In late March 2020, an investigative group called the Potomac Group informed CNN, in a taped interview, that malfeasance existed with a US State Department Program called USAID PREDICT. I was the spokesperson for the Potomac Group, and I pointed out the USAID PREDICT malfeasance to CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan, which he covered up in his CNN report. A recording of the exchange between George Webb of the Potomac Group and CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan of the recording can be listened to here.

USAID PREDICT had conducted a ten-year, covert operation with the Wuhan Institute of Virology to research bioagents that would indelibly mark the human genome of the person infected by the virus for the purpose of tracking and tracing them for social credit scoring and biosurveillance schemes. A front organization called the Global Virome Project was created as a front to launch a “live exercise” in the United States after a preparatory “live exercise” in Wuhan, China in September and October of 2019.

Founder of USAID, Dennis Carroll, created the humanitarian-sounding “Global Virome Project” for the expressed purpose of launching a CoronaVirus ‘Live Exercise” in China and then in the United States.

Carroll organized all the Global Virome Project Board and promotion under the auspices of USAID PREDICT, a government program agency inside the US State Department.

“Bat Woman” Shi Zhengli and EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak were intricately involved in the Global Virome Project Scheme. Daszak even backs away from knowing wrongdoing in an email to Dennis Carroll by hedging his language in the GVP’s foundational documents. Three years later, these documents still remain redacted.

USAID PREDICT was also intimately connected to Dr. Robert Malone’s University of California Davis and the monkey lab there and to Nathan Wolfe and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Labs.

The One Health Institute is a front organization for the WHO to undermine the authority of the US Constitution by “overruling” the governance of the US Constitution with pressing health pandemic declared by the World Health Organization.

A smoking gun spreadsheet has surfaced from a person who worked with Dennis Carroll on foreign travel for the front Global Virome Project, using USAID money only. Over a quarter of a million dollars was spent by USAID PREDICT for the Global Virome Project alone to align the conspirators’ stories in foreign ports of call.

An internal USAID PREDICT spreadsheet clearly shows the USAID money bankrolling the front Global Virome Project in the year before the pandemic live exercise for CoronaVirus.

I pointed out a similar US State Department USAID cutout called Chemonics that practiced the use of chemical weapons in Haiti before using them in the overthrow of Qaddafi in Libya in 2012 and the attempted overthrow of Assad in Syria in 2013 and 2014.

Citizen Journalist George Webb reported in 2017 and 2018 about a US State Department cutout named Chemonics which practiced chemical weapon use in Haiti in 2010-2011 in preparation for their use in the overthrow of Qaddafi in Libya in 2012 and the attempted overthrow of Assad in Syria in 2013-2014.

In my March 2020 interview with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, I clearly laid out the blame at the feet of the US State Department’s presence of Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officers (the Benassis below) in Wuhan before the pandemic outbreak. I also specifically point out that USAID PREDICT was the offending program backed up by purchase orders to the University of North Carolina and EcoHealth Alliance with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

George Webb (from March 2020 CNN Interview Transcript)

I feel like I reported the situation responsibly. I think the American people have a right to know how this started. I think the American people, the American State Department, and the President need to produce this information for the Chinese, they're saying, we did it. We're saying they did it.

Everyone's lost their job, their homes, their businesses that they've built up over their whole lives. Over this, the Benassis are not the only victims. This is not the time to paint one person. Who is in in the middle and mix of all this, who's stonewalling on producing the information? It's not the time to make one person the victim when there's the whole world is being victimized here.

CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan:

Who do you think is, who do you think is responsible for the virus?

George Webb, Potomac Group:

Fort Dietrick and I'm going by people who work there who said they did all this transfection. I'm not saying it didn't occur naturally by walking up the genomic ladder from bats to humans.

CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan:

So you think it came from the US, not China?

George Webb, Potomac Group:

Oh, no. There's a collaboration. Dr. Fauci wrote five, $750,000 checks from the University of North Carolina. It was called the USA Predict Program. It was called Okay. The Thousand Talents program. Dr. Bavari has four startups with Wuhan. He worked at Fort Detrick. Come on. It was called the USA PREDICT Program.

It was called the Thousand Talents Program. Dr. Bavari has four startups with Wuhan. He worked at Fort Dietrich. Come on. This is a joint development. It's a joint development. Between the United States and China. It, there's the purchase orders. I don't know how else you can see it.

You can read the report that came out of this 37 pages of exactly what they did. This is a joint development. It's a joint development between the United States and China. It, there's the purchase orders. I don't know how else you can see it. You can read the report that came out of this 37 pages of exactly what they did.

Donie O’Sullivan cuts me off in the interview when I mention Virginia Benassi getting all the CoronaVirus bids and doing the training at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Citizen Journalist George Webb alerted Donie O’Sullivan of CNN that the same person who did the lab leak training in Wuhan was the direct beneficiary of receiving the CoronaVirus Wellcome Trust and WHO vaccine bids before the Pandemic Live Exercise.

Other news outlets like Whitney Webb’s Unlimited Hangout reported that the University of Texas Galveston did the training in Wuhan in March of 2020. The correct name is actually the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, but all the same, this Virginia Benassi lead from March 2020 remains the hottest smoking gun of the Origins of the CoronaVirus investigation.

The most important finding of the Potomac Group remains finding the connective tissue between Virginia Benassi doing the lab leak training at the Wuhan Institute of Virology before the lab leak, and then getting all the CoronaVirus vaccine bids for the Wellcome Trust in May 2019 and for the WHO in October 2019. Virginia Benassi’s coauthorship of the WHO R&D Blueprint the Director of the Fort Detrick Lab that was shut down in July of 2019, Sina Bavari, also remains as a red hot smoking gun to the conspiracy. In previous posts on Substack, I outlined CIA operative and DARPA scientist Michael Callahan’s ten years in Wuhan with USAID PREDICT under the academic cover as an MIT professor.

I have outlined Dr. Robert Malone’s CIA partner, Darrell Galloway, laundering the technology from the old Soviet Union to supply USAID with the key technology as well. I have also Dr. Robert Malone’s FBI DNA Database partner, Darrell Ricke, at the Leidos Lincoln Lab at MIT, specializing in DNA identification with a program called IdPRISM.

