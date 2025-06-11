Will every Chinatown in America be the launch point for civil unrest and urban renewal conflagrations this weekend at the “No Kings” protests? Before you dismiss such a sinister possibility of planned mayhem, meet the Chinatown Blade Runner, Nicholas Berggruen.

In our research group’s four news gathering “charrettes” in Chinatown near the Los Angeles City Hall and Federal Courthouse, we have researched the key WEF billionaire orchestrator in Los Angeles, Nicholas Berggruen, a close advisor to Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Nicholas Berggruen’s father Heinz was a Nazi art dealer, so you know right away what morality stripe we are dealing with. Burning out old neighborhoods like Chinatown in Los Angeles for newscape architecture replacements would be all in a day’s work for this Napoleonic-like Billionaire of LA.

We have charted Nicholas Berggruen's city-reshaping activities and tracked his WEF headquarters, the Berggruen Institute. The Berggruen Institute is a Getty-like mansion in the Los Angeles Hills, not far from the Getty Mansion itself. It is the headquarters for Agenda 2030 in Los Angeles, smart cities under the control of a WEF guiding hand.

, went as far as predicting a controlled burn in the Pacific Palisades by the Berggruen Institute, years before it occurred. They both predict the new, larger Berggruen Institute, like the massive Getty museum nearby, will be perched on the site of the burned ruins of Pacific Palisades.

Our researchers also visited the Downtown Los Angeles headquarters of yet another the Berggruen Institute, housed in the building where the movie BladeRunner was filmed. Because Berggruen’s “BladeRunner Building” is also not far from Chinatown, Berggruen’s nickname as the Chinatown BladeRunner resulted.

And our Berggruen watcher researchers also predicted a Nero-like urban renovation fire there in DTLA, clearing the way for a post-modern, SmartLA before the WoldCup rolls into two in 2026 with the Summer Olympics in 2028. After all, Napoleon wanted his Opera House in Paris, and he wasn’t going to ask the dwellers of the Marais if they would kindly move.

The Berggruen Institute is prophetically situated in Downtown LA, known as DTLA, in the Bradbury Building. Some of our researchers quipped that Berggruen is actually in the Bradbury Fahrenheit 451 building because of its reputed use of fire as a urban renewal tool.

The general gist of our researchers’ focus is that the Chinatowns in major cities become the staging areas for imported operatives from the Berggruen Institute in China.

I have written about how Peter and Jessica Duke were “Chinatowned”, burned out of their home, in the Pacific Palisades. The “Chinatown method” is to drain the water supply of an area before starting a controlled burn, and indeed, the St. Ynez Reservoir went bone dry at the height of fire season when Mayor Bass famously left the country for Africa.

The Chinatown Blade Runner concept is to use all the nation’s Chinatowns for similar staging of operatives for controlled burns. The controlled burns for the urban renewal are conducted under the cover of civil insurrection, like the current LA riots, or fireworks-type displays, like Chinese New Year or Fourth of July.

We believe the area between Chinatown and around the Blade Runner building of the Berggruen Institute are most at risk right now. We know this area is the focus of the City of Los Angeles Redevelopment Plan.

We will just have to watch to see where the ChinaTown BladeRunner’s blade goes in the next few days of Los Angeles riots.

