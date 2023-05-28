Peter Duke preempted RFK Jr. in the relaunch of George Magazine as a “Journal of Citizen Journalism” with a spoof cover featuring Citizen Journalist George Webb.

I call out Bob Malone doing a little CYA activity here, trying now to be an Ivermectin hero in December 2020 after sinking Hydroxychloroquine in March 2020 and disqualifying IVM in his DOMANE study.

Malone points to introductory emails to Dr. Peter Kory in December 2020 as proof of his Ivermectin hero status. I lay out the real Bob Malone actions in key meetings in March 2020 that sank IVM in 2020. Dr Pierre Kory below.

I have explained why Ivermectin had to be left out of the DOMANE study in previous posted because its affinity scores for ACE2 receptor and the Spike Protein where so much better than Famotidine. Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work through receptor competition, so by aiming the DOMANE program at the H2 Histamine Receptor, HCQ was easily eliminated and Ivermectin was left out of the running.

Peter Duke of TheDukeReport on Twitter created a spoof cover for George Magazine to try to bring up all the critical issues of how we ended up with mRNA vaccines and Remdesivir as the Standard of Care, and he used a photo he took of me under the “DC Claw” on the Potomac in 2018 to hammer home the point. I added the title “The Callahan Conspiracy” to focus on the flashpoint in history where I believe these key decisions were made.

The news outlet Trial Site News summarizes Michael Callahan and Robert Malone’s involvement with ASPR Chief Robert Callahan in a news summary video in June 2020.

In a particularly damning video by Trial Site News, you heard how Dr. Michael Callahan got indications from 6,000 blood samples in Wuhan that the antacid Famotidine was effective against CoronaVirus to the point where Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories (that’s right, Human Genome Project Cold Spring Harbor Labs) and Northwell Hospital System initiate a ten-person trial for the drug.

In the video, you hear no mention of Ivermectin at all, and you constantly hear that Hydroxychloroquine is the “Standard of Care”, but Famotidine is now being added because of issues with Hydroxychloroquine as an “antimalarial drug”. To any objective viewer, it seems like a gypsy switch. Famotidine is being added so Hydroxychloroquine can be dropped.

A fancy network diagram is shown of Michael Callahan's 6,000 blood samples from Wuhan that informed Cold Spring Harbor and Northwell Hospital to look into a ten-person trial of Famotidine. Never is Ivermectin mentioned, and Hydroxychloroquine is only mentioned when paired with Famotidine. Malone is now trying to reposition himself as the champion for Ivermectin as well now in addition to being the outspoken critic of mRNA vaccines he invented. At least now he admits his involvement with the DOMANE program during the critical decision period of 2020 for these drugs, and he confirms my reporting that his involvement lasted until at least August 2021.

Malone is now touting the thousands of emails he wrote about Ivermectin as proof he was a champion for Ivermectin, but not a word is peeped in the video about Ivermectin, and HCQ is only mentioned with health disclaimers and clouds of doubt.

But his involvement in the DOMANE evaluation of repurposed drugs is unassailable, and Ivermectin does not come out of this process in his March 18th, 2020 recommendation to Robert Kadlec.

But the Trial Site News video is proof positive the Malone was the key collaborator with Michael Callahan from January 4th, 2020 to a critical meeting on March 18th, 2020 with Assistant Secretary of HHS, Robert Kadlec (ASPR), and there is no mention at all of Ivermectic.

The Trial Site News video specifically describes a March 18th, 2020 meeting, saying that Robert Malone recommended Famotidine and Hydroxychloroquine for an expanded drug trial in April of 2020.

Meanwhile, Robert Kadlec’s direct report, Rick Bright at BARDA had already ordered 12 million doses of Remdesivir in January of 2020. So Kadlec didn’t bother to tell Callahan and Malone at the March 18th meeting that Bright had already ordered 12 million doses of Remdesivir? Seems like an important detail to mention to two experts studying what drugs to repurpose to stop the pandemic. Is there a protest email in Bob Malone’s email trove? Why is Malone’s report to Kadlec for DOMANE a Classified program? Why can’t this report on public expenditure be released? (see my article about Robert Malone’s long-time collaborator Annie De Groot).

In the most unbelievable coincidence of the Trial Site News video, we are told Michael Callahan and Robert Malone, who have been collaborating together on stopping the pandemic from January 4th, 2020 to March 18th, 2020, never discussed Famotidine as a potential cure before the meeting! This is sort of like a Manhattan Project team working together for ten weeks on the atomic bomb, but never mentioning uranium to each other until they make their report to the President. More cynical souls would propose it appear to be a ruse to draw President Trump away from his favorite Hydroxychloroquine at the time.

It appears Trump was sold on Hydroxychloroquine at the time of the March 18th, 2020 meeting, and a study was needed to pair something with HCQ that promised to be superior. The March 18th meeting seems to be, in reality, a plan to pair Famotidine with HCQ to gradually swing Trump away from Hydroxychloroquine. You can see these strong hints throughout the Trial Site News video.

In a curious defense of his silence on Ivermectin on March 18th, 2020, Robert Malone offers up a December 2020 email sent to a close associate of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, a long-time vaccine advocate and Board Member to Robert Malone’s vaccine company, Inovio.

Robert Malone’s forgets he had a horse in the vaccine race in 2020, Inovio DNA plasmid vaccine, with long-time vaccine advocate Stanley Plotkin as the company’s figurehead.

Some call Stanley Plotkin the Godfather of Vaccines. An interesting choice for Malone to chose when talking about safe and effective, FDA approved drug for therapeutics.

Again, Malone fails to mention that Plotkin and Malone’s Inovio vaccine was flagging by December 2020, hence Malone building bridges with the safe and effective therapeutics folks.

Malone discounts his obvious conflict of interest with Inovio in 2020, and instead offers this email as proof of his support for Ivermetic, long after the critical decision period of March 2020 had passed.

Malone also forgets again he was still involved with DOMANE testing at that time and was still doing trials for DOMANE. Where are the emails to DTRA insisting on Ivermectin being included in the DOMANE trials?

Where is the reprint of the Howard Haimes letter of December 8th, 2020? This letter is over 265 days past the March 18th, 2020, Callahan-Malone-Kadlec meeting. Why not reprint the Kory letter of November 19th, 2020? Is the DOMANE program still Classified? Why?

As far as Robert Malone’s assertions that I accused him of 9/11 and the Anthrax attacks, the exact opposite is true.

Robert Malone’s retweets of Jason Goodman’s felony accusations about my brother and me, who I haven’t spoken to in at least four years, and Goodman’s extensive series of two-hour shows on how my brother and I “left the Federal Bridge open” to cause 9/11, has been filed with the Middle District of Florida Court in Orlando.

Journalist George Webb has filed a Federal lawsuit against Robert Malone for his misrepresentations and falsehoods, including retweeting conspiracy theorists that say Webb killed his research partner, Jenny Moore, and he and his brother were responsible for 9/11 by “leaving the Federal Bridge open”.

Robert Malone also accused me of using a false name which you can see is a falsehood from my passport photo below.

If you would like to support the opposition to Robert Malone, a State-sponsored benefactor of $10 Billion in US taxpayer dollars, you can support the lawsuit here.

Here is the link to the Malone Defamation Lawsuit.

