In April of 2022, I was heading toward Ukraine to find Gonzalo Lira, and convince him to leave Ukraine. My key message to him, if I could find him, was for him to leave the country because Ukrainian billionaire, Igor Kolomoisky, who controlled the bloodthirsty Azov Brigade and by extension the SBU Intelligence Service, would kill him.

I already had five years into exposing Kolomoisky’s ratlines into the United States including Capitol Hill, Cleveland, Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, South Florida at Hallandale Beach and Boca Raton, and many other metastatic growths of his cancerous crime network.

Journalist George Webb has tracked the Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky and his international Ukrainian crime network infiltrations into Capitol Hill in the United States since 2017.

My plan was simply to take the train to his town, walk up and knock on his front door, convince him to leave with me, and then exit the way I came into Ukraine through Lviv.

I got to near the Ukrainian Border, and I did several shows with social media personalities like Dan Hammond of Red Pill Expo trying to get in touch with Gonzalo. Ex-Iraq weapons inspectors like Scott Ritter with an Intelligence background had reported that Gonzalo had already been murdered by Azov thugs. I had been stopped at the border while I awaited a press pass to enter Ukraine.

I had two other close collaborators in my investigations who had already died suspiciously, and I saw that same fate for Gonzalo based on his reporting of Igor Kolomoisky and the murderous Azov Brigade. I had picked out Azov Brigade operatives at the January 6th staged Insurrection hoax, so I was well aware of the international reach of Kolomoisky and his Ukrainian crime network.

Kolomoisky wasn’t your average Ukrainian billionaire crime boss. Kolomoisky was the recipient of the massive vestiges of the former Soviet Union’s cyberweapons, biological agents, and highly enriched uranium being stored in places like the old Chernobyl power station disaster area and in biological labs in Odessa and an ever-expanding network of biolabs in Ukraine with state sponsorship from the United States State Department.

Kolomoisky brags about hacking into Russian artillery to cause the downing of MH-17 to create a false flag in the 2014 Ukraine overthrow.

Still, you have to maintain reporting pressure on these Ukrainian billionaire thugs, especially if they have sponsorship from the US State Department. (The State Department later wrist-slapped Kolomoisky with sanctions to distance themselves from Kolomoisky after years of my investigations).

In March 2020, Journalist George Webb’s research group on the Potomac River near Washington, DC looked into Igor Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade starting a superspreader event in October of 2019 during the infiltrated Hong Kong protests.

We looked into Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade being in Hong Kong in October of 2019 before the outbreak of CoronaVirus, focusing on superspreading contagion to protestors in the Hong Kong protests. Unfortunately, later two US Army Majors from Ft. Belvoir in Virginia were later murdered in their front yard in this investigation. One Major, Brenda McDaniel, was the personal White House nurse for First Lady Hillary Clinton in the Bill Clinton Presidential Administration.

The other murdered US Army Major at Ft. Belvoir, VA examined the soldiers going to the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019. Major Edward McDaniel would have had an intimate knowledge of the vaccination schedules of high-level US Military officers going to the Wuhan Military Games, and Major McDaniel would have had knowledge of what types of antibodies were raised by the military personnel returning from the Wuhan Military Games. I have been blamed by some social media commentators for these deaths because I have sought out and received health information from doctors at Ft. Belvoir.

A balance must be struck between keeping the pressure up on these intelligence operations and “live exercises” that subjugate the American and the potential hazard to whistleblowers and journalism that report them. I have unfortunately have learned the hard way to see the warning signs of when you get too close to power in a story. Whether through the publicity of my story to go fetch Gonzalo Lira or not at the border of Ukraine, he was released while I was trying to find another way to sneak into Ukraine without a press pass at the Hungarian border.

I was able to do a show with Gonzalo in Ukraine soon after, and I encouraged him to leave then. Obviously, he did not heed the warning.

It is easy to second-guess investigative reporters and smear them in life and even more in death. Gonzalo knew the risks, and he knew he might be killed if he stayed in Ukraine. All I can say is I made every effort to get him out without making the situation worse for myself. But I still second-guess myself about my border decision not to go into Ukraine. I still have four whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia, three of whom are doctors. I have to make the decision every day of how much to reveal to tell the story of the US State Department running live exercises on the world versus revealing too much that would result in their deaths.

That is a question I have been asking myself since 2017. We can only go forward now. Citizen journalists can help expose the truth of these live exercises through research. By making the program of “live exercises” public, this exposure helps remove the risk to whistleblowers who are burdened with Classified information. We are going to lose courageous souls like Gonzalo Lira in this fight for truth, but in the end, we have to press on.