sniper and several spies of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps yesterday.