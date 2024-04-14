Article Summary:

George Webb discusses connections he uncovered in 2017 between the Awan Spy Ring on Capitol Hill, led by Imran Awan, and terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Webb claims these relationships were managed primarily by dual Israeli-U.S. citizens in Congress, notably Debbie Wasserman Schultz, enabling a "Dial A Crisis" mechanism to generate immediate funding for Israel by manufacturing international crises.

Webb connects this to recent tensions between Israel and Iran, suggesting Israeli attacks on outdated Iranian nuclear facilities were pre-planned and largely symbolic, aimed at securing Congressional funds. Webb further discusses uranium transactions involving the Atlantic Council, NATO insiders, and figures like Mike Flynn and Alex Copson.

Bibliography & Descriptions:

Awan Spy Ring : Alleged espionage group involving Imran Awan, accused of mishandling Congressional information systems.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz : U.S. Congresswoman and former DNC Chairperson, mentioned prominently as running the Awan Spy Ring.

Imran Awan : Pakistani-American former Congressional IT aide, central figure in the Awan Spy Ring scandal (Webb, 2024).

Hezbollah : Lebanese Shiite Islamist political party and militant group, designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department (U.S. Department of State, 2024).

Hamas : Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist militant organization governing Gaza, designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department (U.S. Department of State, 2024).

Cars International A (CIA) : Car dealership in Falls Church, Virginia, linked to Imran Awan and a Hezbollah operative named Al Attar, alleged front for illegal funding operations (Webb, 2024).

Al Attar : Alleged Hezbollah operative linked to Cars International A and former Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz.

Paul Wolfowitz : Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense and influential figure associated with neoconservative foreign policy.

Project For A New American Century (PNAC) : Neoconservative think tank advocating for U.S. global leadership, co-founded by Paul Wolfowitz.

Atlantic Council : International affairs think tank with ties to NATO, cited as having a vested interest in promoting CANDU nuclear reactor technology.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) : Military alliance between North American and European countries.

CANDU Reactor : Canadian nuclear reactor design capable of using depleted uranium, highlighted as a preferred replacement technology for Iranian reactors.

Alex Copson & IP3 Corporation : Individuals and entities involved in international uranium transactions linked to the Awan Spy Ring and figures like Mike Flynn.

Mike Flynn : Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General, briefly National Security Advisor to President Trump, implicated by Webb in international uranium transactions.

Urenco : European uranium enrichment company mentioned in connection to highly enriched uranium trafficking.

AQ Khan : Pakistani nuclear scientist known for proliferation activities, including selling nuclear technology to Iran and Libya.

Gladio Operations (Operation Gladio): Historical clandestine NATO "stay-behind" operations post-World War II, cited as analogy for alleged operations within the U.S.

Citations:

U.S. Department of State. "Foreign Terrorist Organizations." Accessed Mar 15, 2025. https://www.state.gov/terrorist-designations-and-state-sponsors-of-terrorism/.

In 2017, on Capitol Hill researching the Awan Spy Ring, I found so many connections to Arab terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, Hezbollah, and Hamas, with the ringleader working for a leading Israel dual citizen in Congress; I need a charting program to document all the connections.

The latest convening of the Israel War Cabinet to strike back at Iran seems like a perfect example of the “Dial A Crisis” phenomenon on Capitol Hill.

It appeared to our research group at the time that these extensive connections and frequent meetings with terrorist groups by US Congressman through an intermediary group known as the Awan Spy Ring were set up to create a “Dial A Crisis” capability on Capitol Hill for immediate funding for any initiative Israel wanted.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and ten other dual Israeli-US citizens in Congress in 2017 maintained a hot standby, “Dial A Crisis” group called the Awan Spy Ring, whenever they wanted to collect cash from Capitol Hill like most of us would use an ATM, lead by “Dial A Crisis” ringleader, Imran Awan.

And everywhere I looked with my Research partners, we kicked over a new connections of the DNC spiring with active discussions, going on with Terrace countries like Iran and terrorist groups supported by Iran, like has and Hamas.

It seems these connections were being maintained just in the event that a crisis needed to be manufactured in order to trigger a funding event for Israel.

I began thinking the Awan Spy Ring was just an “Israeli ATM Machine” where literally the Israeli encrypted communications carriers on Capitol Hill could punch in a terrorist crisis any time to make US Congressional money flow to Israel.

As I went through the history of the Awan Spy Ring on Capitol Hill, it began to seem like Israeli dual citizen Debbie Wasserman Schultz could dial up an Arab terrorist crisis on her encrypted Blackberry like most of us order a pizza. But instead of getting a pizza, Wasserman could use her aide Imran Awan’s extensive connections to Arab terrorist groups to order up billions in emergency aid to Israel with virtually no Congressional debate.

The current Israel-Iran crisis currently gripping the world seems to be exactly what we predicted with the “Dial A Crisis” connections that were forged eight years ago on Capitol Hill with the Awan Spy Ring. our researchers had predicted a demonstration attack against obsolete nuclear installations that the Iranian government wanted to destroy in any case. We especially outlined the obsolete nuclear technology at the nuclear power station in Bushear on the Gulf of Hormuz. That appears to be exactly the target that Israel has chosen to strike the next 24 hours.

please continue reading in the paid section of this post by becoming a paid subscriber!

For just one example of the ready access Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Imran Awan had was their car dealership in Falls Church, Virginia, called Cars International A (CIA) with a well-known Hezbollah Operative named Al Attar.

Car loans could be quickly arranged through the US Congressional Credit Union at the stroke of a pen, and I interviewed employees who worked there who confirmed both Imran Awan and his wife, Hina Alvi, did this all the time. In 2017 and 2018, I cited the Iran Nuclear Deal as the key funding mechanism of this fake terrorist threat to make the Israeli congressional ATM dispense its billions.

I wrote extensively about the Awan dealing with Iran, Hezbollah, and Al Attar in 2017 and 2018, including the fact that Al Attar was closely connected with then Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz and the Project For A New American Century. Al Attar was almost like a contract Hollywood player waiting for the Dial A Crisis like to ring to gush money though the US Congressional ATM for Israel.

Home loans were also a favorite for instant credit for Hezbollah for Imran and his wife.

The recent ineffectual attack by Iran on Israel with very slow, easy-to-shoot-down drones reminds me of my 2017 and 2018 of the Awan “Dial A Crisis” line with the current military aid bill for Ukraine and Israel stalled in the US Congress.

Now, Israel is in yet another international crisis, and there is yet another existential threat to its existence. Congress will surely respond tomorrow by dispensing billions to both Ukraine and Israel.

Last week, I had a chance to lay out the Iran attack and its consequences on a whiteboard at our 38th news gathering charrette in Los Angeles, and it is almost boring to see how these events are now to predict in detail.

We don’t seem to have learned much in our last eight years in America, and my reporting of sixteen years of Wasserman-Schultz Awan shenanigans continues to go ignored. We laid out all the players in detail in 2017.

But the latest Iron Dome light show of the lubberly Iranian drone lighting up the Tel-Aviv night sky brought back memories of Imran on the Capitol Lawn, dialing up another crisis pizza for Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Return here for future chapters of Awan Minutes To Midnight.

In my 2017 reporting on the Iran Nuclear Deal, we reported the Imran Awan’s State Department encrypted Blackberrys were used to negotiate the deal by US Senators. US State Department Blackberrys were also used on all sides of the five country deal in addition to including US Senators.

We even predicted an “international crisis” which would take out the old Russian pressure water reactors in Iran in Arak, Fordow, and Bushear.

We predicted the replacement of these obsolete reactor with CANDU reactor technology from Atlantic Council insiders after any attack on these reactors.

our Research group predicted in any kind of Israel, Iranian attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the attack would be mostly be for show, taking out only obsolete old Russian reactors for replacement with new Atlantic council and NATO can do reactor technology.

After this article was written, we now know this is exactly what was being planned in terms of a symbolic strike by Israel on Iran.

Our researchers had outlined in 2017 and 2018 that the most logical strike would be against the old Russian pressure water in Bushear on the Gulf of Hormuz. Our researchers reported extensively on all the Iranian nuclear sites, including the hardened sites inside Isfahan like Natantz.

An Israel - Iran kabuki show of missile exchanges was predicted to lead to a series of American Gladio attacks in the United States through the Awan spy network through their Hezbollah and Hamas connections.

The Iran is really conflict would be used as a wedge against the American people with each successive strike becoming a new division point for the American Gladio operations of the Awan group.

The most logical replacement technology would be the CANDU reactor from the Atlantic Council and NATO that has the capability of burning older depleted uranium tailings.

The CANDU reactor allowed NATO Atlantic Council insiders to sell deleted uranium fuel to Iran through Alex Copson’s IP3 uranium fuel recovery and disposal company.

I had tracked highly enriched uranium regained from the old Soviet Union through a Dutch company called Urenco for rebrokering by the Atlantic Council for the benefit of NATO insiders.

I had tracked Alex Copson of the IP3 Corporation in association with Mike Flynn as the key agents of this transaction. The Awans on Capitol Hill also seemed to be key parties in brokering this uranium to countries like Pakistan and Iran.

Oue research group tracked the sales of former Soviet Union highly enriched uranium to Pakistan, Libya, and Iran through Urenco and AQ Khan.

We also predicted that the DNC could use its extensive connections through the A1 spiring to terrorist groups like Hamas and has been in the United States for election operations to intimidate Republican gatherings.

These Hal and Amos groups could also disrupt meetings, commit acts of sabotage, exact violence on innocent protests, and undermine and commit crimes against various leaders of the opposition.

We called this Gladio in America or an American Gladio after the gladiator operations after World War II in Europe. this is exactly what has appeared to occur being portrayed currently as a spontaneous reaction, but the obvious mechanical clockwork nature of the events appears to have preplanning as it’s blueprint.

Like all, supposedly spontaneous protests upon deeper examination, they reveal it contrived set of clockwork, like plans to disrupt society and election operations.

In 2017 and 2018, our researchers gave several examples of “Dial A Crisis” where short film clips of war preparations are conveniently made available to each side of a conflict. this is exactly the situation that seems to be unfolding in the current Iran Israel conflict to push through Israel - Ukraine funding in the Congress.