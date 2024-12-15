Yesterday, I went to the fake address that Luigi Mangione gave to his mother after his disappearance in San Francisco on July 1st.

I confirmed Luigi Mangione didn’t live there, and he didn’t rent a room. So, he had to be couch-surfing somewhere if he stayed in San Francisco. So where would he go? I would submit that he went to Open AI here in San Francisco, the company at the heart of the 100 trillion dollar AI Revolution.

Luigi Mangione majored in Computer Science for his Bachelor's and Master’s degrees at Penn and frequently commented on AI on social media. Luigi also might have known that the New York Times was in the middle of a potentially $100 Trillion lawsuit against Open AI.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/27/business/media/new-york-times-open-ai-microsoft-lawsuit.html

Interestingly, Mr. Mangione’s time in San Francisco aligns closely with Times whistleblower Surchin Balaji going public in October 2024, who reported that Open AI stole all the material from the New York Times without regard to copyright.

Suchir committed suicide or was murdered on November 26th, 2024, and Elon Musk tweeted out the case yesterday as a challenge for internet sleuths to solve. News articles, movies, and songs, all copyrighted, were used to train the AI models at Open AI and especially ChatGPT.

And this suicide/murder of this whistleblower about AI copyright will be the pivotal witness in an AI court battle for all the copyrights of literally everything ever written or create in digital form.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/luigi-mangione-shoots-himself-apples-ai-sparks-outrage-with-false-bbc-alert/articleshow/116329386.cms

Internet sleuth Ian Carroll is also looking into the suicide death of Suchir Balajir with long Clinton Foundation toadies like Nicole Seligman and Larry Summers being on the Open AI Board of Directors.

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1868039561294852175

I will be looking into the questionable death of Suchir Balaji with his autopsy here in San Francisco this week, but David Serrano Sewell’s coroner’s office has a history of losing evidence and producing tainted results.

We have done many stories about how Carlos Slim, the largest shareholder of the New York Times, has strong ties to Nancy Pelosi and the DNC. Would Slim and Pelosi hire a spy to win a potentially $100 Trillion Dollar lawsuit against OpenAI?

We always try to solve cases using the mean, motive, and opportunity triad. The evidence collected on Luigi Mangione shows that he was in San Francisco and had a sophisticated 3D-printed gun that could be separated into parts to avoid detection.

The $10 Trillion to 100 Trillion dollar jackpot for the New York Times, Carlos Slim, and Nancy Pelosi makes a lot more sense than the psycho-babble on Luigi Mangione's social media posts.

Much has been made of Luigi Mangione's meeting with a top poker star in February 20 24 and his Asia touring experiences, including climbing Mount Omine in April 2024. But the screen goes black as soon as Luigi arrives in San Francisco on July 1st. This reminds me of fixing Oswald at the trade Mart with the Canary colored Fair play for Cuba committee flyers. The storytellers really want you to remember he was inJapan, but they don't want you to remember he was in San Francisco after Japan.

It seems to me that this is the most important period of time to focus in on because he cuts off all contact with his friends and family after the July 1 date.

Elon Musk has a Top Secret clearance, and he may know where Magione’s phone has been pinging over the last five months to post that clue.

Mangione had foreign currency with a passport, and we saw him commit another murder in cold blood.

Luigi mangione definitely had contact with Chinese nationals while he lived in Hawaii and on his trip through Asia in 2023 and the first part of 2024.

The truth is that Change Healthcare was implementing AI through their Optum Insight product, and it was turning over a lot of Medicaid fraud for opiates and opioids.

These are huge businesses that are being threatened by AI and when gangsters are threatened, gangsters, sometimes act like gangsters.

We can't prove yet that Balaji was working with Change healthcare, but I am here in San Francisco, knocking on doors to find out.

Suchir Balaji was working with people in the movie business, music, and the written word world of copyrights as well, so there were 100000,000,000,000 reasons to kill him.

That same evidence is now sequestered by a New York Police Department in the pocket of Carlos Slim, safely tucked away from the San Francisco Police Department’s investigation.

Mangione has to be a suspect for the Suchir Balaji murder on these accounts on motive alone, however scant the evidence is now at this juncture. The stakes are too high in AI.