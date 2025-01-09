More than 125 years ago, H.G. Well wrote “War Of The Worlds,” where giant, hovering drones selectively vaporized houses of non-compliant subjects, with aliens flying their fireball-slinging machines, creating a path of destruction down a city street. About twenty-five years later, Orson Wells recreated the giant drone attack for radio, beginning the mythical path of destruction in Downers Grove, New Jersey.

The swarming killer drone technology drama has been remade many times. With each remake, social commentators wonder if our government would ever try to build such technology to vaporize Deplorables with a similar technology.

Consider this my science fiction remake, which I call “Deep Seek And Destroy,” where a US Senator named Adam Schiff partners with China to eliminate political opposition in his State by burning them out of houses and homes with AI Killer Drone technology. Entirely fictional, of course.

This nightmare scenario could never occur in California because Adam Schiff would have to become a senator there first.

https://pasadenanow.com/main/senator-schiff-sworn-in-three-times-in-december-sets-record

Secondly, our most advanced drone technology would have to be leaked to a Chinese company named Deep Seek, miraculously leapfrogging four different billionaire AI companies with only a few months's effort over US AI companies that have been working on the technology for years.

https://techcrunch.com/2024/12/26/deepseeks-new-ai-model-appears-to-be-one-of-the-best-open-challengers-yet/

And this AI technology from the US would have to fall into the hands of the Chinese Communist party, which has already surveyed the US with a dozen undecided, very slow-moving weather balloons.

https://abc7chicago.com/chinese-spy-balloon-china-surveillance/14246471/

In my dystopian fiction, “Deep Seek And Destroy”, Adam Schiff partners with “balloon friends” in the Chinese Communist partner to map out Deplorables to burn out of their houses after canceling insurance only months before the attack. You can see how safe I was writing “Deep Seek And Destroy” since such a thing could never happen in real life.

So you can see how safe I was writing a science fiction novel called “Deep Seek And Destroy” because you would have to have the unlikely murder of a top assistant to the most advanced AI scientist in the world be duped into making a backup of his work, only to be murdered immediately afterward.

So we know that my “Deep Seek And Destroy” could never happen because the chain of coincidences would be like winning the lottery every day for a year—possible but impossible in reality. Consider this: Massive orchestrated drone exercises would have to be conducted in plain sight of US citizens just before an actual attack, clearly the stuff of a science fiction writer’s mind.

Outspoken critics living near Adam Schiff’s stronghold of Beverley Hills, like James Woods residing in Pacific Palisades, would have to be openly targeted with flame-throwing drones.

You would have to have the Mayor of Los Angeles leave the country to Africa after cutting the wildfire budget by 20%.

Even more unbelievably, evidence of a directed fire would be left everywhere, leaving trees intact. Such is the work of fiction writers. Palm trees and leaves, of course, would burn along with the houses in real life.

Peter Duke’s house was burned to the ground in Pacific Palisades.

I plan on spelling Tragedy with a “j” for the rest of my life to remember the smoke burning my eyes when I went as close as possible to report on the fire and mistyped the “j” on my phone.

This string of outrageous coincidences could happen, so I think my fictional work, “Deep Seek And Destroy,” will remain safely in the bookstore's Fiction section.

Oh yeah, “Deep Seek Labs” just happened to be doing an AI wildfire study in California during the Palisades Fire to fund future wildfire “studies.”

Filmmaker Peter Duke has volunteered his time often to our Citizen Journalist coming to visit Pacific Palisades which was burnt to the ground.