Here we go.

Epshteyn is now leaking to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, about how Trump picked his cabinet, which is a sure sign that VandeHei will get the Epshteyn-Bessent payola disclosures for a Trump Watergate.

Recently, the CEO of Axios, Jim VandeHei, attacked Citizen Journalism at the National Press Club, claiming that Twitter is “just opinions” while real journalism is “really hard.” You can just see the Deep State pumping up VandeHei at the National Press Club as a precursor to the Epshteyn-Bessent disclosures.

https://www.msnbc.com/morning-joe/watch/-you-re-not-the-media-axios-ceo-slams-elon-musk-during-speech-225366085645

The MSM mass media, though, has never apologized for “Russia, Russia, Russia” reporting of the supposed Donald Trump-Russian collusion, and the likes of MSNBC and CNN have never issued a retraction.

This “Russia, Russia” remains as the biggest hoax ever perpetrated by any media, including the Goebbels propaganda machine of the Third Reich.

We anticipated this objection to Citizen Journalism seven years ago by holding two-week-long news gathering charrettes in person with ten to twenty citizen journalists to cross-reference stories, validate sources, and verify them.

Coupled with an international group of researchers, our Citizen Journalism stories are far superior in fact-checking, cross-referencing, citation, and validation. The reporting on J6 is just another example of how Citizen Journalism exonerated Trump with live video, yet the mass media persisted with the Trump-led Insurrection Hoax.

The third and final example where the mass media coordinated a Mass Media Hoax was the Hunter Biden laptop, not even getting to the more important story of the Biden Blackberrys. The mass media portrayed the Hunter Biden laptop story as a “Russian Disinformation”, falling back on its “Russia, Russia, Russia” crutch.

We ran circles around mainstream media to bring the public the true story of the Biden Blackberrys, of which the Hunter Biden laptop was just a small part. And no, the story wasn’t Russian disinformation. The Iran Nuclear Deal and the mass media completely missed the role Michael Flynn and his business partner Bijan Kian played in the deal, all negotiated with US State Department Blackberry encrypted devices.

George Webb and Georgetown Attorney John OLoughlin at the Bijian Kian Trial in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Biden Blackberrys orchestrated the 2014 overthrow in Ukraine, with Libya and Syria in 2011 and 2012 to boot. That’s real reporting, not Russia, Russia, Russia.

When watching the Axios CEO now, you can turn down the sound and yell, “Russia, Russia, Russia,” and get 100% of his message.

We exposed Fake Whistleblower Alex Vindman with the Ukrainian OSCE Blackberrys, and those same OSCE State Department Blackberrys also helped crack the Fake Witness Alexander Smirnov case in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We were the only news outlet to show where Directed Evolution was actually done at Resilience in Alchua, Florida, next to nanoparticle maker Alchem, not dancing Jordan Walker at Pfizer and Boston Consulting Group.

Citations -