Robert Malone Curriculum Vitae File In Florida Middle District Court On November 10th, 2021

https://ia802509.us.archive.org/27/items/gov.uscourts.flmd.395057/gov.uscourts.flmd.395057.30.6.pdf

Question One - Bob Malone, do you recognize the author of this May 2020 paper, Annie De Groot, about you? Your Aeras Corporation with David Hone and Darrell Galloway gave money to EpiVax and Annie De Groot.

https://epivax.com/blog/annies-may-newsletter

Question Two - Do remember you wrote a 2013 paper with Annie about using computers to develop vaccines on demand?

https://digitalcommons.uri.edu/immunology_facpubs/62/

Question Three - Bob Malone, do you see where Anne De Groot mentions four teams of 3-D modelers? Does Anne De Groot later say they were DARPA modelers? Do you agree the DOMANE 3D modelers were DARPA modelers?

Question Four - Bob Malone, do you know a man a DARPA named Dan Wattendorf?

Bob Malone, did you describe Wattendorf as your Ebola protege, now a full Colonel in the Air Force, running Operation Warp Speed?

Question Five - Bob Malone, have you heard of DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform? Do you realize Dan Wattendorf runs that program at DARPA?

https://fcw.com/acquisition/2021/08/darpas-pandemic-prevention-platform/259090/

Question Six - Bob Malone, did you notice how your “Vaccines On Demand” paper with Anne De Groot specified a 60-day turnaround for vaccine countermeasures and the DARPA document calls out the exact same period for vaccine turnaround?

Question Seven - Bob Malone, have you seen the Washington Post article that says a “Secretive Pentagon Agency” was gathered to run the DOMANE software to find repurposed drugs? https://archive.ph/4XCbP

Question Eight - Bob Malone, do you agree that four, competing DARPA teams were created for DOMANE safe and effective drug repurposing?

We see the 60-day goal again for vaccine turnaround.

Question Nine - Bob Malone, do you know James Crowe at Vanderbilt University? He seems to tell the same story about the four DARPA teams.

The Washington Post seems to know who Wattendorf is, and we believe Bob Malone knows who he is.

Question Ten - Bob Malone, are you aware DARPA believes they funded your vaccine company, Inovio?

In 2021, before the Bob Malone - Joe Rogan interview, I outlined how DARPA runs a “virus vaccine” self feeding mechanism of controlled virus releases, crisis and panic creation, and gushers in funding from Congress for vaccine countermeasures.

In 2021, I outlined Robert Malone’e extensive connections to Big Tobacco with the Tobacco Institute, Vapor Bar, and Leidos.

Robert Malone was a key cog in creating mass formation panics to stimulate vaccine funding in my 2021 book.

This World War DARPA book prompted my first question for Robert Malone in 2021 - “Do you know Virginia Benassi?”. Malone still has not answered this question two years later.

I also ask the question, “Bob Malone, do you know Sina Bavari of Ft. Detrick?”.

DARPA also wants to read “epigenetic markers”, signs that you have been exposed to a weapon of mass destruction like anthrax, with handheld readers called DIGET devices in a program called DARPA ECHO.

DARPA ECHO Work was carried out at UPMC.