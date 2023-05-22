In 2005, Assistant Secretary Of Defense Andrew C. Weber shows then-Senator Barack Obama a vial of weaponized Anthrax in Odessa, Ukraine.

Was a similar “Colon Powell” vial shown to Intelligence Committees after 9/11 to usher in NSA “collect it all surveillance” and a National Clandestine Services, headed up by General Michael Flynn of the Defense Intelligence Agency?

What if a vial of anthrax was shaken in front of Congressional investigators after the 9/11 Anthrax attacks in the same way that Colin Powell shook a vial of yellowcake in front of the world to justify the second invasion of Iraq?

What is the US Army decided to use its arsenal of bioagents as a research tool of the Human Genome Project to patent genes and gene therapies for eternity by turning a small lab in Windber, PA into a patent mill for insiders rather than solving the biggest crime in our lifetimes?

Craig Venter’s TIGR (The Institute for Genomic Research) patented most of the US Army’s bioweapons in Rockville, MD like anthrax in 2003.

TIGR patented the anthrax genome in March of 2002. The FBI dragging its feet on the case possibly allowed TIGR to patent many US Army bioagents, not just Anthrax.

I have stated that DARPA ADEPT, which later was named mRNA, was nothing more than “shotgun testing” the world population with the Venter-patented gene libraries.

Colin Powell, Secretary of State, went in front of the United Nations on February 3rd, 2003, to argue the United States had justification to invade Iraq to stop Saddam Hussein's WMD (Weapons Of Mass Destruction).

Many argue that Secretary of State Colin Powell could have “sealed the deal” with a convincing case that Iraq and Saddam Hussein were fermenting Anthrax. Powell even showed mobile Anthrax laboratories in February 2002 presentation, but the shaking of the yellowcake vial seemed to be a non sequitur in his most important moment in history.

Secretary Colin Powell showed Anthrax fermentors in his February 2003 speech to the United Nations to justify the Second Invasion of Iraq.

New, tantalizing evidence is emerging that may be exactly what happened after the Anthrax 9/11 attacks to justify a slew of mass surveillance and the National Clandestine Service in the United States. Here is Craig Venter saying he wants to patent all genes, all gene therapy, and he even brags about writing documents into the human genome, something Bob Malone’s FBI DNA Database partner Darrell Ricke is currently working on. Venter also talks about his wife Carol Liggitt demethylating DNA so the DNA sequence can be used for gene transfection, something Robert Malone later claimed to invent.

We know that Craig Venter’s wife, Clair M. Fraser was the person who evaluate the anthrax samples from Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, PA. Craig Venter is famous for running the TIGR (The Institute for Genomics Research) in Rockville, Maryland for the Human Genome Project.

Craig Venter’s wife, Clair Fraser, sequenced Anthrax for TIGR (The Institute For Genomic Research), and Clair Fraser found the link between the Flight 93 hijackers and Anthrax.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claire_M._Fraser#:~:text=Fraser%20is%20the%20director%20of,in%20the%20School%20of%20Medicine.

Craig Venter of TIGR frequently tried to patent newly discovered genes because they would forever be linked to future gene therapy. (Maybe that’s why a Continuity of Government genomics and proteomics institute was built at the Windber Lab in nearby Winber, PA?). Interestingly, Robert Malone was also in the small, 4,200-person town of Windber, PA. which was closely tied to Rockville, MD during 9/11 with Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital through the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Advanced Military Medicine.

What happened to the FBI investigation of the Craig Venter Anthrax from Flight 93 in Windber? Poof! It disappeared. The FBI buried the investigation for ten years while Venter patented genes for gene therapy with reckless abandon. The FBI even uncovered evidence of the hijackers being exposed to Anthrax in Ft. Lauderdale at Holy Cross hospital before the 9/11 attacks.

This new evidence comes after two decades of one of the worst pivots from Muslim extremist terrorism to domestic, white male terrorism by the FBI, implication Ft. Detrick scientist Bruce Ivins in the Anthrax attacks which followed 9/11 without access to the critical Anthrax dryers needed to commit the crime.

https://archive.ph/mllUz

In previous Substack posts, I have asked if Henry Kissinger, along with Hank Greenberg of AIG, were instrumental in keeping the United States Anthrax program alive after President Nixon ordered it shut down in 1969, secretly continuing the work on Long Island at the retreats once owned by the Dupont family and other mansions controlled by Renaissance Capitol and Robert Mercer.

Journalist George Webb in 2018 at the “Russian Retreat” on Long Island. Webb’s research partner, Jenny Moore, believed that bioweapons development continued at “retreats” like this after the fall of the Soviet Union. Webb and Moore tracked twelve Russian and Ukrainian scientists with names like Bagacheva and Krylova, who may have released “toxic clouds” in as many as twelve US States, to the CDC and Nancy Messonier in a potential false flag operation.

Recently, Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems to be hinting at the same story, saying the anthrax program was hidden from Nixon in “New York warehouses”. RFK Jr. did not mention Henry Kissinger, Hank Greenberg, or the Russian Retreats.

Robert Kennedy Jr. did, however, confirm that this bioweapons development activity did continue at American Universities like the University of North Carolina and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, providing evidentiary backup for a claim I have long made about UTMB being involved in Anthrax development.

RFK Jr’s daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox, is an ex-CIA agent involved with WMD surveillance of Al Queda and may have direct knowledge of the Anthrax tube that was presented to Congressional investigative committees after 9/11. Amaryllis Fox may know Chloe Kissinger at Metabiota, and Steven Hatfill, the suspected 9/11 Anthrax bomber, at a WMD surveillance company known as Nighthawk.

Recently, Robert Kennedy Jr.’s daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox, has emerged into the Anthrax picture. After writing a paper for a Washington consultancy about a hypothetical Anthrax attack in New York City subways, she may have ventured to Windber Research Institute to help protect Anthrax samples taken from the crash site of Flight 93.

Amaryllis Fox, an ex-CIA agent who posed as an international art dealer for Chinese, Indian, African, and French Renaissance artwork, may have made two crucial visits to the Winder Research Institute in Pennsylvania in 2002 and 2020, the laboratory that responded with paramedics to the site of the Flight 93 crash on 9/11. Also, Fox may have given millions of dollars of artwork in July 2020 to Robert Malone’s boss at the time of 9/11, Nick Jacobs. Fox may also have been instrumental in helping to deny access of Congressional investigators to critical Anthrax tissue samples in 2002 following Anthrax attacks.

My research and the focus of researchers all over the world are now focusing on the timeline events in the immediate aftermath of Winder paramedics returning from the US Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on 9/11 where Anthrax was suspected. Were the Windber paramedics tested? Surely that is something they would remember. Where were their tissue or blood samples taken?

Did the Windber Paramedics trigger Continuity of Government with Anthrax samples from the crash site of Flight 93? Why did the FBI suppress this information for over a decade?

Was this evidence presented to Congress to authorize “Continuity of Government” or COG? Continuity of Government is an emergency set of procedures crafted mainly by Dick Cheney during the time of the first Gulf War for the suspension of the Constitution.

Craig Venter collected tissues at a Vietnam orphanage very similar to Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska where Nick Jacobs is from.

Craig Venter collected tissue samples from victims of chemical and biological attacks from air attacks in Vietnam with the “Shoeshine Boys”, very similar to Nick Jacobs's “Boys Town”.

For more background on how Henry Kissinger moved Anthrax bioagent development from Ft. Detrick to proxy sites in the US and around the world, see my previous Substack articles below.

Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) like Anthrax have been in the works in the US since Ft. Detrick was founded by George Merck in 1943, at the behest of Winston Churchill.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1987-01-07-mn-2514-story.html

But, President Richard Nixon discontinued the work on weaponized Anthrax at Ft. Detrick in 1969 and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger just simply shifted the anthrax work to other Five Eyes English-speaking countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-60483849

Kissinger also relied heavily on his favorite opaque partners, the Netherlands, and German partners. I have written extensively about how these programs were field tested by Donald Rumsfeld in Southern Africa and in Iraq during Iraq-Iran War.

Kissinger moved anthrax development to universities and labs around the world in covert programs as well. By the time the United States signed the Geneva BWC bioweapons convention in 1975, the US weaponized anthrax program had been compartmentalized around the world.

However, the use of anthrax as a weapon of mass destruction became increasingly difficult as whistleblowers like Meryl Nass tied Gulf War Syndrome as a cover for what in reality was Anthrax poisoning. Anthrax development needed to become more attenuated with a built-in cover story like an accompanying virus-like CoronaVirus (see my CoronaThrax articles).

This summarizes the seven years I have been researching the Anthrax testing program in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Arab Spring. I had accused John Brennan and the CIA of having an Anthrax testing Operations Center in Afghanistan through the father of Imran Awan, the ringleader of a spy ring in the US Congress. The Operations Center ran five different bioagent research programs including Anthrax, CoronaVirus (aerosolizing Anthrax). Imran Awan had many cutout businesses in the Port of Baltimore, and we produced evidence of shipping manifests for the Port of Qasim in Pakistan where he shipped to his father’s company in the Pakistan Ordinance Factory.