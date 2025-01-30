If ex-CIA Director John Brennan was asked to disrupt all commercial aircraft traffic for the incoming Trump Administration, he would likely say, “Let’s hack a Black Hawk; they are drones now”.

We have cataloged DARPA technology used to take down Trump over the last eight years, and this Black Hawk Take Down appears to be no different.

Of course, this is precisely what happened with Brennan’s business partner, Dov Zakheim, on 9/11 with the SPC autopilot, where a Boeing 757 negotiated a 330-degree hairpin turn to hit an office of auditors at the Pentagon researching two Trillion dollars DoD being diverted to Israel.

There is no mention of a pilot for the Black Hawk helicopter yet, just three soldiers.

We do know the three soldiers are from Ft. Belvoir. We have covered the Ft. Belvoir whistleblowers for seven years around an illegal surveillance program called Operation Blackjack and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

The DTRA ran a military Live Exercise called Operation Dark Winter, which carried out a CoronaVirus Live Exercise first in Wuhan, China, in October 2019, then in the United States in 2020.

there is no need to run three officers into a flight path of an active runway at Reagan Airport, so we will continue to look into whether these were the Dark Winter Whistleblowers or not for the coronavirus Military live exercise.

We predicted that Brennan would use Ukrainian military intelligence officer and hacker Viktor Zhoura in any drone hacking scenario in a substack in 2023 and 2024 based on his previous election and communication hacking background. Senator Grassley confirmed this FBI operation this morning as Operation Artic Frost.

These drone attacks in California and Washington, DC, may be a continuation of FBI operations against Trump under Artic Frost. Operation Artic Frost may continue until Kash Patel is sworn in as FBI DIrector, so his swearing-in is paramount to stop Brennan and Zhora. Meanwhile, DNC Senators were accusing Patel of racism when it was revealed he had credible death threats after his J6 testimony, had to move house under fear for his life, and was called a “sand nigg@r” by the assailant.

Well, I guess today we are all sand nigg@rs then. We are not backing down in the face of these covert attacks, and we are going to get to the bottom of them.

The Black Hawk helicopter “straight as a torpedo” run at the American Airlines flight is a sure sign a human pilot was not able to control the aircraft.

A spectacular low-flying evasive maneuver was the key metadata in the 9/11 flight that hit the Pentagon auditing office that showed the presumed pilot did not have control of the aircraft.

The 9/11 hijacker pilot who supposedly performed this evasive maneuver, Hani Hanjour, failed his Cessna flight test in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

However, Hanjour supposedly performed this complicated evasive maneuver that seasoned 757 pilots have to practice several times in a simulator to get it right.

There is no doubt in my mind whether or not a pilot’s body will be found in the Potomac after this horrific accident that this helicopter was hacked from its straight torpedo run metadata. And there is no doubt in my mind who hacked the helicopter - the same folks who brought you 9/11.

Readers who follow this Substack and my X feed will already know we predicted Brennan would execute a false flag attack on the new Trump Administration, and it would justify Iron Dome technology we developed for Israel that we now have to buy back from them.

I humbly suggest we don’t use Israel’s source code for the project. We have also focused on Brennan’s friends in the stealth drone business with General Atomics and James Jameson in this Substack. This may already be the second drone attack of the new Trump administration with drone and fire satellite technology possibly involved with Deep Seek Lab live fire exercise in Pacific Palisades, California.

https://www.ga-asi.com/mq-9-mission-range-across-government-from-security-to-wildfire

I am currently near NASA/JPL in Pasadena, where Fire satellite technology was combined with drone warfare to create targeted, controlled burns. We implicated connections of the Brennan-Jameson cabal to Deep Seek Labs of China, and a controlled burn exercise in Pacific Palisades, California.

Jameson tried to shut down our 2021 news gathering charrette in Point Loma, California, where we were investigating the exfiltration of warfare technology to Chinese partners and shenanigans involving the Furin Cleavage site with the CoronaVirus.

Citizen Journalist George Webb with Award Winning Film Director Michael Carlin in Point Loma, California.

Right now, it seems like Brennan is just warming over an old 9/11 script of the Dov Zakheim autopilot combined with a new twist of drone hacking - an area that his pal James Jameson at General Atomics knows an awful lot about. Here is my Inauguration Day substack where I predicted an attack from Brennan and Jameson.

Less than ten days later now, that prediction has come to pass. I recommend the release of all JFK and 9/11 documents immediately to set the tone for transparency.

The original General Dynamics cabal engineered the death of President Kennedy, and they are up to their old tricks now as General Atomics. Bell Helicopter of Fort Worth, Texas, has the contract to replace the Black Hawk helicopters made by Sikorsky.

False flags are always going to be used to ensure military contracts. The key is getting to the cabal with transparency before the cabal gets you