When a guy like Elon Musk, with 200 million followers, who is the richest man in the world, and the guy running DOGE for Trump, tweets about a suspicious murder at a company he founded called Open AI - that is called a Call To Action. Calls To Action need to be responded to with Action.

You can only pray for Calls To Action like this in the Citizen Journalism business. Typically, the cases we work on are for the voiceless and the penniless, but in this case, you had the most prominent voice in the world, besides perhaps Trump, calling the world to Action.

But Elon Musk is involved in a lawsuit with Sam Altman and Open AI, so he was only able to give a cryptic reaction to the suspicious death of Suchir Balaji. He needed others, and he was calling investigators to step in and BE HIS VOICE.

Investigator Ian Carroll did a fantastic expose on how Open AI had been a victim of a palace coup by the Clinton Foundation. In April of this year, three Clinton fixtures, Larry Summers and Nicol Segilman, were installed on the Board. This is a fantastic report. There is excellent momentum now from the Elon Musk tweet.

You pray for this kind of momentum when an Internet Sleuth like Ian Carroll with a million followers does a Deep Dive on all the Clinton apparatchiks installed into the Open AI.

After the Elon Musk tweet, I landed at around midnight in a rare tornado warning and a long delay at the San Francisco airport the night of the 13th.

Here I am in San Francisco, the day after the Elon Musk tweet about Suchir Balaji. My working theory was to follow the movements of Luigi Mangione because his mother testified on November 18th that his last known location was San Francisco, and he was the only Pelosi assassin I knew of with a silent assassin’s weapon in the City at that time.

I took this shot when the weather finally broke for a few hours after getting to San Francisco.

I went every day to San Francisco on the BART train and buses, and when there were outages, I took a Lyft ride one day. The weather was horrible for the first four days of newsgathering, and I didn’t film much because the weather was so bad.

However, the key is that I still visited the San Francisco Police Department the next day and every day thereafter to different stations to gather as much information as possible. This is to put pressure on the police. The logic goes, if this guy can spend his own money to fly here in a first-ever tornado and pound the pavement every day in the worst weather in years, why can’t the SFPD properly investigate the key witness in the Open AI trial? The SFPD only spent fourteen minutes investigating before they ruled Suchir Balaji’s death a suicide.

I was already questioning people around Suchir Balaji’s apartment and looking for cameras and automatic door locks that would log the coming and going of visitors. After asking as many questions as possible, I made a video a few days later to socialize the murder scene to a worldwide audience of citizen journalist researchers. I have been accused of doxxing the people at the apartment complex! Suchir is dead, and I wanted to show the pet relief area where residents took their dogs. That’s a great spot to ask questions because when the dogs need to go out, the dogs need to go out.

I was also asking people why they heard no shot in the small apartments if Suchir shot himself. I was also looking at a Pelosi assassin, who was in San Francisco at the time, and I was looking into Nancy Pelosi’s meddling in Open AI. Suchir’s mother, in this case, contacted me when she saw me at the San Francisco PD Officer of Medical Examiner (OCME). She asked for my help.

I was also contacted by an anonymous tip that Suchir was bleeding from the nose and mouth, as well as from his private parts, and had been the victim of trauma in the preliminary autopsy findings. This lab has destroyed evidence in the past, so I knew this was a substantial lead. There are lawsuits against this OCME lab for Death Investigators accusing the OCME of destroying evidence. I knew this person inside the lab was taking a big chance to get me this critical information. You can only pray for these types of leads.

We went to Open AI daily so the executives could see we were hot on the case. I also took many long walks from Open AI to where I believe the Pelosi assassin was living in the SoMa (South of Market area) of San Francisco. On December 19th, we held an investigative presentation of all the facts gathered. We invited both parents to the presentation, and we presented all the information to a group of about twenty interested parties.

Daniel Goodwyn, the creator with Jason Rink of the incredible time-coded, split-screen documentary, “J6 - A True Timeline”, was there. Man, we had momentum. We even had the three South African women artists from Johannesburg planning to file against Open AI for impinging on creative works.

Eight days later, the understandable grieving parents came out to a vigil held in Milpitas, CA last night, demanding “Justice For Suchir.” But the realtor running the event wouldn't take our questions from the audience. “Who was Suchir on the hiking trip with on his Catalina hike on the last weekend he was alive?”. Did the Police say what kind of gun was used in the suicide, and had Suchir ever talked of purchasing a gun? Did the Police run the gun's serial number to see if Suchir had purchased the gun?

These simple questions could have been answered easily last night but were ignored. This is how you kill momentum in a Citizen Journalism investigation that has momentum and interest. Incredible investigative momentum was squandered last night, and it is a shame. I am still willing to work the case, but realtors can’t keep snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Here are some of the substacks I wrote while in San Francisco about Suchir Balaji’s suspicious death.

As always, we have the NSA trolls (who must have made a great living doing this round the clock for eight years, who accused me of jumping on journalistic opportunities for my own benefit.

Excuse the typo. It should read, “We have created Citizen Journalism as the only bulwark against Mass Media, Deep State false narratives.

I reiterate that my income comes from here, on Substack, from a very small subset of my Substack subscribers paying me $8 a month for thirty to forty-five research articles a month. Never give money to people to fundraise in my name if it is not for my paid subscription. If you want to support great citizen journalism, here is the place to do it with a Paid subscription.