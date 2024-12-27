Much speculation has occurred about President-Elect Donald Trump’s plans to invade Panama since his “We’ll see about that” tweet to the Panamanian President.

Panama has been an ally of the United States since 1903 when Panama was split off from Columbia, and we have been partners in that time in the Panama Canal.

Cuba, on the other hand, has been classified by the United States as a terrorist nation, and they have threatened the United States with nuclear mass murder since 1962. If suitcase nukes are going to be snuck into the United States, the nuclear devices will come from Cuba. I called this the Samsonite Option, and this threat was made to the President by the Soviets through Cuba during his Presidency.

If Club-K hypersonic missile nukes are going to be fired at the US, they are going to be fired from Cuba, not Panama.

For these National Security reasons, I would like to reintroduce the Trump Administration to the book I wrote in 2019 recommending the execution of Op Plan 134 or Op Plan 136 for the Invasion of Cuba if Cuba does not immediately hold free and fair elections, monitored by the Organization of American States.

From Google Gemini Search -

OPLAN 314, like other operational plans of its kind, was not written by a single individual but rather developed through a collaborative effort by military planners within a specific command structure. In the case of OPLAN 314, the primary responsibility fell to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), with significant input and development by CINCLANT (Commander in Chief, Atlantic Command).

Here's a breakdown of the process and the key players:

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS): The JCS, the highest military authority under the President and Secretary of Defense, provided overall guidance and direction for the development of contingency plans, including those for Cuba. They would have outlined the strategic objectives and approved the final plan. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis was General Maxwell Taylor. He had been recalled to active duty by Kennedy, who trusted him implicitly.

I believe Trump should declassify Op Plan 134 (or Op Plan 136) to let the Cubans know precisely what is coming if they do not hold free and fair elections immediately. The US has had the Cuban Missile gun to its head since 1962. We covered how Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Mob knew of pre-positioned Club-K Missiles in Cuba, and these Cuban Missiles need to be flushed out immediately.

Again, this Invasion has been planned up in the utmost detail since the Summer of 1962, and it has been wargamed every year since then.

From Google Gemini -

The Process:

Guidance and Objectives: The JCS, based on guidance from the President and the National Security Council, would have established the overall strategic objectives for the operation.

Plan Development: CINCLANT's staff, working with planners from other commands, would have developed the detailed operational plan, including force composition, timelines, logistics, and specific objectives for each unit. This would have been an extensive and ongoing planning effort.

Review and Approval: The plan would have gone through multiple reviews and revisions, with input from the JCS and other relevant authorities. The final plan would have been approved by the JCS and, ultimately, the President.

You can easily see from the map that the short-range Club-K missiles are far more of a threat to Cuba than Panama. We have site inspection privileges with all our Allies in the Caribbean Basin but not for our Terrorist classified nations like Cuba.

My former research partner was quite adamant that Rahm Emanuel, in his many trips to Cuba, was arranging a “Veto Option” for the Chicago Mob and Mossad interests in Cuba with Club-K missiles that could be hidden in normal shipping containers.

I wrote a book about Journalist Jenny Moore’s reporting gathering from Joint Special Operation Command (JSOC) personnel about predictions about biological and nuclear threats Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Mob might make in terms of threatening Trump’s first Presidency.

Those biological threats certainly did seem to come to pass with a Military Live Exercise for a biological attack in March 2020. Now, the stealth container nuclear threat (Club-K) seems like just the other shoe waiting to drop. Detailed drone detections of nuclear material in Cuban Ports should begin on the first day of the Trump Presidency.