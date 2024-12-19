The Steve Jobs of AI, Suchir Balaji, died in an unlikely suicide on November 26th, less than a month ago, after a taking a happy and engaging vacation with friends, his mother told me last night. Suchir Balaji’s death has been the subject of Elon Musk tweets a few days ago, but no substantive investigation has been done into the facts surrounding the suspicious death.

In my four decades in Silicon Valley and eight years in Citizen Journalism, I have never seen such radio silence in news coverage for such an important figure in the technology that is currently rewriting all our futures. I went to the Medical Examiner’s Office yesterday here in San Francisco in an effort to get the autopsy for Suchir to begin the digging.

OpenAI has arranged for a fast stock buyout since we began our investigation with Japan’s SoftBank.

https://fortune.com/2024/12/17/hundreds-openai-employees-10-million-payday-softbank-stock-tender-offer-details/

Balaji’s mother saw the video and got in contact with me. She explained she was not allowed to see the body, which she did not fully understand, and the family was pressed to approve the cremation of Suchir’s remains, which did occur. I have been canvassing Open AI for the past week in search of additional witnesses to the facts.

Suchir’s mother was made aware of the autopsy process from the video, and they ordered an autopsy yesterday. I was very aware of the autopsy request process from the suspicious death of my research partner, ex-cop Jenny Moore, in August of 2018.

I gingerly asked the mother if she was aware of any of the rumors and leaks swirling around the preliminary autopsy, which suggested trauma in many different places in Suchir’s body, and she said she had not been informed of any trauma.

I informed Poornima, the mother, that I would cautiously run down the leaks, but I ensured she wanted to know these details before I proceeded. Suchir’s death, coming so quickly after he gave an expose to the New York Times in October of this year, has raised suspicion all over the world in a company at the center of the AI maelstrom.

Suchir Balaji did all the groundbreaking work in pre-training the ChatGPT AI engine and also the post-training needed for more accurate results. Suchir’s death is roughly equivalent to the death of Steve Wozniak after Steve Jobs announced the Apple II.

Intertwined with Suchir Balaji’s suspicious, unexplained death are the lawsuits against OpenAI here in the Northern District of California for theft of intellectual property.

Two cases over intellectual property theft currently being heard are the Tremblay case and the Silverman case, and they have been combined for judicial streamling.

https://dockets.justia.com/docket/california/candce/3:2023cv03223/414822

The New York Times also has a pending case against Open AI and Microsoft, and the discovery in the Tremblay case could provide valuable fodder for the New York Times case and vice versa.

https://nytco-assets.nytimes.com/2023/12/NYT_Complaint_Dec2023.pdf

A settlement hearing was scheduled for the Tremblay case yesterday, but the result is unknown at this time. Here is the Harvard Law Review analysis of the New York Times argument.

https://harvardlawreview.org/blog/2024/04/nyt-v-openai-the-timess-about-face/

It is hard to believe the New York Times did not use Suchir Balaji as a key insider to inform their lawsuit after publishing his expose in October, three weeks before his death.

With literally trillions of dollars at stake with all Hollywood movies, recordings, and everything ever written on the internet in possible infringement, there is a strong financial incentive to silence the only whistleblower like Suchir Balaji from OpenAI.

I will present Suchir’s case tonight in Silicon Valley, and I hope all those interested in participating in the investigation will attend. Suchir’s mother, father, and every man, woman, and child on the planet are owed a complete explanation. AI and Open AI, especially, are already changing our futures, and we need to expose any nefarious actors who would shape those events for nefarious purposes.