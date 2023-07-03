Video backgrounder -

George Webb draws a stark connection between Cold War military technology and modern cancer vaccine development, arguing that figures from the CIA and global intelligence community, along with military-industrial billionaires, have repurposed defense tech—once aimed at external enemies—for internal biowarfare on the American population.

The article frames the Windber Research Institute and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s acquisition of the lab as the pinnacle of this transformation, turning DoD-funded genomic research into a private enterprise with potentially dystopian implications involving cancer vaccines, gene editing, and life-extension technologies.

The piece suggests that programs such as DARPA’s DOMANE and initiatives like Cancer Moonshot are less about public health and more about seizing public biomedical infrastructure and tissue banks to fuel elite-controlled biotechnology, including mRNA-based cancer therapies.

Central to the story is the Windber lab in Pennsylvania, a site that once helped support national defense via military medicine, now allegedly converted into a genomic weapons factory for cancer and gene therapy ventures tied to CIA figures, Israeli-linked billionaires, and controversial scientists like He Jiankui of designer baby fame.

🔬 Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

A South African billionaire of Chinese descent and the richest doctor in the world, he made his fortune with Abraxane, a breast cancer drug. He owns the Windber Research Institute and ImmunityBio, and is alleged by Webb to be closely connected to CIA figures John Brennan and Wesley Clark, repurposing public medical research for cancer vaccines and gene therapies.

🧬 Dr. Robert Malone

Virologist and early mRNA vaccine researcher, known for his involvement in DARPA’s DOMANE program. He worked at Windber in the early 2000s and is implicated in using COVID research funds to pursue unrelated cancer therapies focused on the H2 histamine receptor.

🧪 Dr. Michael Callahan

A DARPA and DoD-linked pandemic response expert who worked closely with Malone and promoted the use of Famotidine for COVID, despite its non-COVID target (H2 receptor). Allegedly fed early Chinese COVID data to Soon-Shiong and influenced pandemic narratives.

🕵️ John Brennan

Former CIA Director under Obama and key figure in the RussiaGate operation “Crossfire Hurricane.” Webb asserts Brennan has repurposed Cold War intelligence assets toward biomedical exploitation, including cancer vaccine initiatives.

🪖 General Wesley Clark

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, presented as a national security figure with close ties to Soon-Shiong’s medical ventures. Seen as part of a military-intelligence complex moving from physical warfare to genetic and biological control.

🧫 Dr. Craig Shriver

Army Colonel and head of the DoD breast cancer program at Windber, who worked on stem cell pancreas transplants and cancer genomics. His long-standing relationship with Soon-Shiong and the Windber lab connects military research with civilian biotech commercialization.

🧬 Dr. He Jiankui

Chinese scientist known for creating the world’s first genetically edited babies using CRISPR technology. Webb links him to Soon-Shiong via shared interests in gene editing and international laboratory collaborations, raising concerns over future genetic manipulation under the guise of cancer research.

🎨 Mitchell Rales

A billionaire with deep ties to defense contracting (including missile-grade titanium sales through Raytheon) and owner of a massive art gallery in Maryland. Allegedly tied to Mossad and now profiting from biotech initiatives in Windber, including potential gene-editing technologies.

🛠️ Steven Rales

Mitchell’s brother and business partner, co-owner of Danaher Corporation. Involved in both art patronage and industrial acquisitions, including tech that allegedly bridges Cold War military systems and modern medical tools.

🖼️ Emily Wei Rales

Art curator and wife of Mitchell Rales, with international influence in cultural and philanthropic networks. Allegedly connected through global art diplomacy to gene editing proponents like He Jiankui.

👩‍🔬 Virginia Benassi

Researcher at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, linked by Webb to pandemic “leak training” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Featured in Webb’s 2021 book Slaughter Pen Texas as a key player in global pandemic simulation exercises before COVID-19.

🧬 Windber Research Institute (now Windber Genomic Medicine Institute)

A former DoD-funded medical research hub in Pennsylvania that specialized in breast cancer and tissue banking, supplying the Cancer Genome Atlas. Acquired by Dr. Soon-Shiong in 2018, it allegedly now serves as a private mRNA cancer vaccine and gene therapy lab with intelligence ties.

🏛️ Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

A military medical nonprofit originally overseeing the Windber lab under DoD auspices. It serves as a central player in Webb’s narrative of public biomedical infrastructure being co-opted by private intelligence-linked interests.

💊 ImmunityBio

Dr. Soon-Shiong’s biotech company focused on T-Cell and Natural Killer Cell-based cancer therapies, many based on mRNA. It stands at the center of the effort to commercialize decades of DoD-sponsored tissue and genetic data into for-profit cancer vaccines.

⚛️ DOMANE (DARPA program)

A defense research project originally intended to explore viral countermeasures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Malone and Callahan allegedly diverted it toward H2 receptor research relevant to cancer gene therapy instead.

🧬 Cancer Moonshot

A government-backed initiative to eliminate cancer through advanced genomic mapping and data sharing. In Webb’s analysis, it is used as a vehicle to channel cancer tissue samples and IP toward private biotech ventures like those of Dr. Soon-Shiong.

🧬 The Cancer Genome Atlas Project

An international project aimed at sequencing genetic mutations in various cancers, heavily dependent on tissue banks like Windber. Its data is now allegedly under the private control of Soon-Shiong following his acquisition of the lab.

🧬 One Billion Vaccine (Cape Town, South Africa)

An mRNA vaccine manufacturing initiative launched by Soon-Shiong in South Africa. Positioned as a philanthropic cancer and pandemic effort, it is seen by Webb as a strategic node in global genetic experimentation and data acquisition.

🧬 University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston

A U.S.-based virology research center involved in biosecurity collaborations with China. Webb links this institution to Virginia Benassi and alleged training activities at the Wuhan Institute just prior to the COVID outbreak.

🛰️ Cruz and Associates

A Yorktown, Virginia-based Navy missile contractor described as a CIA cutout. Webb connects it to CIA operations like Crossfire Hurricane, suggesting intelligence and military industrial ties behind pandemic and biotech efforts.

🛡️ Raytheon Technologies

Major U.S. defense contractor known for missile systems and military technology. Webb highlights their titanium supply chain links to the Rales brothers and positions Raytheon as a symbolic connection between Cold War weapons and modern gene therapy platforms.

Since the beginning of our research effort around the world seven years ago, we have looked for the pivot point of where the Deep State turned the weapons of the Cold War on the American people. We covered “Virginia Benassi” at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas doing the “leak training” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, just before the outbreak in China in September of 2019 in my 2021 book, “Slaughter Pen Texas”, turning the Cold War weapons of the old Soviet Union against the American people.

But now, we have found no better example of turning Cold War weapons on the American people than the “Cancer Moonshot” example in Windber, Pennsylvania.

The Cold War Missiles to warm blood cancers theme as the new battleground for the Deep State is a recurrent meme in our research group’s last seven years of reporting, but we never thought we would find the most salient example in the small town of Windber, Pennsylvania.

Over these last seven years, we have found a lot of Deep State missile profiteers including the architects of Crossfire Hurricane, John Brennan and Peter Strzok, with a CIA cutout Navy missile contractor called Cruz and Associates in Yorktown, Virginia.

But when we found John Brennan of the CIA and Wesley Clark of NATO turning the missiles of the Cold War toward the cancers of the body in Windber, PA through a kindly, South African Billionaire of Chinese descent, Dr. Soon Shiong, were were truly taken aback. See my substack post about John Brennan and Dr. Soon Shiong's “Harnessing The Winds Of Life And Death”.

But more recently, our research group has uncovered an even more overt turning of the missiles once aimed at Russia toward the vulnerable genes of the American people. The 1997 Cold War program to shift from missiles in the air to missiles in the body was called “Missiles To Mammography”.

In the most incredible switch of Cold War technology, technology for detecting and destroying incoming missiles in a nuclear attack is repurposed for eliminating breast cancer tumors. Missles to Mammography sounds like a fantastic “beating swords into plowshares” program that could ever be devised until you peel back to the cast of Deep State henchmen like John Brennan that are behind the program, not to mention no less than four Mossad-connected Billionaires including Mitchell and Steven Rales.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/christianred/2023/04/15/billionaire-mitchell-rales-part-of-group-in-bid-to-purchase-nfl-washington-commanders/amp/

Mitchell Rales with his Chinese wife, Emily Wei Rales, standing in front of his multi-billion dollar art gallery in Potomac Maryland. His brother Steve and he, also manage the United States National Gallery of Art.

The same Mossad-connected Billionaires who benefit from selling Cold War missile titanium for missiles to this day, like Mitchell and Steven Rales of Windber, PA, are the same Billionaires who benefit from the upcoming cancer vaccines in Windber, PA. And many fear the “cancer vaccines” are just a “fuzzy pillow” to opening the door for designer babies and life-extension technology through gene editing.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2023/07/03/china/he-jiankui-gene-editing-proposal-china-intl-hnk-scn/index.html

I have linked both Mitchell Rales wife, Emily Wei Rales, as a global art ambassador now, to controversial “designer baby” scientist, He “Hey, Hey Hey” Jiankui. Dr. Soon Shiong is also connected through gene therapy labs in China and South Africa with Dr. He Jiankui.

Journalist George Webb goes to the Billionaire Rales Brothers’ missile titanium customer, Raytheon Technologies, in Louisville, Kentucky, to highlight the shift of Cold War tech to mRNA cancer vaccines with “Missiles To Mammography”.

We will bring more on this “Missiles To Mammography, And Then Everything Else Gene Therapy” as new information become available.

For more on Dr. Soon Shiong and his connection to John Brennan of the CIA, see my substack below.