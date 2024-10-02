With the overthrow of Iran now underway, as we have predicted both here and at gwebb.substack.com, the stage is set for a Strzok-planned “Iranian Revenge” Assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The stage is set for a large counterattack on Iran, with US Navy warships laden with missiles completely surrounding Iran.

And we are here is Michigan awaiting the Strzok “Iranian Revenge” Assassination plan of Donald Trump.

I and other members of Neighborhood News here in Michigan have been crisscrossing the old safe houses and haunts of Paul Whelan to help avert a Trump family assassination here in this key battleground Swing State. With the upcoming October 7th attack by Israel on Iran, Peter Strzok and Paul Whelan will have their stage set for “Iranian Revenge” on Trump.

Iran exacting revenge on Donald Trump of the United States for the decapitation strike by Israel on Ayatollah Khomeini will be believable in the International community and at least for half of America. The Iranian hitmen currently on the loose in the United States will be cast as “Holy Avengers.”

Peter Duke and I covered this topic yesterday

.

One thing is for sure, the Israeli decapitation strike of Khomeini is afoot. Israel, Cheney, and Strzok have even trotted out the Shah’s son, so you know this project has been greenlighted.

Is Kissinger finally reaching from the grave to pull the Iran lever, the last in a seven-country conquest plan in Arab Spring and Project Oddysey?

And that is what we are predicting here is for Israel to carry out an assassination strike on the top clerics in Iran and then blame Donald Trump for his previous assassination of Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

Solemani was unprotect-able for a decapitation strike in 2020 much the same way the Ayatollah Khomeini and the revolutionary council are now.

As we have covered in several previous posts, the “Holy Avengers, the Iranian hitmen, we let into the United States under US State Department sponsorship, are already in position to strike. We have been warning the Trump Family personally by going to Trump Family events here in Michigan.

Given the Iranian hitmen being in the US since March 1st, this “Iranian Revenge” plan may have been afoot since last year when the Trump campaign began.

As we said at the time of National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger being at Mar-A-Lago during the decapitation strike on Soleimani on January 3rd, 2020, the script was then being written for the “Holy Avenger” assassination of Trump by “Iranian Hitman” should Trump decide to run in 2024.

That “Holy Avenger” stage is now being set with the decapitation strike of the top Iranian cleric, Ayatollah Khomeini, in the offing. I wrote extensively about Matt Pottinger’s role as a Kissinger amanuensis for the Qasim Soleimani decapitation strike in January 2020.

This “revenge strike” all smacks if Kissinger’s last domino in a seven country plan to take the Middle East and North Africa with friendly client regimes for Israel that started witb Libya in 201- as Project Odyssey by David Petraeus.

A dark shadow now looms over Iran in the form of the invisible F-35C, which Iran has no air defense for, leaving their top Cleric and its revolutionary council entirely at the mercy of Israel's October 7th revenge.

Yes, the “Iranian Revenge” assassination of Trump is simple, sophomoric, and predictable, signatures of Peter Strzok Jr.. Still, the “Iranian Revenge” will undoubtedly occur along with the mass formation psychosis of screaming in TMX videos.

Will Iran become the “New Israel” after the decapitation strike of Khomeini? Not in name, but yes, New Israel in all but in name for certain.

Since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, the Project For A New American Century has groomed a cast of Shiite toadies to take the reins in Iran once the head of Khomeini is on a post. We have covered Ali Al-Attar for eight years as the most likely Cheney-Wolfowitz install as the new Iranian President.

There may be other Cheney installations and fixtures waiting in the wings, but we like Ali al-Attar for his persistence in clinging around Washington, DC, and his chance to be lowered into the throne in Iran.

Journalist George Webb reported on Al Attar in Washington, DC 2017.

And yes, we have had eight years of following the machinations of Al Attar as the key Hezbollah-Iran link on Capitol Hill. There is no doubt in the minds of our research group collective that Al Attar was the key man who fingered the decapitation strikes of all of Hezbollah in Lebanon over the last few days.

We have deconstructed the CIA fronts used to fund Hezbollah false flag events in Libya, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen, and we have predicted Iran as the last shoe to drop after they paid for enriched Russian uranium in the Iran Nuclear Deal.

We have covered how Israel has supported Iran secretly since Marc Rich and Ari Ben Menashe to gain intelligence inside Iran since 1979. We have detailed that history extensively at gwebb.substack.com.

We are at the limit of our Substack email, but we will continue this discussion with more content to be sure.

Explanatory Notes and Resources for Individuals Mentioned in the Article

