We now know the Pakistani Bagman, who promised a million dollars for the Assassination of President Donald Trump, drew a detailed diagram resembling the Butler Fair assassination site before he was arrested the day before the attempt on Trump’s life.

The Pakistani Intel Bagman, Asif Merchant, literally drew a murder map of the Trump Assassination in his proffer agreement with the Department of Homeland Security.

With this new information of the Pakistani Bagman in the Trump Assassination literally drawing out on a napkin in a New York hotel room the Butler Murder Plan, it is hard to believe that DHS and FBI officials maintain it is unrelated to the Trump Assassination attempt on July 13th, 2024

https://nypost.com/2024/09/05/us-news/fbi-reveals-graphic-new-details-on-iranian-backed-plot-to-potentially-kill-trump-haley-or-biden/

Unbelievably, the White House still maintains there is no connection between the Pakistani operative’s promise of a million dollars and his arrest on July 12th for plotting to kill Trump with the Trump Assassination attempt the next day.

The Department of Homeland Security is still withholding the unclassified proffer document which outlines the admissions of the Pakistani Merchant in detail.

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202409061134

The DHS proffer document reported outlines a long outdoor sniper scenario with a rifle along with an indoor pistol assassination. Merchant used a napkin in a New York hotel room to explain how the target would die.

Asif Merchant explains how Trump would die at a crowd and podium event from a long rifle shot.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1362846/dl?inline

It also appears now that Iran may have hacked Donald Trump’s campaign staff computers to learn details of the Butler event in advance.

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6360712618112

We have repeatedly stated since our research group’s two weeks on site in Butler, PA and in the Pittsburgh area that Campaign Manager Jason Miller’s computer contained this critical information to allow for the Trump Assassination plan to proceed.

We have also stated that suspected shooter Thomas Crooks received early access to this information through handler Maxwell Yearick.

We also still have massive amounts of evidence about Crooks that would give us his timeline and state of mind before the Trump Assassination.

We will continue to pursue the Merchant’s proffer document for our readers.

The FBI has yet to publish over 700 messages over three different overseas encrypted platforms regarding bomb-making messages to Crooks since 2019. The FBI is also still suppressing the twenty IP Pings from Crooks-Yearick devices, mainly in the Butler and Pittsburgh area.

And we are still waiting for simple photos of the ladder the FBI says Crooks bought at the Home Depot near the Butler shooting. We are also still waiting for Crooks’s Gab account, which the FBI entered into evidence with a 2018 tweet from Crooks. You may recall that all the social media accounts of Crooks and Yearick were wiped after the Trump assassination.

Return here for updates on this series, “The Secret Life Of Thomas Crooks”.