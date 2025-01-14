I have had a long friendship with Peter Duke, a Hollywood Creative Consultant who lived in Pacific Palisades, California, and was recently burned out of his home there. In addition, his brother’s home and his daughter’s home were also burned to the ground in the Palisades.

In the years I have known him, Peter has not been shy about the dangers of leaving the St. Ynez Reservoir dry in fire season, primarily because his daughter and his brother’s homes are right next to it. Some may have even called him “The Duke of Fire Hazard”. Peter Duke directly places the responsibility for the fire on the Bergruen Institute led by Nicholas Berggruen for their hidden hand meddling in urban use planning and violations.

https://brentwoodalliance.org/berggruen-institute/

Peter and I have dined with his daughter within an eyeshot of the reservoir, covering a crazy story of a dead body found in a car nearby connected to the Getty fortune. The dead man was caching weapons for the girlfriend of the Billionaire, J. Paul Getty.

We could only speculate that the enormous weapons cache stored nearby was to guard the water in a fire or civilian crisis.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/guns-holmby-hills-weapons-cache-seized-los-angeles-mansion-linked-to-getty-family-girard-saenz-2019-05-09/

The Gettys were smart enough to see the water in the St. Ynez Reservoir as strategically as Peter Duke. Why didn’t the City of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP) see this also?

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1877423182250148068

Peter specifically singled out the Berggruen Institute, based in Beverly Hills at the old William Randolph Hearst Mansion, as the key actor in preventing fire sensibilities from taking hold in the City of Los Angeles at LADWP.

I wrote a series of “High Noon in Chinatown” Substack articles in 2022 based on Peter’s parallels between the original motive of contrived droughts for land swindling and what the Berggruen Institute was doing in Pacific Palisades.

The Berggruen Institute is the hidden hand of Los Angeles City land use planning and water management, according to Peter Duke, Pacific Palisades harbinger of fire warnings.

I also summarized the two week-long news-gathering events with citizen journalists in Los Angeles in 2024, researching Peter Duke’s Berggruen Institute claims.

For Duke, the current fire disaster was a direct outgrowth of the Berggruen policies for SmartLA 2028, recommending high-density housing for Los Angeles and a host of other WEF recommendations.

Now, we have the additional task of rebuilding the Citizen Journalism foothold in Pacific Palisades. We have been “burned off the bluff,” where we held many of our Citizen Journalism events.

We plan to reestablish ourselves in the Santa Monica area, but our home in Pacific Palisades is gone. The “No Revolution Tonight” barbeques Peter Duke and his wife, Jessica, hosted in the Palisades have been roasted away.

Peter reported on the disaster of his own house burning up until the last moments when he and his wife were forced to leave.

The Dukes are now displaced in a hotel in the South Bay of Los Angeles, escaping the toxic smoke and ash. You can buy a few coffees for the Dukes to get them through this transition time at https://buymeacoffee.com/thedukereport/c/12446807.

Thanks to the Civil Engineer, Frank Miscione, for pointing out the three higher elevation water tanks than the St. Ynez Reservoir which are for putting out fires above the 400 ft level in the Palisades.

Perhaps the Berggruen Institute’s hidden hand in Los Angeles land use planning are simply misguided, climate change mass formation psychosis events. Even then, Peter Duke’s St. Ynez Reservoir warning should be heeded.

Peter Duke at least escaped the fate of the last Hollywood Director who crossed the powers that be in Hearst Mansion in Beverly Hills, Tom Ince. The original Hollywood wasn’t in Hollywood; it was in Pacific Palisades, but at that time called Inceville. At least Peter Duke escaped with his life from Inceville from a mad Billionaire living at the Hearst Mansion.

Harry Houdini, who lived in Laurel Canyon, was a close friend of Tom Ince. After Hearst murdered Tom Ince, Inceville moved to a place with more room to make Westerns called “Hollywood.”