The Secret Life Of Thomas Crooks - Part Seven
American Antifa Had Plenty Of Help From Pakistan And Iran
We now know the Pakistani Bagman, who promised a million dollars for the Assassination of President Donald Trump, drew a detailed diagram resembling the Butler Fair assassination site before he was arrested the day before the attempt on Trump’s life.
The Pakistani Intel Bagman, Asif Merchant, literally drew a murder map of the Trump Assassination in his proffer agreement with the Department of Homeland Security.
With this new information of the Pakistani Bagman in the Trump Assassination literally drawing out on a napkin in a New York hotel room the Butler Murder Plan, it is hard to believe that DHS and FBI officials maintain it is unrelated to the Trump Assassination attempt on July 13th, 2024
https://nypost.com/2024/09/05/us-news/fbi-reveals-graphic-new-details-on-iranian-backed-plot-to-potentially-kill-trump-haley-or-biden/
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Unbelievably, the White House still maintains there is no connection between the Pakistani operative’s promise of a million dollars and his arrest on July 12th for plotting to kill Trump with the Trump Assassination attempt the next day.
The Department of Homeland Security is still withholding the unclassified proffer document which outlines the admissions of the Pakistani Merchant in detail.
https://www.iranintl.com/en/202409061134
The DHS proffer document reported outlines a long outdoor sniper scenario with a rifle along with an indoor pistol assassination. Merchant used a napkin in a New York hotel room to explain how the target would die.
Asif Merchant explains how Trump would die at a crowd and podium event from a long rifle shot.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1362846/dl?inline
It also appears now that Iran may have hacked Donald Trump’s campaign staff computers to learn details of the Butler event in advance.
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6360712618112
We have repeatedly stated since our research group’s two weeks on site in Butler, PA and in the Pittsburgh area that Campaign Manager Jason Miller’s computer contained this critical information to allow for the Trump Assassination plan to proceed.
We have also stated that suspected shooter Thomas Crooks received early access to this information through handler Maxwell Yearick.
We also still have massive amounts of evidence about Crooks that would give us his timeline and state of mind before the Trump Assassination.
We will continue to pursue the Merchant’s proffer document for our readers.
The FBI has yet to publish over 700 messages over three different overseas encrypted platforms regarding bomb-making messages to Crooks since 2019. The FBI is also still suppressing the twenty IP Pings from Crooks-Yearick devices, mainly in the Butler and Pittsburgh area.
And we are still waiting for simple photos of the ladder the FBI says Crooks bought at the Home Depot near the Butler shooting. We are also still waiting for Crooks’s Gab account, which the FBI entered into evidence with a 2018 tweet from Crooks. You may recall that all the social media accounts of Crooks and Yearick were wiped after the Trump assassination.
Return here for updates on this series, “The Secret Life Of Thomas Crooks”.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
here is a comment from a longtime subscriber who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Have we seen the pics of this Pakistani mystery man, Asif Merchant, being arraigned, George? If so, can you provide me with a link?
~Connie Bevan~