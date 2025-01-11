You have probably never heard of Deep Seek or Deep Seek Labs, but they are conducting a live exercise right now that started just before the current Palisades and other fires near Los Angeles.

Courtesy: Kate Hampstead, X/Twitter

Deep Seek and Deep Seek Labs are mysterious and opaque because they are based in China and don’t have to bother about the SEC looking into their financial statements. But a foreign actor like China conducting a “fire study” in the wealthier neighborhoods of Los Angeles should give us pause.

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/documents/GeoengineeringWatch%20-%20Vietnam%20War%20Forest%20Fire%20As%20A%20Military%20Weapon.pdf

Did you know that Liang Wenfeng of Deep Seek was now conducting a Live Exercise in Southern California for wildfire prevention?

Do you remember California Governor Gavin Newsom having a press conference about Deep Seek Labs doing an AI fire prevention system in Los Angeles before the breakout of the disastrous fires raging now?

Why wouldn’t California AI companies conduct this AI fire prevention exercise with fire prevention pilot products like Google, Meta, Grok, and OpenAI?

I conducted two seminars in Silicon Valley near Google, Meta, Open AI, and Grok AI, in late December and early January before the fires, asking Deep Seek’s competitors what they knew about Deep Seek. I was also investigating Deep Seek’s potential involvement in the murder of AI Whistleblower, Suchir Balaji.

Several tech industry insiders shouted “Chinese Communist Party” from the crowd when I mentioned Deep Seek.

https://rumble.com/v668j2p-george-webb-spoke-to-silicon-valley-crowd-part-2.html

The “Chinese Communist Party” answer for Deep Seek is recorded in my January 3rd, 2025, outreach in Silicon Valley, where you can hear several “Chinese Communist Party” shouts. I assumed these top AI companies knew who their Chinese competitor was, so I have to take their word that Deep Seek is connected with the Chinese Communist Party.

So why are the Chinese Communist Party and Deep Seek Labs conducting an “AI wildfire evaluation” in Los Angeles, compared to Google FireSat, Grok/SpaceX, Meta, or Open AI, all California companies with employees with security clearances?

I don’t know about you, but I would prefer a California AI company that I can talk to about what they are doing to orchestrate an “AI fire prevention” Live Exercise in the Los Angeles area right now.

Wouldn’t Deep Seek have the incentive to have an “AI Fire Simulation” success after these wildfires are over? Wouldn’t these catastrophic fires in Southern California provide Deep Seek with the Terabytes of satellite imagery to train their Deep Seek Fire AI system?

Courtesy: Frau Hodl, X/Twitter

Why were US Fire Agencies issued “Dragon Eggs” or “great balls of fire” to initiate controlled burns in 2023 from drones? “Dragon Eggs” doesn’t sound good.

This is starting to feel like another Sputnik Mass Formation Psychosis where we kneejerk emotionally react to give Deep Seek a long-term contract in California.

Is this “Wildfire Sputnik,” ushering in a new generation of FireSat satellites driven by AI and drones? Couldn’t those same drones drop “Dragon Eggs” on our neighborhoods if they got “too red” or “too Trump” or “too whatever”?

Are launching FireSats going to be for delivering “Dragon Eggs” and then putting them out after the “controlled burn” is over? That is exactly what Deep Seek Labs is currently testing during the Southern California fires.

Proposed FireSat system - January 2025, Google, Muon Space, (and I believe JPL)

My former partner Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, described an AI/Drone/Satellite system for low-intensity warfare called Operation Blackjack operating under the civilian cover of fire satellites.

While at CERN in Switzerland and France in 2022, I reported on using Muon detection for gold, silver, and rare earth metals could be enabled with addition Muon detecting satellites.

The plan was originally created at the Rand Corporation and JPL in Pasadena for a satellite drone surveillance and countermeasures system under the civilian cover of fire prevention.

https://www.space.com/space-exploration/nasas-jet-propulsion-lab-still-untouched-by-raging-la-fires

Would the President have to sign off on something like Deep Seek And Destroy?

Derp Seek owns everything you create according to its terms and conditions. Not really open source.