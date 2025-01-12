Currently, the California Fire ALERT system uses 1800 cameras pre-positioned around high fire areas and uses AI for image analysis to detect fire.

These horizontally positioned cameras are not top-down; aerial viewpoints are best for fire detection. Satellite surveillance is by far the most efficient method if the fire satellites have adequate resolution. Google is currently working on a FIRESAT program using AI in California and China’s Deep Seek Labs, as I outlined in my Substack yesterday.

https://time.com/6999323/elon-musk-move-x-spacex-headquarters-texas-california/

Elon Musk, once a long-time resident of the Los Angeles area with his SpaceX satellite company in Hawthorne, California, near LAX, has long been a proponent of using specialized “fire satellites” to get a jump on California wildfires.

But instead of Governor Gavin Newsom engaging two California-expert AI companies, Google or Grok, a group of California insider investors chose to work with a Chinese hedge fund named High Flyer and its AI arm, Deep Seek, to conduct a fire simulation in Southern California.

The AI Fire Race seems to have begun on January 6th, 2025, specifically to prevent Musk and Grok from working with his DOGE—Department of Government Efficiency—to tackle the California Wildfire problem.

The question now is whether privateering by California politicians with Chinese hedge fund cronies will supersede California residents' needs.

I am calling for a “Race To The Top” to share California wildfire FIRESAT data with California’s top AI giants (Grok, Open AI, Meta, and Washington’s Anthropic as well as everyone else), rather than a race to steal and exfiltrate everything out of Califonia to Chinese business partners at Deep Seek.

We know nothing of Deep Seek and Deep Seek Labs currently doing the AI Wildfire Exercise in Southern California other than they are hedge fund technical market traders with identical exfiltration signatures at Renaissance Capital, which made billions of exfiltrating US DoD technology.

We have shown how the CIA insiders at Renaissance Capital share IP addresses with the key bagmen of the CoronaVirus Live Exercise like Alan Apter of the Atlantic Council.

The current snuggly relationship with Deep Seek from China seems like yet another Live Exercise, this time a Fire Exercise in Southern California.

We literally have a junk bond and day trader hedge firm, Deep Seek and High Flyer, running the most extensive AI firm simulation and now live exercise in the world in Los Angeles right now.

Deep Seek’s roots are with High Flyer, a Chinese hedge fund trading on distressed asset arbitrage and exfiltration based on the same business model as Renaissance Capital. High Flyer’s model is not too different from the Al Capone Chicago Mob business model - burn down the competitors, then buy the ruins for pennies on the dollar, then put a new Capone saloon there,

The only apparent change here is that Renaissance Capital has changed its business partners from Russians to Chinese business partners. Having a Chinese hedge fund running a fire simulation and now live exercise in Southern California is an obvious moral hazard.

What do Chinese day traders care if Pacific Palisades burns? High Flyer will buy the real estate companies that Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, and John Brennan tell them to buy, and everyone will make a rapacious profit.

We have highlighted how this same Atlantic Council joint venture worked with John Brennan and Dr. Son Shiong of the LA Times and Los Angeles Lakers for the CoronaVirus Live Exercise and a company called ImmunityBio.