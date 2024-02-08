It has been six years since I wrote the outline and notes for “Awan Minutes To Midnight,” and this book is even more relevant now than it was then. Much of what you were about to read has been massively validated and verified recently with both the disclosures of CIA and five eye spying on Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, and the use of the Biden Blackberrys for that covert spy network.

But first, here is a summary of what you will read here along with a short introduction of the main players in this series.

Summary

George Webb's article "Awan Minutes To Midnight" discusses an extensive covert espionage network involving Blackberry servers and their role in political and terrorist activities from 1999 through January 6, 2021. The narrative links intelligence operations, cybersecurity, and espionage, asserting connections among the CIA, FBI, Mossad, Pakistani intelligence, and terrorist organizations.

Webb emphasizes a conspiracy involving Blackberry servers at the Senate Sergeant At Arms Office during the January 6 Capitol events, suggesting the true objective was retrieving these servers.

Webb also describes unethical business practices at Network Associates, highlighting key figures such as Dmitri Alperovich, and the use of encrypted Blackberry communications by the CIA, NATO, and even the 9/11 hijackers through organizations like P-Tech.

Bibliography & Descriptions

George Webb Independent investigative journalist and author covering espionage, cybersecurity, and political conspiracies after a successful thirty five year in High Tech. CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) U.S. intelligence agency involved in global covert operations.

Citation: Central Intelligence Agency. (2024). Wikipedia.

Organizations and Companies:

Network Associates/McAfee

Cybersecurity firm specializing in antivirus software and network security. Formerly associated with intelligence surveillance activities.

"Network Associates/McAfee." (2024, February 1). Wikipedia.

PGP (Pretty Good Privacy)

Encryption software for securing emails and messages.

Computerworld Article on PGP.

In-Q-Tel

Venture capital fund associated with the CIA, investing in technology for intelligence purposes.

In-Q-Tel. (2024). Wikipedia.

P-Tech

Technology company alleged to have connections with Saudi and potentially Mossad operations implicated in facilitating encrypted communications for 9/11 hijackers.

Technology firm linked to supplying stealth military grade encryption Blackberry devices to Al-Qaeda and accused of Mossad connections.

"Ptech." (2024). Wikipedia.

Pakistani Ordnance Factory

Arms and ammunition manufacturer in Pakistan associated with Imran Awan's family.

Pakistani Ordnance Factory. (2024). Wikipedia.

NATO

Intergovernmental military alliance involved in deploying encrypted Blackberry devices in Kosovo.

NATO. (2024). Wikipedia.

Blackberry Ltd.

Manufacturer of encrypted communication devices used by intelligence agencies, military, and covert operations.

Blackberry Limited. (2024). Wikipedia.

People:

Dmitri Alperovich

Cybersecurity expert, linked to Network Associates and accused by Webb of involvement in cyber espionage against the DNC.

Dmitri Alperovitch. (2024). Wikipedia.

Sue Gordon

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence associated with CIA-backed technology investments through In-Q-Tel.

CIA executive involved in funding secret Blackberry encryption projects.

Sue Gordon. (2024). Mitre.org.

Imran Awan

IT “consultant” working for Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Awan’s father linked to Pakistani Ordnance Factory and implicated in espionage through covert Blackberry network configurations.

Pakistani IT professional linked to Congressional cybersecurity breaches and covert Blackberry operations.

Imran Awan (IT staffer). (2024). Wikipedia.

Jenny Moore

Researcher and ex-police officer who alleged that P-Tech and Mossad had involvement in the 9/11 attacks.

Phil Zimmerman

Creator of Pretty Good Privacy (PGP), resigned from Network Associates over concerns about surveillance backdoors.

Phil Zimmerman. (2024). Wikipedia.

Joe Biggs

FBI informant alleged to have participated in organizing the Capitol riot for intelligence-related reasons.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Former DNC Chairwoman linked to Imran Awan, implicated in controversies over Congressional IT security.

Books Mentioned:

"Awan Minutes To Midnight" and "Awan Minutes Past Midnight"

Books by George Webb covering covert espionage, encrypted Blackberry communications, and political espionage events leading up to and following January 6, 2021.

“Drugs, Oil, War”

Events:

Anthrax attacks (2001)

Bioterrorist attacks following 9/11, linked in the narrative to intelligence and espionage activities.

January 6, 2021, Capitol Attack

Event cited by Webb as involving covert retrieval of Blackberry servers.

January 6, United States Capitol Attack. (2024). Wikipedia.

9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Terrorist attacks tied to covert Blackberry usage by terrorists.

September 11 Attacks. (2024). Wikipedia.

This book uncovered a spy ring on Capitol Hill in May of 2017 whose Blackberry server begins on with the Anthrax attacks in October of 2001 and extends all the way to the events of January 6th.

I had been anticipating the Blackberry server retrievals since May of 2017 when a long-time Biden advisor told me the Blackberry servers were at the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Office.

A long-time Joe Biden adviser, whom I nicknamed Deep Blackberry, is potentially seen outside of the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Office on January 6th to oversee the retrieval of the Blackberry servers.

I believe that Blackberry server(s) retrieval was the true purpose behind the Capitol invasion by FBI Informant Joe Biggs and his “Orange Hats.” I will also include in this substack the updated version of the book that I wrote in 2021 called “Awan Minutes Past Midnight.” I was waiting for them on January 6th, 2021, and I filmed them going over the bicycle gates live.

I saw a large group of men muster near the grassy area near the West Capitol Gate, and I witnessed them all don orange hats in unison as if a football team was simultaneously donning helmets before going into the big game. I wrote the book “Awan Minutes Past Midnight” in the wake of January 6th, describing the aftermath of allowing the Capitol spy ring to continue.

Basically, “Awan Minutes To Minutes” predicted the need for the January 6th operation to remove covert action servers out of the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Office, and “Awans Minute Past Midnight” dealt with the aftermath of January 6th after these Blackberry servers were removed from the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Office.

My one challenge with both books is that they were written with Amazon Kindle Publisher, a one-way-only editor. I had no idea I would be banned from Amazon in 2022 after writing almost fifty booklets with numerous category best sellers and 18,000 books sold. This was an especially punishing blow because I had 4,000 live video reports from Washington, DC, New York, and many other major US cities destroyed by YouTube with the help of US Senator Mark Warner and CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan.

George Webb’s books frequently dominated the Amazon Categories of Espionage, Politics, Historiography, and many other categories (four books in the top ten here in Historiography as just one example).

So, I will have to rewrite the “Awan Minutes” books here from scratch when I can find time between numerous daily broadcasts, X/Twitter Spaces, and additional Substack writing. The good news here is I can update and add material for events that have occurred since the writing of these two books. And I have lived a few lifetimes of news since I wrote these books, so the additions will be rich in information content.

As you can see from the first page of the “Awan Minutes To Midnight” book below, it was packed with predictions of planned DNC disruptions like staging the DNC Fake Pipe Bomb to smear Trump supporters and other dirty political tricks.

So please return here again to see these two prophetic books from the past meld into one. If you never had the chance to read either of these books before, don’t worry. I will describe all the events from the ground up. And I will be expeditious about getting these books recaptured here, chapter by chapter.

Preface - A Timeline

1999

In 1999, I was employed at a company called Network Associated doing network troubleshooting for big, corporate networks in the Bay Area and the Northwest of the United States. My company, Network General, had been acquired in an acquisition frenzy by a CIA-back CEO named Bill Larson and his sidekick Dennis Kline. I worked for Dennis’s brother, and I was frequently brought in into acquisition discussions to provide my technical opinion on the various technologies the executive team was looking at.

https://www.forbes.com/1999/09/09/feat.html?sh=3a6067b4684b

CEO Bill Larsen was spending CIA money like a drunken sailor, buying companies with a seemingly unlimited credit supply. The objective was to round up as many popular companies as possible and create a single sign-on dashboard that could report activities from customers worldwide to the FBI and CIA. Our focus immediately changed after our acquisition from customer satisfaction to reporting on the activities and vulnerabilities in our customers' networks. We literally were providing intelligence agencies with a roadmap to spy on our customers, and we in the field were left to pick up all the pieces for our customers.

Network Associates/McAfee. (2024, February 1). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McAfee

The part in the above Wikipedia entry called PGP, short for Pretty Good Privacy, is going to be really important to this story up to today with regard to using encryption to hide covert military operations, election hacking, cyber hacking for ransom, and many other criminal activities that a group of Ukrainian criminals conducted. More on that later.

https://www.computerworld.com/article/2591303/pgp-inventor-resigns---from-network-associates.html

The founder of PGP, Phil Zimmerman, left Network Associates shortly after the acquisition in 1999 (sic 1997) because he saw backdoors for intelligence agencies being built into the code, and more open source code was being removed so end users couldn’t ensure their privacy.

The last straw for me at Network Associates occurred when we bought a Russian cyberhacking company from Moscow with twelve employees, specifically for the purpose of writing backdoors into the current anti-virus software of our end users for the benefit of intelligence agencies.

The lead programmer, Dmitri Alperovich, was also chartered to introduce new viruses into the anti-virus software to drive future product sales. This incredibly unethical behavior caused me to protest and finally resign from the company. Little did I know then, but Dmitri Alperovich would become the key hacker for the DNC in the Hillary Clinton Email scandal.

Dmitri Alperovich, I would also find out sixteen years later, would become the lead investigator in the DNC Emails Hoax, adding an insult to irony in the extreme. We would be immediately commissioned to port PGP to the Blackberry mobile phone for the CIA and US State Department, along with the obligatory backdoors for the intel agencies. I later learned that the port of PGP to Blackberry began as a secret project funded by CIA executive Sue Gordon with the CIA’s investment slush fund, In-Q-Tel.

https://www.mitre.org/news-insights/news-release/mitre-names-intelligence-leader-sue-gordon-board-trustees

Dmitri Alperovich’s Blackberry PGP port allowed complete secret messaging, the kind used to orchestrate warfare, with its military-grade encryption that the NSA could not decipher. Additionally, partly because the stealth nature of the Blackberry inferred the owner had a Top Secret Clearance, the Blackberry quickly became a symbol of the “insiders” in Washington, DC, and anyone of importance had to have one.

https://federalnewsnetwork.com/reporters-notebook-jason-miller/2022/01/the-end-of-an-era-blackberrys-impact-on-federal-industry-endures/

I soon learned that these encrypted Blackberry devices were not just being used by the US State Department and CIA in 1999 for Agency communications. These devices had been designed with military-grade encryption for a very good reason - they were also being field tested by the US Military and by NATO in warfare in 1999 in Kosovo. NATO was also doling out stealth Blackberrys to Muslim Generals of the KLA during the 1999 NATO bombing raids of Belgrade.

I would later be told that these stealth encrypted devices also fell into the hands of the 9/11 hijackers through the Muslim terrorist network Al Qaeda that the KLA Generals were connected to.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ptech

Shortly after 9/11, I learned a technology company named P-Tech had provided the 9/11 hijackers with the all-important Blackberry devices for maintaining stealth during their terrorist preparations. Dmitri Alperovich’s PGP port to Blackberry did not take long to shape world events. P-Tech had Top Secret Clearances with almost every Federal Agency initially adopting Blackberry.

P-Tech was also involved in canvassing the brokerage firms of the World Trade Center before the 9/11 attacks, “consolidating customer records” for high-roller brokerage accounts. Some even believe that Al-Qaedi is nothing more than a Saudi-CIA-created network created by P-Tech’s key investor, Al-Qadi.

Later, an ex-cop researcher named Jenny Moore from California, who was following my work, made the trip in the Fall of 2017 to Washington, DC, to tell me P-Tech was a creation of Mossad General Danny Rothschild. Jenny Moore told me she had proof that P-Tech was a Muslim front for Mossad, and the Blackberrys had a backdoor so that Mossad could see everything the 9/11 hijackers were planning before the 9/11 attacks occurred. I have never found supporting evidence for this claim, but one of the hijackers, Ziad Jarrah, did have a cousin, Al-Jarrah, who was a Mossad operative.

Coincidentally, a young man from Pakistan named Imran Awan, whose father had an interest in the arms industry in Pakistan called Pakistani Ordnance Factory, was emigrating to the United States through a Nelson Rockefeller program called InterAmerica into Florida in 1999.

Imran Awan’s social media pages had several references to both terrorist and law enforcement groups in Pakistan from the hunt for Osama Bin Laden in the Global War on Terror, which began in 1999.

And, as you might have guessed, Jenny Moore believed Imran Awan was trained by Ptech to configure stealthy Blackberrys as well. She even asserted that Ptech was short for “Pakistani Tech,” a CIA moniker for the Pakistani Intelligence unit assigned by the CIA to provide the 9/11 hijackers and Al Qaeda in general with stealth encrypted communications. There is some evidence to support that Imran Awan did train on how to configure stealth Blackberrys at P-Tech’s group home near CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

Ex-cop Jenny Moore had come all the way from California to Washington, DC to tell me that Imran Awan and Ptech had helped configure the 9/11 hijacker Blackberrys in Florida under the watchful eye of Mossad. I could never prove this claim, but I did confirm many connections to Imran Awan with Congressman Wexler of Boyton Beach, Florida, and later, of course, with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

We did establish ties of Imran Awan and his father of the Pakistani Ordinance Factory to the financier of the Afghan War against Russia, otherwise known as Charlie Wilson’s War, when Osama Bin Laden was our ally, through BCCI bank founder, Pakistani Amjad Awan.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1991-09-03-mn-1965-story.html

Substantial proof exists that the military-grade encrypted Blackberrys and the corresponding network was specifically tuned by Ptech to survive the 9/11 attacks when other cell services went down.

Substantial proof also exists that the FBI built back doors into Blackberry networks based on PGP, like Phantom Secure phones in Canada.

Millionaire trolls of mine from New Zealand, California, and England have accused me of fabricating this story. News headlines tell a much different story that corroborates my reporting.

Millionaire trolls simply move on to falsifying another claim as soon as incontrovertible proof is displayed, and this cycle has been a daily event for seven years, indicating State sponsorship.

Moving to proof that encrypted Blackberry may have been used in the 9/11 attacks, substantial circumstantial evidence exists.

Jenny Moore’s central thesis was Osama Bin Laden was switched in the eyes of the American public from a heroic freedom fighter in Charlie Wilson’s War to a leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network in one afternoon during a CIA meeting between John Brennan and Cofer Black. Jenny Moore’s thesis was the 9/11 terror attacks were planned with Osama Bin Laden as the main henchman to sell the American public on the Global War on Terror, an opinion shared by scholars such as Peter Dale Scott.

https://www.amazon.com/Drugs-Oil-War-Afghanistan-Indochina/dp/0742525228

I had featured Peter Dale Scott’s book about the Afghanistan War, “Drugs, Oil, War” since the earliest days of my YouTube broadcasts, so I found a great deal of evidence supporting Jenny Moore’s contentions.

Author George Webb wrote “At One They Strzok” after January 6th, 2021, indicating the operation was to remove servers that had orchestrated covert action for over a twenty-year period.

End of Part One.