George Webb’s investigative article focuses on allegations regarding the Awan Spy Ring’s involvement in nuclear espionage. Webb details his 2017 research into the diversion of highly enriched uranium (HEU) from dismantled Soviet missiles intended for peaceful use under the MegaTons to MegaWatts program, instead funneling them into Pakistan's nuclear weapons program.

Central to his narrative is the role played by John Podesta’s Podesta Group and ARMZ subsidiary, suggesting financial gains for the Clinton Foundation and Hillary For America. Webb asserts involvement by Pakistani nuclear scientist AQ Khan in acquiring and redistributing nuclear technology to countries such as Iran, North Korea, and Libya.

He cites testimony from Piketon, Ohio nuclear workers who claim missing shipments of HEU, raising questions about the integrity of US operations under USAID and alleged CIA activities. Webb also mentions Project Sapphire as historical precedent for covert uranium operations.

Subsequent lawsuits over radioactive contamination in Piketon schools and verification by researcher Mark Kulacz are presented as corroboration of Webb’s earlier claims.

Annotated Bibliography and Descriptions:

Awan Spy Ring: Alleged espionage group linked to Pakistani nationals operating within the U.S. government.

Source: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Six." 2024. John Podesta & Podesta Group: Influential political figure and lobbying group connected to Democratic politics, linked by Webb to nuclear material transactions.

Source: Foreign Policy, Arms Control Association. ARMZ: Uranium mining company allegedly affiliated with John Podesta’s Podesta Group, linked to suspicious uranium deals.

Source: NRC filings, Webb, George (2024). Clinton Foundation & Hillary For America: Nonprofit foundation and political campaign entity suggested by Webb to benefit financially from illicit nuclear transactions.

Source: Webb, George. (2024). AQ Khan: Pakistani nuclear scientist known as the "father" of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program, implicated in international nuclear proliferation.

Source: BBC News, Arms Control Association. MegaTons to MegaWatts: US-Russian initiative to convert nuclear weapons-grade uranium into fuel for power plants, cited as exploited for illicit ends.

Source: Arms Control Association. Piketon, Ohio Nuclear Processing Plant: Facility central to Webb’s allegations, where uranium intended for civilian use allegedly went missing.

Source: Webb, George (2024). Kazakhstan: Former Soviet republic, key location of stored Soviet nuclear missiles, pivotal in Webb’s narrative.

Source: Arms Control Center. Uzbekistan: Transit country cited by Webb for logistical handling of dismantled missiles en route to Pakistan.

Source: Webb, George (2024). USAID: U.S. governmental agency cited as possible cover for covert missile transportation activities.

Source: Webb, George (2024). CIA & Deep Uranium: U.S. intelligence agency implicated in alleged clandestine operations; "Deep Uranium" was a whistleblower turned FBI informant mentioned by Webb.

Source: Webb, George (2024). Project Sapphire: Secret U.S. operation in the 1990s to remove uranium from Kazakhstan, cited as historical precedent.

Source: Arms Control Center. Zahns Corner Middle School (Piketon, Ohio): School involved in legal action against the Department of Energy due to radioactive contamination and associated health impacts.

Source: Webb, George (2024), lawsuit references.

AWAN MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT - Key Takeaways

🚨 PART SIX: FROM NUKES TO BIO, THE WORLD OF AWAN 🚨

🔎 Key Takeaways:

💥 Nuclear Espionage – Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) from dismantled Soviet missiles was allegedly diverted into Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program.

🔗 John Podesta & ARMZ – The Podesta Group and ARMZ subsidiary linked to uranium transactions benefiting the Clinton Foundation.

🧪 Bioagent Connections – Profits from illicit nuclear deals allegedly funneled into funding biological warfare research in Columbus, Ohio.

🛑 MegaTons to MegaWatts Scandal – A U.S.-Russia program meant for peaceful nuclear energy repurposed for global weapons proliferation.

🚛 Smuggling Routes – Soviet uranium allegedly transported via Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before reaching Pakistan under the cover of USAID.

💣 AQ Khan’s Nuclear Network – The Pakistani scientist’s known proliferation to Iran, North Korea, and Libya reinforced Webb’s allegations.

⚠️ Piketon, Ohio Contamination – Missing uranium shipments and plutonium fouling confirmed by nuclear workers and later lawsuits.

📢 Deep Uranium Whistleblower – Insider testimony raised concerns about CIA involvement in nuclear material diversions.

⚠️ Are secret nuclear and bio-warfare deals funding global chaos?

📖 Read the full investigation by George Webb!

My initial findings after I arrived in Washington, DC, in April of 2017 was that the Awan Spy Ring was involved in nuclear espionage, diverting highly enriched uranium won from the old Soviet Union to the Pakistan Nuclear Program program.

I knew when I came to Washington that Pakistan had exploded a nuclear weapon in 1998, and I knew Pakistan was pursuing a strategy of longer-range missiles to reach further into its main enemy’s land, namely India.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/south_asia/3545775.stm

As we discussed in Part Five of this series, how simple would it be for John Podesta’s Podesta Group and his ARMZ subsidiary to ship the decommissioned Soviet missiles from the MegaTons to MegaWatts program to just one country to the South of Russia and then take the profits for the Clinton Foundation and Hillary For America?

https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/10/11/aq-khan-pakistan-north-korea-nuclear/#cookie_message_anchor

I was not speculating Pakistan was obtaining highly enriched uranium for a bomb -AQ Khan already admitted to getting Pakistan all the components for the bomb and sold them also to terrorist nations like Iran North Korea, and Libya.

https://www.armscontrol.org/act/2004-03/news/father-pakistani-bomb-sold-nuclear-secrets

I had workers at the Nuclear Processing Plant in Piketon, Ohio, reporting the highly enriched uranium from dismantled nuclear missiles never got here, and I had a Pakistan spy named AQ Khan who had already admitted to stealing atomic technology for Pakistan, and then selling the technology to Iran, North Korea, and Libya. Was Podesta using AQ Khan to market all the old Soviet missile to nations with nuclear ambitions?

Since most of the Soviet missiles scheduled for dismantling were in Kazakstan, the center of Soviet nuclear development and testing, the Podesta Group and ARMZ would only have to arrange to drive the missiles to Pakistan. This is easier said than done, as the area is very mountainous.

Missile transportation logistics (remember that phrase) are actually much easier if you truck the dissembled missile through Uzbekistan to a staging area first and then airlift the missile components over the steep mountains. Remember, I was not speculating this was what happened.

I had a whistleblower who claimed to have worked with six individuals with over one hundred years of experience in this theater of war, a man I called Deep Uranium (it turned out later he was an FBI Informant trying to entrap me), and Deep Uranium was telling me there were a series of CIA bases in the “Stan countries” for these airlifts.

These missile airlifts were supposedly happening under the US State Department USAID Humanitarian Aid program.

I also quoted precedent for this type of CIA operation when I quoted Project Sapphire for repurposed uranium by the State Department from Kazakstan. The Department of Defense has not corroborated my 2017 reporting with a press release.

https://armscontrolcenter.org/fact-sheet-project-sapphire/#:~:text=Project%20Sapphire%20was%20a%20successful%20covert%20operation,highly%20enriched%20uranium%20(HEU)%20from%20Kazakhstan%20to

Our research group set out to corroborate the story in April of 2017 when I went to Washington, DC, and Piketon, Ohio. Still, I had a group of workers in Piketon, Ohio, who said the dismantled Soviet missile uranium never got to Piketon, Ohio, so the Soviet uranium was falling off the truck somewhere between Kazakstan and Piketon, and the empty cylinders were found with plutonium to boot.

India exploded their first atomic weapon in 1974, a full twenty-four years before Pakistan exploded its first weapon. How was Pakistan able to catch up and pass India so quickly without the help of the US State Department, the Podesta Group, ARMZ, and 20,000 dismantled Soviet nuclear missiles?

https://demokraticfront.com/2018/06/19/pak-has-more-nukes-but-india-is-confident-over-its-detterence-capability/

Podesta got his hand caught in the cookie jar trying to create fake “Russia, Russia, Russia” news when, in fact, he created ARMZ himself, which his brother Tony ran, then Kim Fritz. And yes, our research group used the NRC filings for trucking uranium to create a shipping log that would make UPS and FedEx blush. And it still galls Podesta to this day.

My 2017 Piketon missing uranium and plutonium fouling story was validated in 2018 and 2019 when Piketon residents sued the Department of Energy after finding their contaminated Middle School.

Between 2017 and 2019, I visited this area many times to interview victims before the lawsuit finally emerged. I also went to every day of the ARMZ - Uranium One trial in Greenbelt, Maryland in 2018 to verify this reporting. The ARMZ reference appears above the red circle.

Mark Kulacz’s research following my visits to Piketon, Ohio completely validated and verified the claims I had made about ARMZ, the missing uranium, and the plutonium fouling.

I was finally vindicated about my Piketon reporting in 2017, and my reporting has now been fully corroborated when the workers in Piketon, Ohio, sued the Department of Energy.

But we didn’t stop there. We looked at the whole supply chain from Piketon all the way back to Kazakstan, and we found the tribe from Uzbekistan trucking the Soviet missile and the uranium. That will be the subject of Part Seven of Awan Minutes To Midnight. And we will find the profits from the old Soviet missile went into funding bioagents in Columbus, Ohio as well.