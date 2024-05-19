Article Summary:

George Webb’s article discusses the geopolitical dynamics of nuclear power between Israel and Iran, framed as a "New Cold War" strategy. Webb revisits his prior reporting (2017-2018) that introduced the concept of an "Israel-Iran Nuclear Teeter-Totter," suggesting Israel benefits strategically and financially by maintaining Iran as a credible nuclear threat.

The Pentagon's "Middle East Marshall Plan," reportedly orchestrated by Andrew Marshall and executed by General Mike Flynn and Bijian Kian, aimed to establish nuclear capabilities across Sunni and Shiite states, thus perpetuating regional tensions and securing ongoing defense funding from the United States to Israel.

Webb emphasizes the role of the Awan Spy Ring in nuclear espionage, supplying highly enriched uranium from the former Soviet Union via Pakistan to Iran. Webb also speculates on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's recent helicopter crash, positing it might relate to sensitive nuclear disclosures possibly involving the US "Megatons to Megawatts" program.

Bibliography and Descriptions:

Israel: Middle Eastern country possessing nuclear weapons, strategic U.S. ally, benefiting from significant U.S. defense funding (AIPAC, 2024). Iran: Islamic Republic frequently in geopolitical conflict with Israel and the West, recently declared nuclear weapons capability (Washington Times, 2024). Pentagon: U.S. Department of Defense headquarters involved in strategic international security and military operations. Middle East Marshall Plan: Pentagon strategy for regional nuclear proliferation, authored by Andrew Marshall, intended to extend Cold War dynamics (Webb, 2017). Andrew Marshall: Influential strategist at the Pentagon, known as "Yoda" for his extensive policy influence. Also ran the critical Office of Net Assessments that sanctioned weaponizing the Congressional approval background check process to a dossier collection scheme. General Mike Flynn: Former U.S. National Security Advisor involved in negotiating aspects of nuclear proliferation and Middle East policy (Washington Post, 2017). Alex Copson: Executive at ACU Strategic Partners involved in nuclear material negotiations. Head of IP3 Partners. ACU Strategic Partners: Company linked to transferring Soviet-era uranium to Middle Eastern states for reactor development. Bijian Kian: Business partner of Mike Flynn, involved in negotiations relating to the Iran Nuclear Deal. George Papadopoulos: Former advisor in Trump's campaign, participated as a translator in Iran Nuclear Deal discussions. Ivan Raiklan: Associate of Mike Flynn, described as intimidating critics of Flynn’s actions and associations. Proud Boys: Far-right group linked to psychological operations during the January 6 Capitol attack. 4th Psychological Operations Division: U.S. military unit specializing in psychological operations, based at Fort Bragg (now Fort Moore). AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee): Influential lobby group advocating for pro-Israel policies in the U.S. (AIPAC, 2024). Atomic Energy Commission (AEC): U.S. government agency historically responsible for nuclear energy development, including Operation Plowshare. Operation Plowshare: U.S. initiative aimed at peaceful uses of nuclear explosives for large-scale earth-moving projects. Atoms for Peace: 1950s U.S. initiative under President Eisenhower promoting peaceful nuclear technology globally (IAEA, historical overview). Awan Spy Ring: Espionage network linked to nuclear proliferation, reportedly facilitating uranium transfers from Soviet-era stockpiles to Iran via Pakistan. AQ Khan: Pakistani nuclear scientist involved in nuclear proliferation, notably to Pakistan and Iran. Al-Attar Spy Ring: Espionage network receiving sensitive nuclear and intelligence information from the Awan Spy Ring. President Ebrahim Raisi: Iranian President involved in alleged nuclear disclosures, recently deceased under suspicious helicopter crash circumstances (2024 reports). Megatons to Megawatts Program: U.S. State Department initiative converting highly enriched uranium from Soviet-era warheads for civilian energy use, potentially linked to Iranian nuclear proliferation. IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency): International body monitoring global nuclear activities. Fort Moore (formerly Fort Bragg): U.S. military installation hosting psychological operation divisions.

Each entity or individual mentioned is central to understanding Webb's narrative concerning Middle Eastern geopolitics, nuclear proliferation, and international espionage.

-Recent announcements by the Iranian government that Iran has acquired nuclear weapons completes a cycle of reporting our researchers completed in 2017 and 2018 regarding the Israeli strategy of moving the Cold War to the Middle East in a “New Cold War.” You may remember we outlined the Pentagon Plan in 2017 to keep the Cold War going with this shift to the Middle East with something called the “Middle East Marshall Plan” by creating nuclear capability for both Sunni kingdoms and Shiite theocracies in the Middle East.

The Middle East Marshall Plan, a plan written by Andrew Marshall at the Pentagon, included giving highly enriched uranium to six Sunni kingdoms for thirty new nuclear reactors, for which General Mike Flynn was in charge of negotiation.

You may remember Mike Flynn texting Alex Copson of ACU Strategic Partners on an encrypted Blackberry while Donald Trump took the oath of office. ACU was in charge of getting old Soviet uranium, stored in Ukraine and Kazakstan, into the hands of Sunni Kingdoms for the thirty new reactors.

Even though Flynn didn’t admit it, the Iran Nuclear Deal was the other side of the Marshall Plan for the Middle East. Mike Flynn’s business partner, Bijian Kian, negotiated with the Iranians for the Iran Nuclear Deal (along with George Papadopoulos as an Arabic translator).

Again, since none of the Washington, DC press went to the Bijian Kian trial like I did (I attended every day), they accuse me of making Bijian Kian up and his association with Mike Flynn.

Flynn now seems to have sent out his henchman, Ivan Raiklan, to intimidate anyone who mentions Mike Flynn’s past associations with the Middle East Marshall Plan or the Iran Nuclear Deal. Or his brother’s stand down of the National Guard on J6. Or anyone who mentions that Proud Boys conducted a psychological operation on January 6th with assistance from the 4th Psych Ops Division at Fort Bragg (now Ft. Moore).

Meanwhile, the Israel Lobby in Washington, DC, has used the Iran Nuclear Deal as a daily fundraiser talking point.

https://www.aipac.org/resources/iran-one-step-closer-to-nuclear-weapons

Some readers may even remember our concept of the “Israel - Iran Nuclear Teeter-Totter” as a sort of Doomsday Clock that could be manipulated in the “New Cold War” to generate almost instantaneous funding from the US Congress for Israel. This key Israeli “New Cold War” strategy emerged after the Cold War ended in 1991, with Israel being the key beneficiary of worldwide defense spending.

To build the notion of a credible “New Cold War” in the Middle East against Israel’s formidable nuclear arsenal, at least one of the Israeli enemies in the region had to have a credible nuclear threat. Enter Iran and the concept we introduced in 2017, the “Israel - Iran Nuclear Teeter Totter.” Iran had been one of the first partners of the Atomic Energy Commission for the peaceful use of nuclear weapons in Operation Plowshare, using nuclear weapons for giant earth-moving projects for large dams and canals.

https://ahf.nuclearmuseum.org/ahf/history/atomic-energy-commission/

Iran had been an early partner of Eisenhower’s Atoms For Peace and Operation Plowshare since the 1950s, and an extensive infrastructure of nuclear scientists already existed in Iran for decades, making Iran the most credible atomic threat in the Middle East.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Plowshare

https://www.iaea.org/about/history/atoms-for-peace-speech

With Iran’s long background with the United States and then Russia in nuclear power, Iran became the natural enemy for the creation of a New Cold War in the Middle East.

The “Israel - Iran Nuclear Teeter-Totter” was sort of a Cold War missile race in the Middle East that would actually lead to a long-term enrichment of Israel. But where was Iran and, to some degree, Syria going to get the nuclear expertise and, more importantly, the nuclear highly enriched uranium for their nuclear program?

Not only was the Iran Nuclear Deal inextricably tied to the US State Department encrypted Blackberrys on Capitol Hill that we intercepted in 2017, but the Awan Spy Ring was absolutely essential for Iran to get the Bomb. In a counterintuitive way, by Israel letting Iran have some nuclear capability, that situation would very significantly increase defense funding for Israel.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/feb/19/does-iran-already-have-nuclear-weapons/

Why would Israel want the world to believe that the terrorist nation of Iran has nuclear weapons capability? Because a “New Cold War” in the the Middle East would mean a continued source of US funding for Israel’s defense.

The idea we introduced in 2017 with the “Israel - Iran nuclear teeter-totter” is that Israel needed to shift the world focus on the nuclear arms race from the US and the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War to the Middle East to ensure decades more of US military support for Israel. By focusing the “New Cold War” in the Middle East, Israel would become the natural nexis of funding from the US Congress and NATO Countries, and Iran and Syria would become the proxies for Russia and China in the region for new battlefield hardware and research.

We also introduced the concept in 2017 of the “Rothschild Teeter-Totter,” meaning an international banker could immediately create a massive withdrawal from the US Treasury for Isreal by just pressing a little on the Iranian side of the Israel-Iran Nuclear Teeter-Totter.

That 2017 Washington, CD reporting and its associated predictions now seem to have come true more accurately than our research group could ever have expected. However, to create a credible threat, Iran needs some nuclear bombs and some ballistic missiles. We detailed in the last substack how this was done with AQ Khan to get the bomb to Pakistan and, in turn, Iran.

But, there is more to creating a nuclear threat than just exploding a nuclear bomb. Iran had to credibly deliver the missiles with the nuclear warheads for a credible threat. That’s where the connection of daily terabytes of information going to Pakistan and then Iran through the Awan Spy Ring to the Al-Attar spy ring came in. We discussed this Awan to Al-Attar connection in Part Five of Awan Minutes To Midnight.

The recent crash of the Iranian President’s helicopter may have a connection with this Israel - Iran Nuclear Teeter Totter story. We will be updating this story over the next few days. The bottom line here is leaders of Iran are allowed to chant “Death to Israel” because that is good for US Congressional funding for Israel, but they are not actually allowed to consider the use of nuclear weapons against Israel. Whether President Raisi was secreting himself in a nuclear bunker remains to be seen, but no other reason seems to exist for flying in fog to a 30,000-foot mountain.

The leaking of Iran’s possession of nuclear weapons may have been unintentional. If President Raisi outed the source of highly enriched nuclear material from the old Soviet Union through the hands of the US State Department’s Megatons to Megawatts Program, that disclosure might limit his days left on this earth. We shall see very soon.

Did Raisi reveal the extent of the nuclear arsenal in recent Ukraine peace talks? Did Raisi disclose the US State Department Megatons To Megawatts backchannel as the source of the nuclear material?

Did Raisi reveal the source of his nuclear weapons as coming from an American program, “Megatons To Megawatts”, not Russian?

It is believed that Russia can identify the source of nuclear weapons from Iran if they were resold through the US State Department through the plutonium signature and the degradation of other transuranic materials.

This is not speculation. I confirmed the nuclear signatures, especially the plutonium signature and the fast decaying transuranic element signatures of the Megatons To Megawatts uranium from the old Soviet missile highly enriched uranium shipments to Piketon, Ohio.

It now appears President Raisi is indeed dead. Is Russia now racing to record the uranium signatures of the new weapons at Iran’s nuclear facilities?

Will the Russian be able to prove any sort of “dirty bomb” attack in Israeli ports came from highly enriched uranium provided by the United States? Did the ordering of such a “dirty bomb” attack by Raisi contribute to his flight to a mountain bunker in the fog?

We don’t know if the death of President Raisi is due to nuclear leaks or not, but we can foresee a possible replacement. It is much more likely that President Raisi was moving to a nuclear bunker for some reason to entertain such a dangerous mountain route in thick fog.

We did an extensive series of reports of the Bell Helicopter enclave in Isfahan with an American pilot community in Iran in 2018. No doubt there is a back door to the Bell 212.

Will this return us to the days of the Ayatollah’s daily “Death To Israel” and “Death To America” tirades that were so good for Israeli funding in the US Congress? Paper tigers in Iran are great for US financing of Israel’s defense, but when Iran’s tigers grow teeth, there seem to be mountain accidents.

We shall see who replaces Raisi.

Return here for more of the paid portion of Awan Minutes To Midnight - work in progress.