The Konnech v True The Vote case combines Houston High Noon gun slinging with the intrigue of Los Angeles Chinatown.

No less than six citizen researchers sat around a Lazy Susan wheel of fried rice and Peking Duck in the heart of Los Angeles’ Chinatown, all there on a week-long vigil to get the facts in the biggest election story of 2022. Why the unprecedented exfiltration of US voter data from the United States to China? Is it again Nicholas Berggruen’s “Get The Red Out” plan for Los Angeles?

The District Attorney had moved up the arraignment of Eugene “Embraceable” Yu, the CEO of Konnech Corporation, from November 17th to November 10th, causing a flurry of last-minute travel changes for a group of citizen journalists from all over the United States.

Citizen Journalist Dave “Fitz” was just one of seven citizen journalists who venture to Los Angeles Court to get the real story about Eugene Yu at Konnech.

Several of the citizen journalists had filed for permission to film in Court, and the photo of Eugene “Embraceable” Yu of Konnech in front of the Los Angeles Country Judge Victoria Wilson was certain to go viral. In order to pre-empt that possibility, the LA DA surreptitiously moved forward Eugene Yu’s arraignment yet again to avoid Courtroom photos to November 9th as the citizen journalists were arriving in Los Angeles.

The LA Court Courtroom 30 became the haunt of six citizen journalists from around the United States, awaiting a moment of truth in the Eugene Yu Konnech case.

The Konnech case had boiled down to one of two narratives - “Innocent Asian guy harassed by Election Denier Gregg Phillips” or “Houston Straight Shooter Greg Phillips getting jailed by Chinese Spy Eugene Yu”. Peter Duke and I had actually predicted such false choices between two equally true, and equally false co-narrative in a series of shows about Hegelian Dialectic. See the links below.

MSM media like the Los Angeles Times. has predictably pandered to the Left, painting Eugene Yu as an innocent victim of wild-eyed election deniers from Houston, Texans.

The LA Times predictably painted Eugene Yu of Konnech as a victim of conspiracy theories by election deniers.

Alternative media has pandered to the Gregg Phillips “straight shooter vs Chinese Spy” narrative with equal predictability.

Right-wing media predictably cast Gregg Phillips as a victim of a Chinese Spy for telling the truth about stolen elections.

The equally false Left and Right narratives getting carpet bomb coverage and promotion by fake narrative media propagation machines left little room in the middle for citizen journalists actually going to the hearings, reading the transcripts, and watching the sidebar meetings between prosecutors and defendants in the hallways of the Courts.

Six citizen journalists alternatively took turns listening to Deputy District Attorney Sisak Court hallway conversations with Konnech defense lawyers to get a true read on the Konnech case.

Unfortunately, real reporting means really boring hours spent hanging out in a Courtroom full of criminals getting arraigned for very violent crimes, day after day.

The whole week of reporting on the Konnech case in Los Angeles was not spent in a LA Courtroom watching violent criminals being arraigned for violent crimes. Our citizen journalist group did afternoon jaunts to the LA Beaches for “beach chair” reviews of best practices including this one in Pacific Palisades near Peter Duke. Some attendees are not pictured, and the photo has been altered to minimize reprisals.

But our group of six citizen journalists was able to pick up the “juice” in the case which neither the Left nor the Right has bothered to report. The case in Los Angeles against Konnech has come down to Eugene Yu’s passport being returned only on the condition that Konnech's lawyers provide the password for an encrypted hard drive seized in the Michigan search by Los Angeles Bureau of Investigation investigators.

The encrypted “Konnech hard drive” is the key piece of evidence needed in the Defamation case between Konnech and True the Vote.

Our group of citizen journalists found it rather odd that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has a three-hundred-person “baby FBI” complete with eighty forensic investigators who try to crack open encrypted hard drives, working for District Attorney Gascone, a job normally reserved for the real FBI.

Comparisons to the TV Series “Dragnet” were inevitable upon finding out the LA District Attorney Gascone had three hundred investigator force working for him.

The contents of the Konnech drive will most probably determine the outcome of the Konnech v. True the Vote Defamation case in Federal Court in Houston, so the contents of the Konnech drive are of great interest.

Tuesday’s Court Hearing for Konnech may determine guilt or innocence in the Konnech v True the Vote Defamation case.

The accidental outcome of this showdown between a Houston gunslinger, Gregg Phillips, and an accused Chinese Spy, Eugene Yu, is that our citizen journalist crew here in Los Angeles may have launched a new Western genre to save Hollywood - The Chop Suey Western.