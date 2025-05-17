Cancer expert Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong met with Donald Trump and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia recently to launch an Anktiva Cancer Vaccine program there.

Webb’s deceased research partner, Jenny Moore, reported “cancering” regional areas as a part of Special Operations Low Intensity Warfare (SOLIC). Now there is new evidence that “great cancering” is in fact occurring in the United States and other countries.

I am announcing two new sections to my Substack given the great cancer outbreak occurring now, following the four years of CoronaVirus Live Exercise. I will also break out a new Section for Long COVID to try to explain that new health phenomenon in our country and worldwide.

Recent aerosolization experiments for Ebola at Ft. Detrick were recently outed by Senator Rand Paul and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy in Senate hearings, giving new credence that military stockpiles of dangerous bioagents are being adapted for crowd dispersal in the United States.

New Long COVID studies are being undertaken in the United States, showing evidence of the “cancering of America” and the Long COVID effects in America at about seven percent of those infected. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a cancer and COVID expert, went on Tucker Carlson to confirm both the new cancer phenomenon and the new Long COVID outbreak exists. Soon-Shiong also promoted his Anktiva cancer drug as both a therapeutic and a vaccine for these new outbreaks.

Dr. Soon-Shiong’s recent appearance in Saudi Arabia for a national drug trial in Saudi Arabia has drawn new attention to the topic of the new “cancering” and Long COVID. With there be displaced Palestinian men from Gaza going to Saudi Arabia soon to work on the Trans-Arabian Pipeline? Will they be the test case for Anktiva and Long COVID?

Independent journalist George Webb argues that, since the end of World War II, U.S. military and intelligence agencies have quietly stockpiled—and occasionally field-tested—dangerous pathogens captured from defeated adversaries. These pathogens were tested after World War II in Operation Sea Spray in place like the Pentagon and in open cities like San Francisco.

He alleges that Veterans Administration Medical Centers (VAMCs) serve as convenient, hidden test beds for Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) counter-measure trials, continuing a Cold-War tradition that began when Nazi, Imperial-Japanese and later Soviet germ-warfare scientists were recruited to Fort Detrick.

Webb ties this history to a long-running eugenics agenda he attributes to David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger, claiming they viewed aerosol-spread agents such as anthrax and weaponized influenza as tools for managed population reduction—an idea he links to today’s “Long COVID” symptoms in veterans. Webb contends the focus has been on one to five micron particles since Operation Sea Spray for mass aerosolization since that is the particle size that reaches the deep penetration of the lung to the aveoli.

The six-foot distancing of the CoronaVirus Live Exercise would also allow for a semi-controlled experiment to test the longer flight of one to five microparticles since the larger lung particles stay within a six-foot distance as the primary aerosol.

Perhaps the six-foot distancing provision of the CoronaVirus Live Exercise was the perfect test of the spreadability of the one- to five-micron airborne particle.

To investigate this thesis, Webb recounts more than three dozen “newsgathering charettes” to collect information where there have been outbreaks from military testing, usually placed close to US Naval Bases, where there are also health care facilities for monitoring and follow-up. Webb’s charrettes have occurred where families of service members described mysterious illnesses after vaccination or deployment, including a 1991 San Diego event focused on possible influenza-variant testing near Point Loma.

He highlights testimony from Navy aviators and from Army veteran Kris “the IP Hunter” Hunter, who reported severe reactions to a six-shot anthrax regimen before the 1990–91 Gulf War. Was the massive six-shot anthrax regimen in fear of Saddam Hussein using Anthrax given to him by Donald Rumsfeld for the Iran-Iraq War? Was the Iran-Iraq War a testing ground for the aerosolization of Anthrax?

Using his internet sleuthing skills, Kris “The IP Hunter” Hunter found a Blackberry Server near Ft. Belvoir vaccine countermeasure development agency called DTRA for Defense Threat Reduction Agency. This Blackberry Server was tied to a spy ring in the US Congress, sending a Terabytes of information to a war-torn area of Pakistan and to an illegal drug lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Webb then pivots to the Awan Spy Ring as possible testers for bioagents—a group of IT staffers for House Democrats—claiming they rented houses to Fort Belvoir soldiers, repeatedly swapped HVAC filters, and may have seeded “CoronaThrax,” a supposedly aerosolized anthrax/coronavirus chimera, inside those residences.

Webb asserts that former CIA Director John Brennan, empowered by Rahm Emanuel and Saudi financier Adnan Khashoggi, oversaw allied labs in Pakistan (run by Imran Awan’s father at the Pakistani Ordnance Factory) and Afghanistan (dubbed “Operation Blackjack”) where variants were perfected.

He cites the October 2019 Milken (“Milliken”) Conference, where BARDA chief Rick Bright and NIAID head Anthony Fauci discussed “entities of excitement” that he believes foretold the Wuhan Military Games drill and DARPA’s ADEPT mRNA counter-measure rollout.

Finally, Webb recalls investigative field trips—from Fort Detrick and National Harbor to Maxwell AFB, the Port of Baltimore, and Ukraine’s border—plus the deletion of his 100,000-subscriber YouTube channel in April 2020, arguing these events form a single arc of clandestine biosurveillance that even “animals know it wasn’t zoonosis.”

For seven years, we have asked if there is an illegal pathogen and vaccine testing program for Anthrax and other pathogens at US VA hospitals on behalf of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where vaccine countermeasures are developed for the US Army.

Our suspicions were that all the pathogens inherited from US military victories in World War II resulted in new pathogens coming from enemy labs to Ft. Detrick. For instance, the United States inherited the pathogens of the Third Reich through Eric Traub, and the Nazi death camp experiments came to Ft. Detrick.