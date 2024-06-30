Overview

This George Webb 174-page book, "Deep State Mate," provides an extensive examination of political conspiracies involving the Deep State, focusing on the investigative work of George Webb. It delves into various geopolitical events, alleged covert operations, and the roles of prominent figures in shaping global affairs through clandestine activities. The narrative suggests that the Deep State orchestrates these events to maintain control and advance their agendas.

Detailed Summary

George Webb's Investigations

George Webb, a central figure in the document, is portrayed as a relentless citizen journalist dedicated to exposing the Deep State's activities. Over the past few years, Webb has conducted numerous investigations, often collaborating with other journalists and experts to uncover hidden truths. His work involves tracking digital trails, interviewing insiders, and presenting his findings through books and online platforms.

Henry Kissinger's Role

Henry Kissinger is depicted as a grandmaster of the Deep State who has been involved in strategic geopolitical maneuvers since the 1970s. The document highlights his influence on global policies, including population control measures and economic strategies. Kissinger's National Security Memorandum 200 is cited as a critical document outlining his plans to control population growth in specific countries through U.S. foreign aid and interventions.

Klaus Schwab and Global Vaccination

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, is implicated in promoting global vaccination initiatives and economic policies aligned with the Deep State's objectives. The document suggests that Schwab, along with other influential figures, uses platforms like the World Economic Forum to shape global policies and advance the interests of the elite.

Bill Clinton's Presidency

The document discusses in detail the emergence of key figures like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates during Bill Clinton's presidency and explores Clinton's involvement in various covert operations, including economic manipulation and bioweapons research. It alleges that Clinton's administration facilitated the growth of the GAVI Vaccine Institute in Geneva, furthering the Deep State's influence over global health policies.

Igor Kolomoisky's Operations

Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky is accused of orchestrating violent events, including the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, to influence political outcomes. The document details Kolomoisky's alleged use of mercenaries and thugs to create chaos and support the Deep State's objectives. Webb's investigations into Kolomoisky's activities reveal a pattern of violent interventions in political events.

Awan Spy Ring

The document covers Webb's investigation into the Awan Spy Ring, an alleged espionage network operating on Capitol Hill. The Awan brothers, Pakistani IT specialists, are accused of accessing sensitive information and conducting espionage activities for foreign entities. Webb's work highlights the connections between the Awan Spy Ring and high-profile political figures, suggesting a deeper conspiracy involving the DNC.

Collaboration with Michael Carlin

George Webb collaborates with renowned documentary filmmaker Michael Carlin to produce films exposing the Deep State's operations. Carlin's experience in creating documentaries about state-sponsored operations provides a valuable perspective in Webb's investigations. Together, they aim to present a comprehensive narrative of the Deep State's activities through detailed research and interviews.

Filmmaker Michael Carlin, Los Angeles, California

Kris "The IP Hunter" Hunter

Kris Hunter, an Iraq War veteran and expert in digital forensics, plays a significant role in Webb's investigations. Known as "The IP Hunter," Hunter uncovers encrypted Blackberry servers used for covert communications by high-profile political figures. His work reveals connections between these communications and various geopolitical events, including espionage activities and covert operations.

CIA Drug and Arms Trafficking

The document includes accounts from experts like Daniel Hopsicker, detailing the CIA's involvement in drug trafficking and arms dealing. Hopsicker's research into CIA operations, such as those involving Mohammed Atta and Barry Seal, provides insights into the Deep State's use of illegal activities to fund covert operations. Webb incorporates this information into his broader investigation of the Deep State's global influence.

Citizen Journalism Movement

Webb's efforts to mobilize citizen journalists to counteract the Deep State are a central theme in the document. He organizes "think sessions" with other journalists and concerned citizens to develop strategies to expose and combat the Deep State's influence. These collaborative efforts are presented as a grassroots movement to reclaim control from the elite.

Key Sections

Preface: Checkmating the Deep State

Webb outlines his motivations and the broader goals of his investigative work. He emphasizes the importance of citizen journalism in exposing the Deep State and encourages others to join the fight.

Chapter One: How To Burst The Deep State’s Bubbles

This chapter details Webb's strategies for uncovering the Deep State's operations. He emphasizes the importance of research, critical thinking, and collaboration in outmaneuvering the Deep State.

Chapter Two: Kris “The IP Hunter” Hunter - Not A Wannabee

Focuses on Kris Hunter's contributions to Webb's investigations, highlighting his expertise in digital forensics and his role in uncovering key evidence.

Chapter Three: Let Personal Knowledge Work For You

Describes Webb's collaborations with experts like Daniel Hopsicker and Gary Winkelman, emphasizing the value of personal knowledge and firsthand accounts in investigative journalism.

Chapter Four: Father Knows Best

Explores the insights gained from the children of former intelligence and military officers, providing historical context and unique perspectives on the Deep State's operations.

Chapter Five: Nothing Like Actually Being There

Recounts Webb's firsthand experiences at significant events, including the January 6th Capitol rio

ts, and the importance of being an eyewitness to history.

Chapter Six: Never Underestimate The Power Of The Youth

Highlights the contributions of young citizen journalists and their role in the fight against the Deep State. Webb emphasizes the importance of mentoring and supporting the next generation of journalists.

Chapter Seven: Not Everyone From Oregon Is Antifa

It focuses on the involvement of citizen journalists from Oregon in exposing CIA drug trafficking operations. Webb discusses the importance of regional expertise and local knowledge.

Chapter Eight: She Wears No Yellow Badge

This chapter describes Webb's collaboration with Ellen "EKat" from Tallahassee, Florida, who helped with interviews and research for Webb's book on Sibel Edmonds. It highlights the contributions of dedicated individuals in uncovering the truth.

Relationship Between Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab in "Deep State Mate"

Overview

The document portrays a complex and intertwined relationship between Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab, depicting them as key figures in the Deep State. Mutual interests in global geopolitical strategies, economic policies, and bioweapons research characterize their relationship.

Key Points

Historical Context: Henry Kissinger is described as a longtime associate of Klaus Schwab.

Schwab's father, Eugen Schwab, had ties to Nazi Germany, which is often highlighted to suggest a continuity of authoritarian influence. World Economic Forum: As the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab is implicated in promoting global vaccination initiatives and economic policies that align with the Deep State's objectives.

The WEF is portrayed as a platform Schwab uses to advance globalist agendas. Bioweapons and Dark Weapons Programs: Both Kissinger and Schwab are linked to bioweapons research and dark weapons programs.

Schwab is depicted as having collaborated with Marc Rich on a program in South Africa involving small nuclear reactors and bioweapons targeting specific populations (e.g., the so-called "Black Bomb"). Economic and Geopolitical Strategies: Kissinger's National Security Memorandum 200, written in 1974, is mentioned as a document outlining strategies to control population growth in specific countries through U.S. foreign aid and interventions.

Schwab's economic policies and initiatives, such as the GAVI Vaccine Institute and the concept of the "Great Reset," are seen as extensions of these strategies. Influence on Global Health Policies: Both Kissinger and Schwab are portrayed as having significant influence over global health policies, particularly through organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance.

The document suggests that the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent vaccination campaigns are part of a larger plan orchestrated by these figures.

Detailed Relationship

Kissinger's Strategic Influence: The narrative centers on Henry Kissinger's role in shaping U.S. foreign policy and his involvement in various covert operations.

His strategies, as outlined in documents like National Security Memorandum 200, are presented as blueprints for controlling global populations and resources. Schwab's Implementation of Policies: Klaus Schwab is depicted as the executor of Kissinger's strategies through the World Economic Forum and other global initiatives.

Schwab's promotion of the "Great Reset" and his involvement in global vaccination efforts manifest Kissinger's long-term plans. Collaborative Projects: The document highlights specific projects and operations where Kissinger and Schwab's interests intersect, such as bioweapons research in South Africa and the development of economic policies through the WEF.

These projects are often depicted as part of a broader agenda to maintain control over global populations and resources.

Conclusion

The relationship between Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab in "DeepStateMate 2" is portrayed as a collaborative partnership to advance a globalist agenda. Their mutual interests in bioweapons research, economic control, and population management are depicted as central to the Deep State's activities. Kissinger and Schwab are presented as key figures orchestrating major global events to further their objectives through their respective roles.

Key People Mentioned in "Deep State Mate"

The book "DeepStateMate 2" features various individuals involved in geopolitical events, conspiracies, and investigative efforts. Here is a list of the key people mentioned:

Main Figures

George Webb: Investigative journalist and author, the central figure in uncovering Deep State operations. Henry Kissinger: A former U.S. Secretary of State, Kissinger is depicted as a grandmaster of the Deep State, involved in long-term geopolitical strategies. Klaus Schwab: Founder of the World Economic Forum, implicated in promoting global vaccination initiatives and economic policies. Bill Clinton: Former U.S. President, involved in various covert operations and economic strategies during his presidency. Igor Kolomoisky: Ukrainian billionaire accused of orchestrating violent events to influence political outcomes, including the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. Kris "The IP Hunter" Hunter: Iraq War veteran and digital forensics expert, collaborator with George Webb in uncovering encrypted Blackberry servers and connections to the DNC. Michael Carlin: Documentary filmmaker and collaborator with Webb on producing films exposing Deep State operations. Daniel Hopsicker: Expert on CIA drug and weapons running, providing insights into covert operations.

Supporting Figures