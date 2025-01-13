Beware any Billionaire that calls themself a “Homeless Billionaire.” Beware when a “Homeless Billionaire” looks down on your neighborhood of single-family houses from his perch near the Getty Mansion and starts talking about “nature’s solution is fire.”

https://www.crainsnewyork.com/real-estate/ex-homeless-billionaire-nicolas-berggruen-buys-boerum-hill-sites-thor-equities

This is the story about how my co-broadcaster and cohost at the Duke report Peter Duke, who lost his family's home along with the home of his daughter and his brother in the Palisades fire, has believed for a number of years that there was a plan by billionaire, Nicholas Bergreun, to use fire to clear the Palisades.

Nicholas Berggruen buys distressed property that has been beaten down by decades of drug trafficking and decay, and then he develops it with his Chinese CCP Partners. Berggruen has longed for the hillside property of Pacific Palisades for as long as I can remember my broadcasting partner, Peter Duke, living there.

https://archive.ph/FET5U

Peter Duke, who broadcasts with his wife, Jessica, was burned out of their home on the first night of the Pacific Palisades fire, 1/6/25. His daughter and brother were also burned out of their homes on the second day of the fire.

Peter immediately pointed to the St. Ynez Reservoir, a 117-million-gallon reservoir deliberately left empty, inviting a catastrophic fire. It has been left empty for years, even though I have been in the Pacific Palisades during many canyon fires.

Peter Duke repeatedly cited the empty St. Ynez Reservoir as prima facie evidence that Pacific Palisades was being prepared for disaster.

Gavin Newsom may be proving Peter Duke’s suspicions correct, already talking about “buyers” for the folks in Pacific Palisades who don’t want to wait for the insurance reimbursement process and will now build elsewhere. Many speculated that Billionaire Nicholas Berggruen is Newsom’s “buyer” who is fronting for several Chinese CCP “buyers” who want land overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

https://www.instagram.com/therealdeal/p/CaQbEhmvI79/?img_index=1

The word on the street in LA is that Berggruen has tired of buying “onesy-twosy” properties in Beverley Hills, most of which do not have Pacific Ocean views. This rumor remains to be confirmed.

https://nypost.com/2017/04/25/homeless-billionaire-buys-40m-house/

Last year, during our Learning Man event in Los Angeles, our research group extensively researched Berggruen and his possible plans to “Burn Green” prestigious neighborhoods in L.A. for his CCP backers and China investment consortium.

Nicholas Berggruen’s Holier than Thou Berggruen Institute is a think tank for urban renewal and its Globalist Agenda, and we visited the location last summer at the Bradbury Building in downtown Los Angeles.

We homed in on the CIA-China frontman, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a key perpetrator of the military Live Exercise known as CoronaVirus, who also is a key member of the Berggruen Foundation. Jack Dorsey, formerly of Twitter, is a Super Woke contributor, and ever-present, Trump-hating Reid Hoffman is also. Even Elon Musk has attended a few of the Berggruen Institute events in the past.

Many of our researchers felt the Berggruen Institute was simply forming a plan to “get the Red out” of Los Angeles (conservatives) and replace them with CCP dignitaries with money to spend from newfound internet wealth in China.

Since we were in Chinatown for two Learning Man events, and this Berggruen Institue theme echoed the movie Chinatown with Jack Nicholson and Fay Dunaway about millionaires moving the working class off valuable land, I wondered out loud if we were being “ChinaTowned” in LA.

In the movie Chinatown, drought, not fire, is used to move the worker bees off the land, but the value of the verb “ChinaTowned” remains equally valid for fire.

The Berggruen Institute seemed to be collecting house-to-house voting roll data through a CCP-connected firm called Konnech, that we followed at the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse.

I will post more from our Berggruen “Get the Red Out” Learning Man events from 2024 here, but I am at the Substack limit now. The involvement of the CCP connected Deep Seek Labs with an “AI fire simulation” in Southern California at the time of the breakout of the Pacific Palisades fire is highly suspicious.