My prediction of decapitation strikes by Israel in response to Iranian rocket attacks took less than 24 hours to be realized as three top Quds Force leaders were liquidated by rocket strikes in Damascus, Syria, today.

Iranian Quds Force Commanders now realize there are no proxy countries to operate forward command centers from, like Lebanon and Syria, to conduct operations against Syria.

Israel has now gone beyond decapitation strikes of Hezbollah and is now decapitating forward command of Iranian Quds Force Generals as well.

Israel realizes decapitation strikes are only needed on Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force leaders, rendering religious clerics powerless to stop a CIA-sponsored coup.

The question remains if Israel will strike lower-level, forward commanders in Lebanon and Syria or if the decapitation strikes will shift to mainland Iran at some point. This would require less accurate longer-range missiles or F-35 bombing runs to evade Iranian air defense.

This sets up the scenario we predicted yesterday, where Iranian assassins have now lost in the United States since March 1st and have an “Iranian Revenge” motive to kill Donald Trump. Again, CIA operatives such as Peter Strzok have operationalized this plan since at least March 1st, 2024 with US State Department visas for the two Iranian assassins.

The Iranian assassins, initially brought in under Venezuelan diplomatic passports, may have exited the United States and re-entered the US at the Southern Border to cover the State-sponsored nature of their original entry to the Port of Miami in March.

For now, the old Iranian saying, “One head is better than none”, seems to be the operative phrase in Israel’s retaliation strategy.

Israeli rocket attacks or F-35 missions would signal a broader response to the Iranian missile attacks. There is some indication from the White House that President Joe Biden put the kibosh on a response directly on the Iranian Homeland.

I do not believe an attack on any of the Iranian nuclear facilities is in the offing. But I do think a few Quds Force commanders in Iran could be losing their heads.

If Israel is going to continue with decapitation strikes in Iran now for the October 7th anniversary, the attacks will come in the area of Iranian Air Defense Forces.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_Republic_of_Iran_Air_Defense_Force

The West side of Iran is heavily laden with an Air Defense Radar system, but that system has already proven it cannot detect an incoming F-35 attack.

Our researchers believe Quds Force Commanders will move to mountain bunkers soon, tempting Israel to strike at Iran’s Shiite clerics. We predict the same CIA protests orchestrated in 1953 and 1979 to encourage clerics to flee Tehran for the rise of a student-led government of the next few weeks.

Either way, Clerics or Quds Force attacks, Peter Strzok’s Insurance Policy of “Iranian Revenge” scenario has been set now in the United States for the “Holy Avengers of Islam” to attempt an assassination of Donald Trump.