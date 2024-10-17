You may remember the Las Vegas shooting, where a CIA operative named Jamal Khashoggi tried to organize the assassination of the then Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, ending in the largest mass shooting in American history in Las Vegas.

Even though Jamal Khashoggi was a CIA operative, even though Jamal Khashoggi was the nephew to the richest arms dealer in the world, Jamal Khashoggi’s life ended in horrible torture of live dismemberment, which was filmed and then shown to other conspirators in the Crown Prince's assassination.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/6/19/joints-will-be-separated-grim-new-details-of-khashoggi-murder

Now, new details of the latest Trump Assassination by Vem Yenovkian might connect the dots of the Las Vegas Shooting and some of the most valuable assets of the Khashoggi Family to the current prize assets of Donald Trump.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/arms-harems-and-a-trump-owned-yacht-how-the-khashoggi-family-helped-mold-the-us-saudi-relationship-090007017.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAJrjJd-rhYSsjBs3D21xZhUucOqQ65GzmTNr6P1C-UUSopNVVDNjAPiUzhQO2mbYNY8IoJr34_mgHt0ZLNGOH9gGZZzoIxDIbutjrz34jeKNNlDA-meW8uR2OjF4Ahpu8nzU0imPSTygow-zJVI_HJqev9qrD-eklguhnXvnmqHd

Here is Adnan Khashoggi, the “World’s Richest Man,” on his yacht, which was sold to Donald Trump through a rinse transaction with the Sultan of Brunei in 1988. I believe the yacht was outfitted with more sophisticated bugging technology while it was docked in Atlantic City. The Khashoggi SuperYacht was then sold to the heir apparent to the Saudi Crown, Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal, in 1991, also one of the richest men in the world.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/roxy-founder-jill-dodd-never-thought-of-herself-as-a-hooker-during-time-in-harem/522d9e01-c929-4887-a4d8-c0de2d286536

Khashoggi maintained a harem of young, beautiful women he flew to Las Vegas for high-stakes gambling binges that powered the light bills for Las Vegas for years. Khashoggi was also known to make his arms deals as a Saudi citizen in Las Vegas, supplying embargoed arms to despots all over the world trying to hold on to power.

This Adnan Khashoggi yacht was sold to Donald Trump in 1988 after the disclosure of Iran Contra's involvement in Khashoggi, including a four million dollar payment to Dr. Earl Brian for Anthrax, which reporter Danny Casolaro discovered.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-owned-james-bond-superyacht-crashes-into-port

Khashoggi’s Iran arms sales including paying four million dollars to purchase Anthrax from Dr. Earl Brian in Arizona to support Iran in the war with Iraq. The bagman for the transaction was Ari Ben Menashe, and he describes carrying the cash to Brian’s bank in Arizona. Incriminating conversation by Khashoggi may have been made on the yacht. This yacht just crashed a few days ago.

Trump retrofitted the yacht in Atlantic City from 1988 to 1991 with all new listening devices and then sold it to Al Waleed Bin Talal, one of the competing Crown Princes for the Crown of Saudi Arabia. again, the yacht me have recorded the key conspiracy to murder the Crown Prince MBS in Las Vegas in June 2017.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Waleed_bin_Talal_Al_Saud

In my last post about the Manoug Yenovkian illicit arms business in Las Vegas, I wondered aloud if this was just the residual international arms business of Adnan Khashoggi after his death in June of 2017.

The Las Vegas Shooting and the attempted assassination of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, MBS, occurred only a few months after Adnan Khashoggi’s death.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Las_Vegas_shooting

At stake was the CIA’s lucrative proxy arms business for supplying weapons for CIA overthrows around the world, along with propping up CIA-friendly dictators. Khashoggi also made a fortune selling arms to Iran to prop up Iran in the Iran - Iraq War in the 1980’s.