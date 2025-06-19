From Political Thinker - With the recent Tucker Calson interview of Senator Ted Cruz, we find that neither one knows the details of Iranian assassins in American right now tasked with killing Trump.

The Iranian Assassins in America: What George Webb Got Right, and Why It Matters

In the fog of election season, foreign plots and domestic political battles often blur into a single narrative. But in the fall of 2024, an alarming story briefly flashed into the public’s attention—then all but vanished. Webb reported on the Iranian Trump assassins in his September 2024 series, “American Slaughter Pen”.

American Slaughter Pen - Part Two George Webb · September 10, 2024 The article, "American Slaughter Pen - Part Two," by investigative journalist George Webb, addresses former First Lady Melania Trump's strong criticism of the slow investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Melania Trump, dissatisfied with Congress, the FBI, and media res… Read full story

According to investigative journalist George Webb, the U.S. Department of Justice quietly confirmed what he and his research network had reported weeks earlier: that multiple Iranian agents, working through intermediaries and state-backed terror proxies, attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on American soil. And shockingly, two of the three operatives involved in those plots are still unaccounted for—one believed to be hiding in Iran, and another possibly still inside the United States.

In September 2024, at least two overlapping incidents caught the attention of federal authorities. One involved a suspicious figure caught loitering near Trump’s Florida golf club, later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. He was found in possession of a rifle, and reportedly had been surveilling Trump’s movements for months. Although Routh’s case was ultimately not linked to Iran, it unfolded in the exact window of time that other FBI operations were uncovering far more sophisticated and state-connected threats.

Just weeks earlier, federal agents arrested two men in New York—Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt—who were allegedly contracted by an Iranian intelligence officer named Farhad Shakeri. Shakeri, described in court documents as a member of Iran’s elite IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), had paid nearly half a million dollars to these would-be hitmen to conduct political assassinations in the U.S. The plot wasn’t vague: one of their primary targets was Donald Trump.

At the same time, a separate FBI counterintelligence operation was unraveling the plan of another IRGC-linked operative—Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national based in the U.S. Merchant had reached out to what he believed were professional assassins (who were, in fact, undercover agents) and offered a down payment to kill Trump at a public rally.

According to the DOJ indictment released in July 2024, Merchant paid $5,000 in cash up front and outlined a timeline for late August or early September. Webb has receipts to show that Merchant’s blood money was actually a cool million. Before the operation could proceed, however, Merchant abruptly left the country. He was arrested later that month and is now in federal custody.

The timelines and targets between the Shakeri-Rivera-Loadholt and the Merchant plots overlap—particularly around August and September 2024—and Trump appears to have been the most high-profile shared target. Of the three plots, two involved agents directly recruited and funded by Iran’s IRGC. Only one operative, Shakeri, remains at large, most likely shielded by Tehran’s government. The other two—Merchant and Loadholt—have been apprehended, though the full details of their interrogations remain classified.

George Webb reported many of these developments well before they were formally announced by the DOJ. His September and October 2024 postings cited Iranian-linked threats against Trump, including surveillance patterns, payment trails, and intelligence channel intercepts.

Critics initially dismissed Webb’s warnings as speculative or conspiratorial. Yet months later, the federal indictments echoed nearly every point he had raised: the use of proxies, the time window, the operational objectives, and the Iranian state sponsorship. Webb offers US Treasury Department sanctions against Ardestani and Farahani before their entry into the US for receipts.

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1972

This brings us to the real issue at hand—not just what happened, but what it means. The fact that the IRGC, a branch of the Iranian military directly tied to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, ordered assassination attempts on a former U.S. president on American soil is not a minor diplomatic skirmish. It is an act of war by any conventional standard. And yet, the U.S. government’s response has been comparatively muted.

This silence, Webb argues, reflects a deeper tension within U.S. foreign policy—caught between a desire to re-engage diplomatically with Iran and a growing alignment with Israel’s hardline security stance. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasted no time using the DOJ revelations to reinforce Israel’s warnings: that the Iranian regime is not merely hostile in rhetoric but is actively plotting violence abroad, including against American leaders. Iran’s capabilities, especially if backed by nuclear technology, are a red line not only for Jerusalem but increasingly for Washington.

https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/iran-tried-to-assassinate-trump-twice-claims-netanyahu-in-explosive-interview-says-they-want-to-kill-him/3881282/

However, not everyone is convinced that escalation is the answer. Realist foreign policy analysts warn against letting these plots, as horrifying as they are, drag the U.S. into another Middle Eastern conflict. Webb prefers Israeli Special Forces to do the job of taking out the Iranian Nuclear enrichment facilities, but asks Trump to authorize a bunker buster bomb if the Israelis come up short.

https://www.csis.org/analysis/options-targeting-irans-fordow-nuclear-facility

They note that the FBI successfully disrupted both the Merchant and Shakeri plots without firing a shot. The legal system is working, they argue. Don’t let Iran’s dangerous chess move provoke a full-scale military strike that could engulf the region.

On the other hand, Webb and his supporters rebut this with a simple observation: you don’t just wait and see when a foreign intelligence service places bounties on American politicians. And especially not when one of the agents—Farhad Shakeri—is still at large and likely receiving protection from Tehran. Appeasement in this moment, they argue, only emboldens further aggression.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article286270660.html

This debate is further complicated by partisan tensions. Some right-leaning commentators frame the Biden administration’s quiet handling of the attempted Trump assassination as a symptom of political cowardice or even bias. Would the reaction have been different, they ask, if the intended target had been Barack Obama or Joe Biden?

https://www.newsweek.com/assassin-targeting-trump-allies-loose-fbi-1875780

Still, the most important takeaway isn’t partisan. It’s the stark reality that foreign actors—connected to a hostile regime—successfully deployed, paid, and armed operatives inside the United States to kill a former head of state. That two of the three were stopped is not the same as saying the threat has passed.

In that light, George Webb’s reporting is more than just vindicated—it becomes part of the historical record. He broke the narrative early, detailed the Iranian fingerprints when few dared to connect the dots, and did so with specific names, dates, and operational details. What seemed like conjecture in September was proven accurate by November. And in a world increasingly shaped by information warfare and strategic ambiguity, that kind of accuracy matters.

Because if a foreign power can try to assassinate a U.S. president on U.S. soil and the media chooses to look away, then the real crisis isn’t just geopolitical—it’s existential.