Washington, D.C., is on fire with a new catchphrase, “the Preemptive Pardon”, which supposedly absolves a Washington operative of all accountabilities for crimes in advance of even being charged with a crime.

We immediately thought of all the Biden apparatchiks involved with arms dealing to Ukraine with kickbacks to the DNC and all the other DNC kickback covert wars like Libya, Syria, the Ukraine Overthrow in 2014, Sudan and Yemen. Forty-five Biden Blackberry Carriers came to mind very quickly for preemptive pardons.

So far, only Adam Schiff’s name has been floated out of all the Biden Blackberry carriers, but we will see how this story develops. Nancy Pelosi and her daughter come to mind, for instance, for the psychological operations they conducted around January 6th, 2021.

The Two Shampeachments also come to mind for preemptive pardons with the cast of characters like Fiona Hill stealing Top Secret documents off the top of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office to her subordinate, Colonel Vindman, listening in on President Trump’s phone calls with Ukraine.

Dmitri Alperovich of the DNC and Crowdstrike also comes to mind for a Biden Preemptive Pardon for perpetrating the DNC Hack Hoax in the first place.

Alperovich perpetrated the Hoax that the DNC had been hacked in 2016, allowing Peter Strzok and many other FBI operatives like George Papadopoulos, Joseph Schmitz, and Mike Flynn and his son to dangle the “Hillary Emails” under Donald Trump’s nose.

We have collected many of the DNC spies’ actions in the White House, along with metadata from their devices and emails, meaning the Pardon Presses had better get busy soon to keep up with demand.

Our researchers’ information collected over eight years of intensive research and interviews in Washington, D.C. is very extensive, and we believe this might trigger a mass pardon wave in Washington, D.C.

Alexander Vindman is a certain recipient of a Preemptive Pardon for his Treasonous activities, and Elon Musk has made the world well aware of this Treason now.

We expect that Alexander Vindman will flee to Ukraine soon if he does not receive a pardon from President Biden soon.

All three Vindmans, not just the twins, may be vying for a Biden Pardon.

And Debbie Wasserman Shultz is a shoe-in for a blanket pardon for redirecting Afghan and Iraq War money to Israel, along with her spy ring in Congress.

And we can’t forget her aide Imran Awan and his five cohorts, including Ukrainian operative Nataliia Sova.

And DNC Spies Krylova and Bogacheva would not be far behind Nataliia Sova in the Pardon Conga Line.

We will keep you posted for all the Pardons going down at the White House. This should get interesting very fast.

Pardons coming for all of Crossfire Hurricane conspirators Strzok, Lisa Page, Flynn, Manafort, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Glenn Simpson, et al.?

