George Webb recently organized an international symposium on a second telltale sign the CoronaVirus was engineered called the “Paper Doll Signature” with five exactly evenly spaced gene segments into the inserted ligation site. Meanwhile, Malone scoops us cash at the California “Unity Project” and talks now about UFOs.

Bob Malone represents Mass Formation Psychosis operations and False Narratives. My research group, on the other hand, has consistently predicted and exposed the dark hand that runs these lockdown operations. Yet, Malone just raked in tens of thousands of dollars this week in Mountain View, California at a high roller fund raiser near Google Headquarters. Everyone seems to know that Bob Malone is lying about DOMANE, hydroxychloroquine, and Ivermectin. Everyone seems to know Malone had an Inovio vaccine in the race in January 2020, and made no effort even to feign interest in hydroxychloroquine until December 2020 by trying to influence Congressional hearings possibly through a proxy. Yet we all seem to have collectively agreed to let Bob Malone continue with the charade.

Yes, the guy who was right on the Biden Blackberrys, right on the Pak-Wuhan connection, right on the US State Department Live Exercise, right on the Wellcome mRNA and WHO bid rigging, right on Jordon Walker and Remdesivir, and right on the Ukraine biolabs, somehow is the conspiracy theorist.

Fox now is reporting six years after George Webb that the Bidens had a secret phone to do their off book dealings. Journalist George Webb not only reported the Biden Blackberrys were used for covert action in the Senate, he produced a Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberry from a long time Biden adviser in the US Congress.

And people wrote big checks to Bob last night in Mountain View, home of Google, 23 and Me, Eric Schmitt and the Global Virome Project. And Bob has a million followers on social media and makes a million dollars a year by his own report on substack.

At some point, the principle of giving credit where credit is due is bound to take effect.

I am moving my writing now from predicting a Live Exercise to now reacting to the cancering of America. You can understand why by these examples What good is predicting the future and being right? The Live Exercise rolled forward anyway. And cancers are through the roof across the board. So if you perceive a change in my focus, that’s why. We have to move from predicting the icebergs to getting as many into the lifeboats as possible.

Malone isn’t breathing a word of the cancer growth hockey sticks. He’s moved on to UFOs And people are writing checks. And he has selective amnesia on DOMANE.