Dr. Doom, Peter Hotez, has announced President Donald Trump will be hit with an H5N1 pandemic today. With Donald Trump pulling out of the WHO yesterday, the WEF crowd has more incentive than ever to punish Trump. We decided to expose all the bad actors in one go to show where the attack will come from to disarm it.

Peter Hotez, the proctor of pandemic doom, has now pronounced Donald Trump will be hit by a myriad of pandemics “on January 21st”, with H5N1 being his leading prediction of being the first pandemic that Trump will have to deal with. I wrote a book about the DARPA bag of bioagent tricks in 2021, and I have done extensive research on the Erasmus Lab in Holland, where the H5N1 attack will come from.

The H5N1 scenario has been quietly brewing in the background of Joe Biden’s Presidency, ready for Live Exercise should Trump take the Inauguration Oath on January 20th, 2025. That day has now arrived, and we have pinpointed the vectors that will be used and the false narratives MSM will promulgate.

MCNBC host Rachel Maddow has already justified an H5N1 attack on President Donald Trump due to the “dark forces” he represents. And Trump wasn’t the only dark force to blame in Maddow’s estimation; there were other “totalitarian forces” behind Trump. I guess Maddow means Elon Musk and Bobby Kennedy Jr., but Maddow just left it at “dark forces.”

Rachel Maddow seems to have the inside track on many Trump takedown machinations. Maddow also intimated she had advanced knowledge that Trump would be law fared out of the running for President by the 91 counts of malicious prosecution the DNC has mounted. That Maddow prediction did not seem to come to pass with the Immaculate Inauguration that occurred yesterday, but the Trump Derangement Syndrome has only gotten worse with the Far Left.

We have identified the Ukrainian crime gang that the DNC uses for their political dirty tricks for the Shampeachments, which includes bioagents portfolio, down to the key individuals and even the IP addresses of their phones.

The key gang is led by Igor Kolomoisky, a Ukrainian billionaire wanted in his own home country in Switzerland, who is the key puppeteer of President Zelensky.

His key bagman for Kolomoisky is Lev Parnas, who was instrumental in being in China in May of 2019 before the outbreak of CoronaVirus. Parnas was also a key agent in the two Shampeachments against then President Donald Trump.

Maddow is also making a documentary with Lev Parnas, Boca Raton, Florida-based Ukrainian crime figure and bagman for Ukrainian crime billionaire Igor Kolomoisky. Exculpatory documentaries always preceded pandemic live exercises.

I have produced IP addresses that show Parnas’ four Top Secret clearances and access to highly enriched anthrax around the time of the Anthrax 9/11 attacks. IP addresses are electronic footprints that are incontrovertible evidence in court.

The change now that President Donald Trump is in office is that we have US Intelligence more on our side than before to defend against foreign threats like Ukraine Kolomoisky and Parnas.

Trump removed the Top Secret Security Clearances of James Clapper and John Brennan, and this should impede Brennan and his biological wingman, Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong, from triggering an H5N1 pandemic now in the United States.

We have always focused on the Crossfire Hurricane cabal, an FBI Counter-Intelligence operation against Trump’s 2016 campaign which took over for a previous CIA and MI6 intelligence operation to populate his campaign with paid operatives, as the place where an H5N1 attack will come from. Ukraine has extensive CIA biolabs in Ukraine, and we believe Brennan’s most likely counterstrike will come from the Azov Brigade in Ukraine.

We also believe Brennan and Clapper may also strike back at Trump by engaging foreign intelligence services like Christopher Steele’s MI6 by the CIA and then transferring that infiltration operation into the Trump Administration.

More unsettling is the fact that the Crossfire Hurricane team of Peter Strzok, Nellie Ohr, and Lisa Page have a long history with Battelle National Laboratories, where weapons-grade Anthrax is made, including the very lethal Ames Strain used in the Anthrax 9/11 letter bomb attacks. H5N1 virus strains also are stored here in volume.

The FBI’s Lisa Page worked for Nellie Ohr at CIA cutout bioagents developer MITRE Corporation and manages Battelle Labs. What’s worse is that Strzok, Ohr, and Page brought in twelve Russian operatives, including two women named Krylova and Bogacheva, schooled in creating “toxic clouds” at political events, a real Crossfire Hurricane.

The CIA and FBI zealots have cultivated this cadre of “Russians” to bring in at a moment’s notice, working so closely with dangerous bioagents of the Battelle National Labs.

H5N1 bioagents may have been deployed by the US State Department “Live Exercise” called “Disease X”, fulfilling my warning of 2018 about the Strzok, Ohr, Page connection to the Battelle National Labs and MITRE.

Now, the World Economic Forum is pushing Disease X for an outbreak during early 2025, raising the specter that bioagents may become part of the 2025 first days of the Donald Trump US Presidency.

Ukrainian President Zelensky will do anything to keep the money coming from Washington, and he will not hesitate to use the Ukrainian Billionaire’s Azov Brigade to do his dirty work. Zelensky has already gone to Davos seeking their blessings for Azov assassins.

Zelensky pandering for the blessing of world government sponsorship and approval for covert actions is the key metadata we look for that foreshadows an attack.

Combining Zelensky and the Azov Brigade and bioagents warehouses in Ukraine is a dangerous mix once again of criminal, political repression machinery with bioagents stored in Ukraine. Once again, we see Porton Down and MI6 getting involved in the 2024 election cycle, this time with Disease X.

Journalists George Webb and Andy Dybala discuss Porton Down spinning up Disease X in their labs in Wiltshire, England. Webb believes these bioagents can be used to throw elections into mandatory mail-in ballot mode and could be used for political opponent incapacitation or assassination.

The metadata of the new Disease X rollout at the WEF with Ukraine has the same telltale signs of a “live exercise” like CoronaVirus to force mail-in balloting and perhaps worse in terms of these bioagents being used to take out GOP leading candidate, Donald Trump, either through incapacitation or sickness leading to death.

In my Substack, “Walking The Investigative Tightrope”, I walk through the Ukraine Azov Brigade’s potential use of a bioagent to cause the sickness and death of Zelensky and Kolomoisky critic Gonzalo Lira.

I have stated that an assassination of Trump would follow this pattern of “sickness to death”, not an assassination in broad daylight like John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas.

I visited the post office boxes recently in Lantana, Florida where tabloid photo editor Robert Stevens was killed with Anthrax (I believe by Ukrainian mobster Lev Parnas of Boca Raton), to remind Team Trump of the potential vectors for a “Disease X”.

We are watching Ukraine, the DNC, their stock “Russian” operatives they bring in for dirty tricks, and their Chinese partners in crimes. Now we have the second Trump Presidency; we need to be ever-vigilant in protecting it.

I am at the end of my email limit for this post, but if you want to review my seven-year investigation into the Deep State’s use of bioagents to influence elections, you can review my substacks here. Check back to this post for updates!