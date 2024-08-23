The recent picture of Thomas Crooks that is being breadcrumbed out to the American public after a month of “Lee Harvey Oswald Lone Gunman’ trope is now that Crooks outsmarted the FBI, Secret Service, and Beaver County Deputies covering the Assassination Roof.

The story now is that Crooks used three different encryption programs in three countries and three different encryption accounts in other countries to fool the Secret Service and the FBI. This was all done while working a full-time job and shooting forty-three times on the Department of Homeland Security’s dime at the Clairton Sportmen’s Club.

Yes, throw in some weapons like pistols, rifles, and AR-15s along with a couple hundred bedpans from his work at an old age home, and you get an idea of the juggler that Thomas Crooks is made out to be.

Crooks was like the movie SuperBad, but instead of being a comedy about a kid who wasn’t really SuperBad, Thomas Crooks, we are told, really is SuperBad. We have to throw some drones in the mix, precursor chemical explosives, and a detonator for our SuperBad Juggler.

And of course, like all Department of Homeland Security tropes, we are being told your teenagers is just like Crooks, only you don’t know it, and you should have your kid psychologically evaluated and perhaps put on some anti-aggressive drug. The trope tells us it would help if you turned your quiet teenager from SuperBad into SuperSad.

You knew there would be a pharmaceutical fix at the end of the Crooks saga. Oh yeah, and the Secret Service and FBI need more money for radios and backdoors to encryption messaging and encrypted foreign crypto accounts. See how that works. They have one SuperBad kid, and now the FBI gets a sweeping agenda of new surveillance toys.

The only thing that can stop SuperBad is drugs to make him SuperSad but happy for family pictures sometimes, and an FBI watching over him with lots of messaging backdoors and backdoors into crypto accounts. Remember, it we don’t give billions continuously to the FBI and keeping drugging SuperSad, SuperBad will make a reappearance!

We don’t want that, do we? You can’t figure out all these foreign crypto accounts and overseas encrypted messaging accounts. Don’t worry. The FBI will figure out all that for you. You can go back to making SuperSad momentarily happy for family photos. You don’t have to worry about chemical precursors of bombs being drop shipped to your house by Amazon anymore. The FBI has got you covered. Everything now is “Super Happy”.

Fortunately, one member of Congress with actual overseas terrorist experience knows the terrorist to fear is not your nerdy teenager winning science and math scholarships like Thomas Crooks. Representative Mike Waltz knows what a real terrorist looks like, and it is not your math and science scholarship winner like Crooks.

https://waltz.house.gov/about/

Let's hope Rep. Mike Waltz, who will serve on the House Trump Assassination Committee, brings some of his battlefield experience to bear to cut through the ridiculous Crooks “SuperBad” narrative of the terrorist living upstairs in your house. He has already said he doesn’t believe Crooks acted alone. And Waltz knows what a sniper is and what a spotter is.

Meanwhile, over the last four days here at the Chicago DNC Convention, the DNC nominated an Antifa Coach who literally cheered on protestors for the burning of Minneapolis. He’s not the terrorist coach; your math and science scholarship-winning son is the terrorist. I watched an Antifa grooming Senator from California accept the party’s nomination here in Chicago last night. Her one accomplishment in California is releasing Antifa and BLM felons from crimes while cracking down on marijuana dealers.

I saw Antifa swarming here in Chicago every night to the tune of 60,000 brick throwers in training. But these are not the terrorists you have to fear. Your math and science scholarship-winning teenager in your own house is the one to fear.

The metadata is explicit. The 60,000 Antifa will be unleashed on Trump and Trump Rallies, and you will be told your child is a terrorist, not Antifa. You are the problem for having your kid attend all the STEM classes. You now need to be punished by Antifa for your sins. We now have inaugurated the Antifa Coach for Antifa to tell them their mission is righteous and the Antifa Lawyer to spring them from the felonies they committed the night before.

Hopefully, Representative Mike Waltz will help our research group punch through these false narratives to get to the truth because right now, 60,000 dangerous lies have been set in motion.

Are we sure Antifa isn’t just retooling since their failed Trump Assassination?

People occasionally ask me my theory of the Crooks case. The evidence told to me by Butler Township supports the true story Crooks was a volunteer spotter who had ambition of being a law enforcement sniper. He was recruited and diverted into that ambition as he had aspirations to be a mechanical engineer. One of our researchers has a slightly different theory here, but you get the idea.