Ian Carroll, the itinerant star of TikTok Explainer videos, is presenting a series of Deep State, Conspiracy, and MK-ULTRA explorations at the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho.

Carroll’s topic last night was a deep dive into the P. Diddy sex lawsuits and the possible mind control use in the Music industry.

Here is the link to Ian’s presentation.

https://x.com/WebbExposes/status/1856585723681615980

Carroll is delivering seven lectures on various possible uses of mind control, and this was his third presentation in the series at the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho.

The owner of the Old State Saloon, Mark Fitzpatrick, hosts a series of thought-provoking speakers at his “Salooncasts,” which are filmed and edited at his studios in Eagle.

Here is Ian Carrol’s previous Salooncast on “Follow The Money” on his Rumble Channel. He also did an Antifa expose, a child trafficking expose, and a Trump video called “Lesser Of Two Evils”.

https://rumble.com/v5aipl8-follow-the-money-to-find-the-truth-ian-carroll.html

Mark Fitzpatrick introduced Ian Carroll after promoting his Conspiracy Trivia Night, which is where the winner can take home their very own AR-15.

Carroll opened his talk with a reference to Elon Musk’s DOGE Coin recent rapid rise.

Carroll then remarked that BitCoin was rapidly approaching $95,000, perhaps seeding some cheer in the audience before delving into his dark topic of mind control in the music industry.

Carroll explained later in his talk that promoting musicians to Blockchain their music directly to audiences would allow musicians to avoid the whole evil of the Hollywood music scene.

Elon Musk has talked about adding his DOGE Coin to blockchain music transactions on X/Twitter since he acquired Twitter in 2022. At the end of his lecture, I complimented Ian on offering a positive alternative with Blockchain Music to help musicians descent into the bouges of Hell, which currently is the state of the play in Hollywood’s music industry.

Perhaps Musk can create a secure infrastructure for blockchain with DOGE and a gold-backed currency, something I campaigned for on the side of a mountain in Nevada early this Spring. Barrick Gold later declared a 2,400-job gold mine on the same mountain later in the year.

But until an alternative exists, the music industry will remain as it is today. That was the subject of Ian Carroll’s talk at Old State Saloon.

Carroll began his talk with the evidence of the blatant Satanism of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which featured Sam Smith as the Devil and the first Transgender Grammy Winner ever, Kim Petras, in a cage being guarded by attendants with whips.

Carroll delineated numerous other examples of Satanism in the awards and asked if there was a systemic celebration of Satanism operating behind the scenes. Carroll showed how Universal Music dominated 30% of the hits on the Billboard Charts and laid out that four industry executives controlled the entire Top 100.

Carroll then turned to the beginning of CIA MK-ULTRA mind control experiments in the 1950s, then moved on to CIA’s involvement in the San Francisco Haight-Ashbury scene with Operation Midnight Climax.

Carroll then turned his investigation to the Laurel Canyon scene in Los Angeles music in the 1960s, ending with the mass murders inspired by Charles Manson.

Carroll mentioned how Jim Morrison’s father provided the Tonkin Gulf false flag incident that started the Vietnam War, among other strange coincidences between the CIA and music.

(For my deep dive on the CIA in the LA Movie and Laurel Canyon Music scene, complete with General Curtis LeMay and his CIA operative Reeve Whitson, see the multi-part series here.)

Ian Carroll then compared the current P. Diddy lawsuits and news to the Jeff Epstein and Ray Cohn series of sex compromise operations.

Carroll highlighted how these compromise operations were much more public in LA and Miami parties than Epstein’s hideaway locations. Carroll’s next talk will be on Epstein at the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho.

Carroll then fielded questions for over an hour, including mine, about the possible shakedown nature of the timing of the P. Diddy lawsuits right before the Election. I asked if the timing of the P. Diddy lawsuits could have been a way of extracting campaign contributions and endorsements from Hollywood’s Elite.

Carroll’s answer was that he believed the flurry of P. Diddy lawsuits were real and not contrived until he saw evidence to the contrary. One of the last of the twenty questions Carroll fielded was, “Do you think any of the Trump assassins were under the influence of mind control?” He said he didn’t know and ended with a hat tip toward me, saying, “I know George has done a lot of research on that. I was going to ask him after the show.” You can read my series on the Trump Assassins in my series “American Slaughter Pen“.

Carroll talked about his Quaker upbringing and his recent conversion to the Christian Faith, in addition to recounting his vagabond days as a rock climber touring in his van with his dog. He joked “I have been poor most of my life, so I am good at being poor”, explaining he led a simple life with no extravagances. I am told he lives in a nice house in Washington State now, so no more, just van and dog now for Ian.

Carroll played the piano as a youth and then became deeply involved in synthesized music in his late teens. He finished by outlining a Blockchain method for selling music that would eliminate evil in the middle of the transactions.

I will continue to cover Ian Carroll’s fascinating tour de force through the history of the CIA and MK-ULTRA as he completes his lecture series through Thanksgiving.