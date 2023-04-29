Recently, on the Courtenay Turner show, I repeated my contention that all the terror and confusion brought about by the Coronavirus ushered in the acceptance of biometric phones in much the same way the 9/11 Anthrax attacks ushered in the Patriot Act and mass surveillance by the NSA.

I further argued that the same people who carried out the 9/11 Anthrax Terror were in key positions at the White House to advise Trump on CoronaVirus, namely Steven Hatfill.

Courtenay Turner’s Producer even had a Dark Winter “Live Exercise” graphic prepared for the show, memorializing June 22nd and June 23rd, 2001 as the key dates for an exercise run by James Woolsey of the CIA to usher in a new world of government-run biometric phones with complete surveillance of not only private conversations by NSA but also private transactions. I have stressed the CoronaThrax program from Maxwell Air Force Base to aerosolize Anthrax to achieve these surveillance objectives.

In this series, “The Making of CoronaThrax,” I have emphasized the focus on “triggered bioagents,” which stealthily disperse a primary infective bioagent, causing flu-like symptoms, only to be followed up by a more lethal secondary bioagent, triggering cancers and rare genetic diseases.

Our researchers honed in on US Air Force dispersal programs for “triggered bioagents” that use an airborne distribution of the primary infectious agent, then a secondary trigger mechanism causing cancer or immune deficiency.

CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) – Future digital monetary systems that may be tied to biometric and pandemic surveillance.

My key contention for six years now has been that the Dark Winter “live exercise” remained a presidentially approved but unexecuted operation to garner additional surveillance capability by the Department of Homeland Security. Go to 1:14 mark.

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Global-Predators-are-Prey/dp/0982456069

Peter and Ginger Breggin, in their masterpiece, “COVID-19 and the Global Predators”, outline the twenty or so “live exercises” since Dark Winter to incrementally lower increased biosurveillance on our free society. The key program I highlight is an FBI program led by Darrell Ricke with Robert Malone called “Prism ID”.

I continue to argue that the reason for Dr. Robert Malone’s $25 million lawsuit against the Breggins is this key fact-finding: a cabal of war-mongering, energy profiteers, under the cloak of the World Economic Forum’s social justice banner, are undermining everything we hold dear in precepts of individual liberty.

It’s not just Robert Malone that needs to knock down this “practice makes perfect in undermining democracy” central finding of the Breggins. The whole Robert Malone cabal needs to knock down the “practice makes perfect” live exercise narrative.

https://www.science.org/content/article/new-york-clinical-trial-quietly-tests-heartburn-remedy-against-coronavirus

As I mentioned earlier, the Robert Malone “DOMANE” team starts with the suspected Anthrax 9/11 bomber himself, Steven Hatfill, advising Trump and Peter Navarro in the White House in January and February of 2020. But one only has to look at Bob Malone’s “Darrell Twins” with Deep State connections that would make James Woolsey blush.

Bob Malone co-author on two key whitepapers on CoronaVirus, one on ADE, antibody-dependent enhancement, and the other on Famotadine (Pepcid AC), are written by Darrell Ricke of the Leidos Lincoln Lab.

Ricke literally wrote ID Prism, the lookup methodology for the FBI to track Americans and their kin with DNA samples (supplied by millions of COVID swabs?).

The other “Darrell” of Bob Malone’s Darrell and Darrell is Darrell Galloway, Malone’s self-confessed, CIA business partner. Galloway is literally the man that can up with the idea of vaccinating for anthrax by aerosolizing it, making its killing capacity thousands of times greater.

Literally, the intimates of Robert Malone are a weaponized anthrax cornucopia of metadata, including the obligatory offshore accounts for Steven Hatfill, the suspected Anthrax bomber in the White House, giving CoronaVirus counsel to the President.

Trump Corona Adviser Stephen Hatfill’s (and accused Anthrax Bomber) Templar Trust shows up numerous Panama Papers and Bahama Leaks corruption investigation web sites.

Yet another Bob Malone intimate, Chad Roy, is closely associated with the Tulane Yerkes Monkey Lab that I accused of “monkey mutation” to hide human origins in December of 2019, even before the “live exercise” had been moved from China to the United States!

https://rumble.com/v2kxy4e-did-we-call-out-bob-malones-close-friend-chad-roy-at-the-yerkes-lab-in-real.html

I pointed out to Courtenay Turner that I wasn’t “piling on” Robert Malone which has become fashionable as of late as his Deep State background emerges. I covered his whitepaper with Darrell Ricke published in the opening days of the CoronaVirus in January 2020 on antibody-dependent enhancement, an impossible scientific paper to complete with only a few days’ knowledge of the new, novel virus from China which only had a published sequence on January 10th, 2020. I called out the “scientific miracle” in the same city as Robert Malone’s Alchem in September of 2021, before Robert Malone became a household name from his appearance on the Joe Rogin Show.

https://rumble.com/v2kyg4o-only-one-guy-calling-out-malone-and-alchem-in-september-2021-before-joe-rog.html

As for James Woolsey and Dark Winter, in 2018, I had accused Woolsey of planning to use the Feta Gulen organization to effect the “Dark Winter” scenario by doping school and hospital air conditioning systems throughout the United States. Later we would find Jordon Walker’s boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu, who would hold a key York Air and Johnson Controls patent for air conditioning systems installed in 85% of US hospitals and a similar percentage of US schools and universities.

Many questions still remain with the CoronaVirus attacks that are now ushering in “no touch” commerce of QR codes, tap credit cards, plexiglass barriers, drive-through-only restaurants, and soon CBDCs. The mystery of long COVID still needs to be solved. An Anthrax response exercise called Resilient Response was run in the Fall of 2020 by the European Medical Command of NATO, sparking some to connect the dots with NATO’s heavy presence at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games at the initial outbreak of CoronaVirus.

You can listen to the key strategy of the WHO using the One Health Initiative to gain these lockdowns through intelligence front Bill Gates in a recent podcast I did with Richard Madison.

https://share.descript.com/view/nFLCz4U2nUD

Here is an excerpt regarding private control of the WHO through the earmarking of private funds through the WHO’s One Health Initiative.

(Richard Madison speaking -)

Welcome, George.

(George Webb speaking - )

Hey, Richard. Today we're talking about the Discern report, which is a news aggregator, and the title of the article is One Health, the Global Takeover of Everything.

It's by Dr. Joseph Mercola, who's been a long-time contributor to the discussion for Medical Freedom, and it's dated May 1st out today, 2023.

(Richard Madison speaking -)

So there is your reading title by co-host George Webb. Thank you, George. You know, one of the things that's becoming obvious is the World Health Organization is just a tool like a gun.

Okay? The murderer or the globalist and Literally if, if they pass this treaty in May, middle of May 18th through the 22nd, I think is when they're gonna vote on it. Bill Gates probably becomes the most powerful person on the planet because he is the largest funder of the WHO, which is an incredibly scary thought that one person could have that kind of power.

But what they're gonna do is they're gonna use the treaty as an umbrella to cover everything from mental health to potential health issues. You know, sort like y'all remember the movie Minority Report, where they had pre-crime, W H O is gonna have pre-violation control. Parents don't agree with, vaccinated mandatory VA vaccinations and lockdowns with their children, they're gonna send a UN in to take your children away from you.

It's unbelievable what they really have planned. And I really encourage you to read the article, but a lot of it is something we've, we're been working our way towards. Just logically we know what they're up to and I don't think there's any question. They've got another pandemic coming out here in the next few months to ensure the 2024 elections go the way they want 'em to.

But anyway George, do you have any other thoughts before we get into the specifics?

(George Webb speaking - )

Well, let me just read the five bullet-pointMercola summaries of this story. Which is, again, the title is One Health, the Global Takeover of Everything by Dr. Joseph Mercola, if that's okay. Richard, if I could just read a couple of quick bullet points.

Yeah, absolutely. And then I want to get down into the meat of the article and read a little bit about the amendments, which is really the dangerous section, but you go ahead with the five bullet points. Thank you for doing that. Yeah. The IHR is these international health regulations. You may remember me going to Geneva a couple of times and spending a month there.

The World Health Organization, bullet 1 is seeking to cement its control over the global health amendments to the International Health Regulations IHR and its pandemic treating bullet 2. The pandemic treaty will grant the WHO over power for far more than just pandemic responses, it emphasizes the one health, “one health agenda”, which combines human health, animal health, and environmental concerns into one that's gonna be important later on.

Bullet 3. Under the One Health Agenda, the World would, the WHO would have the power to make decisions relating to diet, agriculture, livestock, and farming. Environmental pollution and movement of populations and more. Bullet 0.4 is private interest wielding immense power over the WHO, and a majority of the funding is specified, quote unquote specified, meaning it's earmarked for particular programs.

The WHO cannot allocate funds wherever they're most needed. This too massively influences what the W H O does and how it does it. So the WHO is an organization that does whatever its funders tell it to do. And the last bullet point is the globalist takeover hinges on the successful creation of a feedback loop of surveillance for virus variants, declaration of potential risk followed by lockdowns, and restrictions followed by mass vaccinating populations to end those pandemic restrictions.

Followed by more mass surveillance and so on, never-ending sort of cycle. And the funding for this scheme comes primarily from the taxpayers while the profits go to the individual corporations and their investors.

(Richard Madison speaking -)

Thank you, George. Now we've just seen that the president or chairman of Moderna just got a 400 million payday.

Was it yesterday or the day before Now, where did Moderna get their money to create the vaccines? They got it from the taxpayers. Why in the world are we funding, first of all, these are evil companies that are creating deadly products. But let's just assume for the moment that they're creating, you know, a new windshield wiper or something like that, why would we give taxpayer dollars to a private entity?

Allow them to create products with our money, and then they get to keep all the profits that, that, that's insanity. Much less evil. And look what we're getting ready to do. We're getting ready to turn over. All of our health and everything in the world comes under health. What you eat, where you travel to if you come you create a car, a carbon emission.

We're getting ready to lose our total sovereignty and freedom over it, and people need to become alarmed. This is happening in May of 2023, so we've got to get the word out and that's why we're doing this space.

(George Webb speaking - )

Yeah, let me go ahead and read a couple of other major points.

That the covid lockdown strategy clearly did not come from WHO itself, but rather from an outside source. How do we know this? Because its pandemic guidelines. Up until the week of the covid outbreak called for isolating infected patients for only seven to 10 days. Then when Covid came about, the guidance was completely turned on its head in the entire world.

Sick and healthier, like we’re told to self-isolate for weeks and months at a time. Someone made the WHO issue a rational and unscientific recommendation as a result of the lockdowns and several of the WHO’s supposed goals for global health and well-being, especially for children suffer dramatic setbacks.

Here is an excerpt on some of the forgotten big stories of only a few months ago on this topic.

Richard Madison speaking -

George, let me stop you right there. It seems like to me, we know someone that was reporting on the Boston Consulting Group being the one that came up with the program for that.

Do you know who that might be?

George Webb speaking -

I think I gave it (the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper) to James O'Keefe and let's see it when he's gonna get back around to it (the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper). I am reminding him every once in a while of that (the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper). Even though he's a beautiful dancer, I still think I'd love to see a dance-off between him and Jordan Walker. And I think Jordan Walker might have an edge.

Now James may have gotten farther in med school than Jordan Walker, but it's funny how the most popular story only 90 days ago that gripped the world with 50 million views has been completely forgotten. So yes, I think the Boston Consulting Group Whitepaper does need attention, we need to ask these questions.

Bob Malone. Bob Malone is ready to go. To speak in Brussels in front of the European Union on the topic of world health in two days’ time. And no one's asking him any questions about any of these key white papers that were written. And remember, he's the one who called in from Stockholm to James saying this was great journalism.

I, I wonder why he's forgotten all these key things only 90 days later.

Richard Madison speaking -

Yeah, that's a good point.

Was CoronaVirus inserted into Anthrax as a cover for Woolsey's original Anthrax Dark Winter? We researched an unusual death of a COVID researcher in Pittsburgh that objected to inserting COVID into Anthrax. Many questions remain.

https://archive.ph/WeInU

We covered research anomalies at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in 2018, focusing on Gain of Function research at that time with Ukrainian researchers at the University. We had done similar reporting of Ukrainian scientists doing odd genetic experimenting on plants and animals near Piketon, Ohio in 2017 with the possible experimentation on human subjects with plutonium. All along the way, we have focused on a Ukrainian Billionaire warlord named Igor Kolomoisky and his Azov Brigade that would later become infamous in the Ukraine War.

https://www.pittwire.pitt.edu/statement-bacillus-anthracis-sars-cov-2-research

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36000069/

We have shown the original weaponization of the “furin cleavage site” was not with CoronaVirus but with Anthrax decades before. Again, we focused on Ukrainian infiltrates like Alexander Vindman, Lev Parnas, and Igor Fruman who have a history of bioweapons brokering in illegal, international black markets.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33202215/

We will continue to follow this story to get to the bottom of the “Dark Winter” story. If James Woolsey, who we have featured many times as a stalwart of Genie Energy along with Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz, Jacob Rothschild, and Rupert Murdoch, is involved in launching a Dark Winter of discontent in America to make ready his Central Bank Digital Currencies, we will be there to expose it as it happens.

I have been specifically singled out by US Senator Mark Warner with legislation to restrict my Free Speech with Section 230 limitations for social media.

Disgraced FBI Counter Intelligence Chief Peter Strzok has also singled me out in his tweets. I have done several stories on how an apparent relative of his (there are only 100 Strzoks in the United States), Sara Strzok, studies heme catabolism of the blood by anthrax poisoning.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7515447/

We have tracked Sara Strzok’s late-night visits to the White House Situation Room since 2018. We have suspected Peter Strzok of using Stuxnet’s capability to enforce the Iran nuclear agreements through sabotage of Iranian centrifuges.