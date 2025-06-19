George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Vic Hughes
1h

A hypothetical question.

"Head of Iranian unit countering Mossad was Israeli agent, says ex-president Ahmadinejad | The Times of Israel"

Although not the best source of information, it is interesting. What we do know is that are a lot of penetrations of Iran that have allowed a good number of top Iranians to be killed. Somebody is getting great intelligence. Double agents are not out of the question.

What if the Iranian alleged assassins were sent by Iranian double agents to kill Trump to create a false flag event to suck America into another Isreali war? The assassins themselves may not even know.

"The head of the counterintelligence unit was revealed as a double agent in 2021 but he and all of the other alleged Mossad moles were able to flee the country and are now living in Israel, claimed Ahmadinejad, a firebrand populist known for his hardline anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric and for the violent crackdown that followed his disputed 2009 reelection. He was prevented from running again for president earlier this year."

There's more in the article of interest. Particularly about all the leaders killed in Iran before and during this war.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/head-of-iranian-unit-countering-mossad-was-israeli-agent-says-ex-president-ahmadinejad/

