For eight years on our channel, we have focused on the Deep State’s ability to create mass emotional reactions and kneejerk policy changes in something known as a “mass formation psychosis.” The first national shock came with Sputnik, the Russian satellite orbiting over our heads in 1957, resulting in the creation of a Deep State insider’s technology group, DARPA.

To show how closely Mass Formation Psychosis is tied to American history, the same man who gave Lee Harvey Oswald not one but two different jobs also became the prime benefactor of the Sputnik Mass Formation Psychosis.

IB Hale, who got Lee Harvey Oswald a job at Jaggers-Stoval for a U-2 photo interpretation job in Dallas and a job at the Texas School Book Depository, was the ICMB CEO at General Atomics and Convair, the key beneficiary of the Sputnik scare.

Trump can clear away the mystery shrouding the early days of Missile Mass Formation Psychosis today when he is inaugurated by declassifying all the documents surrounding the JFK Assassination, IB Hale, Convair, General Dynamics, and General Atomics. You can read more about IB Hale and his pivotal role in the Chicago Mob’s takeover of the Space Race in my Substack, Dallas Denouement.

The key to deep-state research is metadata analysis. When a 29-year-old gaming billionaire partnered with General Atomics starts buying up IB Hale’s old missile silos right before the Trump Inauguration, take notice.

29-year-old billionaire Palmer Luckey is sitting in front of his General Atomics Fury drone, announcing his new drone plant in Columbus, Ohio. Is Palmer Luckey the IB Hale of our time?

The new DARPA this time is called DIUX for Defense Innovation Unit eXperimental, and Trae Stephens, who partners with Palmer Luckey in the key General Atomics man along with James Jameson from our citizen journalists drone duels in San Diego.

https://www.anduril.com/profile/trae-stephens

Palmer Luckey has used a few shell corporations to buy up the old IB Hale Atlas silos, using the appropriate name Black Omen which is held by yet another ominous holding company called Fiendlord.

One of Black Omen and Fiend Lord’s first purchases was in Saranac, New York, purchasing an old IB Hale Atlas SM-65 missile silo and putting a luxurious house on the site.

https://www.latimes.com/la-influential/story/2024-06-30/palmer-luckey-anduril

Now, perhaps Palmer Luckey is just a huge IB Hale SM-65 ICBM fan, and Luckey might feel that IB Hale has gotten enough credit for getting Lee Harvey the U-2 photo interpretation job at Jaggars-Stoval or the Texas School Book Depository. I know the feeling.

But also, did you know that Palmer Luckey’s spy drones can take off from remote sites like missile silos, just like IB Hale’s SM-65s from General Atomics?

I am at the end of my Substack limit, but I will provide more background on how the drone AI software has a background with my old boss, Eric Schmidt, and his work with the Defense Innovation Board, DIUX, and Google later in this post.